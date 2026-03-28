Robert Plant Just Started Selling Saving Grace Merch Online And The Reason It Took Seven Years Tells You Everything About This Project

Robert Plant has been fronting Saving Grace since 2019. For the first six of those years, you could not buy a single piece of merchandise from the band unless you were standing at the venue on the night of a show.

That changed last year when physical merch stalls began appearing at US and UK concerts. And now, for the first time ever, you can buy it online.

Plant’s official merchandise site, robertplant.probitymerch.com, began listing Saving Grace items this month.

What is currently available is deliberately limited: a grey T-shirt and an indigo blue T-shirt both featuring the band’s bison logo, priced at $45 and $40 respectively, and a limited-edition 18×24 inch lithograph poster from the “Roar in the Fall” 2025 North American tour for $20.

The rest of the Saving Grace merchandise, a tote bag, a keychain, a mug bearing the bison alongside Plant’s feather symbol, and a cap, remains available only in person at show merchandise stalls.

The shop category was added to Plant’s website in December 2025, as Led Zeppelin News first reported at the time.

It sat empty until last week. The timing is not accidental. Saving Grace is currently on the road in North America again, midway through a Spring Fever 2026 run that runs from March 14 through April 7, hitting Austin, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, the Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, Philadelphia, and finishing at New York City’s Cathedral of St. John the Divine.

And in three weeks, on April 18, the band releases a new EP for Record Store Day.

What Is Saving Grace?

The band that became Saving Grace started taking shape in 2019 in the English countryside of the Welsh Borders and the Cotswolds, the area Plant has called home for decades, a long way from the arenas of Led Zeppelin and the American South of his Alison Krauss collaborations.

He had been looking for something rooted in a specific musical tradition, built around acoustic instruments, and built with people he could simply enjoy playing with.

Vocalist Suzi Dian was already known to Plant as a singer and music educator. He brought her in to listen to songs he was interested in, and the chemistry was immediate.

She sings and plays accordion and is co-billed on the album. Her husband, Oli Jefferson, joined on drums, not the obvious first choice, but Plant said Jefferson brought “a more polyrhythmic approach” that suited the material.

Tony Kelsey plays acoustic and electric guitar and baritone guitar. Matt Worley handles banjo and strings. Barney Morse-Brown, who also records as Duotone, plays cello.

Plant described them to Classic Rock magazine as “sweet people” who were “playing out all the stuff that they could never get out before.”

“We laugh a lot, really. I think that suits me,” Plant said. “I like laughing. You know, I can’t find any reason to be too serious about anything. I’m not jaded. The sweetness of the whole thing… These are sweet people and they are playing out all the stuff that they could never get out before. They have become unique stylists and together they seem to have landed in a most interesting place.”

The band spent time before the pandemic as an unheralded opening act for Fairport Convention, playing small venues quietly while Plant was, by any conventional measure, one of the most famous rock singers alive.

A business owned by Plant secured trademarks for the name “Saving Grace” across Europe and the US in 2021 specifically to block anyone else from using it to release music or merchandise, a sign, even then, that this was something he intended to take seriously long-term.

The Album And What It Contains

The self-titled debut album, Saving Grace, was released September 26, 2025 on Nonesuch Records.

It was six years in the making, recorded between April 2019 and January 2025 across studios in the Cotswolds and Welsh Borders. Ten tracks, all covers, Plant calling it “a song book of the lost and found.”

The sources are a precisely chosen mix of deep roots and less obvious modern folk. Memphis Minnie, a foundational figure in blues and one of the most important women in American music history, appears alongside Blind Willie Johnson, the slide guitar evangelist whose “Soul of a Man” gets a version here with guitarist-banjo player Matt Worley singing lead and Plant and Dian backing him.

There is Bob Mosley’s “It’s a Beautiful Day Today” from Moby Grape, a pastoral piece the New York Times called beautifully rendered. There is a traditional tune called “Chevrolet” that Donovan once adapted.

There is the Low song “Everybody’s Song,” the EP from which was the lead single, accompanied by a music video, and material from The Low Anthem, Martha Scanlan, and Sarah Siskind.

The album is emphatically not a Led Zeppelin album. It is not an album that puffs its chest out or reaches for the large gesture.

Plant frequently cedes the lead vocal entirely to Dian. On “As I Roved Out,” he harmonizes with her over a mostly bare arrangement that strips back to just voices near the end.

Reviewers described it as the kind of album that rewards patience with something genuinely unusual for an artist of Plant’s commercial profile, a record made deliberately small and specific.

The First US Tour And Why Merch Arrived With It

Saving Grace had toured the UK and Europe extensively from 2019 through 2024, often playing without any merchandise at all.

The decision not to sell merch for five years was consistent with the broader philosophy around the project, keep it discreet, let it build on its own terms, don’t make it feel like a commercial operation.

That changed in 2025. The band made its US debut with the “Roar in the Fall” tour, which ran through November and sold out.

It hit Brooklyn Paramount in New York, the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, The Vic in Chicago, United Theater in Los Angeles, and a dozen other North American cities with Rosie Flores as support.

Physical merchandise stalls appeared at these shows for the first time. The items, the bison logo shirts, the cap, the mug, the keychain, became the first Saving Grace merch most fans had ever had access to in person.

The bison, for those unfamiliar with it, has been the band’s visual symbol since its earliest days.

It has appeared on stage backdrops and tour announcements since 2019. It is not a Led Zeppelin symbol.

It is something this band owns independently, developed in the years before anyone outside the UK had seen them play. The feather, which appears alongside the bison on some items, is associated specifically with Plant.

The Record Store Day EP And What It Means

The online merch launch is happening concurrently with the most significant commercial move Saving Grace has made since the album.

On April 18, Record Store Day, Nonesuch releases Saving Grace: All That Glitters… with Suzi Dian, a four-track vinyl EP limited to 3,500 copies in the US, recently recorded specifically for the occasion.

The four tracks are two traditional tunes arranged by Plant and the band — “The Blackest Crow” and “Two Coats,” plus Gillian Welch’s “Orphan Girl” and Bert Jansch’s “Poison.”

Jansch is a figure Plant has cited as an influence since the earliest days of Led Zeppelin, the guitar work on “Babe I’m Gonna Leave You” owes debts to Jansch’s fingerpicking, and covering him directly in 2026 is a statement about where Plant’s musical mind currently sits.

What Plant told Record Collector magazine for its April 2026 issue reveals more than a simple Record Store Day release might suggest. “To be honest, the four tracks I’ve given to the project were part of the next record,” Plant said. “I thought, wait a minute, I really want to expand and show where I’ve ended up now at last. I just want people to know that everything’s not about just puffing your chest out.”

That admission, that the EP tracks were pulled from material intended for a second Saving Grace album, is the most direct confirmation yet that Plant is working toward a follow-up.

He had hinted at it in September 2025 when the debut was released, “It’s not finished. There’s loads more. If I open the trunk of my car, all these songs fall out. Songs recorded, songs not recorded. It’s a trove.”

Where Do Things Stand?

The online merchandise launch, the spring US tour, the Record Store Day EP, and the hint of a second album in progress together describe a project that has graduated from a quiet side pursuit into something Plant is treating with clear long-term intent.

The trademark filing in 2021, the first US tour in 2025, the first online merch in 2026, each step has come after a period of deliberate restraint.

Plant has not played a Led Zeppelin reunion. He has consistently declined to revisit that catalogue with Jimmy Page or any configuration of former bandmates.

What he has done instead, since 2019, is build something new in the Welsh countryside with a cellist, a banjo player, and a music educator who sings like she was born for exactly this.

The online store is open now. The EP drops on April 18. And somewhere in the trunk of Robert Plant’s car, there are more songs.