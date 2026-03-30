Usha Vance Just Launched A Podcast For Children And It Reveals Exactly How She Plans To Use The Next Four Years

Usha Vance has launched a new podcast called Storytime with the Second Lady, a children’s reading program that marks the latest move in what has become the most clearly defined policy platform of any second lady in recent memory.

The podcast adds a digital dimension to a literacy initiative she has been building systematically since her husband JD Vance was sworn in as Vice President in January 2025, and it arrives as she is now pregnant with her fourth child, due in late July 2026.

The podcast is aimed at young children and built around the same core argument Vance has made in every public appearance she has devoted to this cause, that reading is the foundation everything else in a child’s education sits on.

What Is The Crisis Usha Vance Is Responding To?

The data that motivated Vance to make childhood literacy her signature cause is not abstract.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress, known informally as the nation’s report card, found in January 2025 that reading levels for fourth and eighth grade students had decreased by two percentage points compared to 2022.

One third of eighth grade students scored below the basic level in reading. That figure represented the worst result in the report’s history. Forty percent of fourth graders were similarly below basic.

Vance has cited these numbers directly and repeatedly in interviews and public appearances. “If you’re reading the news at all now, it’s pretty obvious that we’re at a crisis point in childhood literacy, and that the skill is foundational to everything else,” she said at Children’s National Hospital in Washington in March 2026, where she read to patients aged three to twelve during National Reading Month. “Reading is the foundation for all. To be a good math student, you can have a great mathematical grade, but you still must put it on paper correctly and still be able to understand the problems that are being posed to you.”

She has also been direct about why the issue is personal and not just policy. “Childhood literacy is something that’s very important to me, both as a parent and as someone who grew up reading avidly,” she said at that same event.

Her daughter Mirabel, now four, had picked out the book she read that morning at the hospital, a copy of The Sneetches and Other Stories by Dr. Seuss, the same author whose birthday falls on March 2, which is why that date anchors National Reading Month.

Her eldest son Ewan, eight, was reportedly reading Homer’s Odyssey and Iliad at seven years old.

Who Is Usha Vance?

Vance was born Usha Bala Chilukuri on January 6, 1986, in San Diego County, California. Her parents, Lakshmi and Radhakrishna Chilukuri, immigrated from Andhra Pradesh, India, in the 1980s.

Her father is a mechanical engineer who teaches at San Diego State University. Her mother is a molecular biologist and provost at the University of California, San Diego.

Vance grew up in Rancho Peñasquitos, an upper-middle-class San Diego suburb. Childhood friends described her as a bookworm and a leader. She played flute in the high school marching band.

She attended Yale University and graduated summa cum laude in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in history, with membership in Phi Beta Kappa. She then earned a master’s degree from Cambridge University on a Gates Cambridge Scholarship before completing her Juris Doctor at Yale Law School, where she met JD Vance.

Their Yale law professor Amy Chua has described their relationship as extremely unlikely, noting they were almost opposites of personality. Vance clerked after law school for Judge Amul Thapar, then for Judge Brett Kavanaugh on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, and then for Chief Justice John Roberts on the United States Supreme Court.

She later practiced civil litigation and appeals at the law firm Munger, Tolles and Olson in California, handling cases involving higher education, local government, entertainment, and technology.

She is the first Indian-American, first Hindu, and first Asian-American second lady of the United States. She is a Hindu and her husband is Catholic.

They have raised their three existing children Christian. She remains vegetarian, a common practice among Hindus, while the rest of the family eats meat.

She left her legal career when JD Vance became Vice President and has described the transition as rapid beyond any expectation. “Three years ago, I had absolutely no intention of leading any sort of life in politics,” she told Meghan McCain on the podcast Citizen McCain in June 2025. “It really is that rapid.”

What Is Usha Vance’s Platform?

The Storytime podcast is the most recent layer of a literacy platform Vance has been constructing piece by piece since the spring of 2025. The first major move was the Summer Reading Challenge, launched in June 2025 at Cub World Adventure Camp in Loveland, Ohio, where she read to more than a hundred Cub Scouts before inviting them to participate.

The program encourages kindergarten through eighth grade students to read twelve books of their choice between June and September, then submit a completed reading log to read@mail.whitehouse.gov to receive a personalized certificate, a small prize, and entry into a raffle to visit Washington, D.C.

In 2025, one participant won a trip to the White House. The program received support from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, which distributed it through state library networks across all fifty states and five territories.

In July 2025, she brought the reading challenge to Camp Pendleton in California in partnership with Blue Star Families and a Disney Books program, reading to military children on base before inviting them to participate.

She had previously served on the board of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and described the arts as shaping how she thinks about what is possible for educational programs.

In February 2026, she announced the Bookmark Design Challenge in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts, inviting kindergarten through eighth grade students to create original hand-drawn bookmarks reflecting what America means to them, timed to coincide with the country’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

Three national winners will be invited to Washington for the Great American State Fair in June and July. The submission deadline was March 31, 2026.

In March 2026, she visited Children’s National Hospital at the start of National Reading Month, reading to patients in Dr. Bear’s Den at the hospital’s Family Resource Center.

The visit carried personal weight. “This is the first place that my own first kid got his medical care for the first year of his life,” she said of her son Ewan. “So it’s a very special place.”

The Podcast In Context

The Storytime with the Second Lady podcast is the first time Vance has brought her literacy work into an audio format aimed directly at children.

The previous initiatives, the reading challenge and the bookmark contest, were participation programs that required children to take an action. The podcast is consumption content, designed to be accessible to children at home, in the car, or anywhere they have a speaker or a phone.

It extends her reach beyond the events she can physically attend and creates a regular touchpoint with the families who have already engaged with her reading challenge.

The second Summer Reading Challenge is planned to launch in June 2026, meaning the podcast arrives as a warmup, building the audience and the habit ahead of the program’s second year.

Vance has framed the challenge in terms of proof of concept throughout. “I don’t think that the summer reading challenge certainly is like the end all, be all here,” she told Fox News in 2025. “In my mind, it’s more of a proof of concept. We’re trying to make things work. We’re going to see how they work. If they’re successful, then we’ll try to build on them and do it again next year, maybe even in a bigger form.”

The podcast represents that building. It also marks a moment when the second lady is navigating an unusual piece of history.

In January 2026, Vance and her husband announced she is pregnant with their fourth child, a boy, expected in late July.

That will make her the first sitting second lady to give birth while in office, a distinction that has not occurred since 1870.

She is managing her literacy platform, a pregnancy, three young children, travel with her husband across the country and internationally, and the launch of new digital content simultaneously.

When a Scholastic kid reporter asked her in 2025 how reading connects to learning beyond the subject of reading itself, her answer was the clearest summary of why she chose this platform over any other. “Reading is the foundation for all,” she said. “To be a good math student, you can have a great mathematical grade, but you still must put it on paper correctly and still be able to understand the problems that are being posed to you.”

The Storytime podcast is that same argument, delivered to children directly, on their terms, in a format they will actually use.