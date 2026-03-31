Amanda Batula and West Wilson Just Broke The Summer House Cast And The Fallout Is Already Everywhere

Something is happening between Amanda Batula and West Wilson, and the Summer House cast has made it extremely clear they have feelings about it.

The situation has been building since March 5, when gossip account DeuxMoi reported that Batula and Wilson were being “openly flirty” at a recent event in New York City, allegedly even holding hands under a table, and that sources said they were “telling people” about a casual hookup.

Neither Amanda nor West confirmed or denied the claim. What followed was three and a half weeks of strategically vague Instagram Stories, a sweatshirt, a canceled joint appearance, and a cast that has decided to communicate entirely in raised eyebrow selfies and loaded pasta captions.

The timing makes this exponentially messier than it would otherwise be. Amanda announced her separation from husband Kyle Cooke in January 2026 after four years of marriage.

West Wilson is the ex-boyfriend of Ciara Miller, Amanda’s closest friend on the show, who broke up with him in 2023 after their romance during Summer House Season 8.

In Season 10, currently airing on Bravo on Tuesdays at 8pm, the midseason trailer showed West actively trying to rekindle things with Ciara. That detail is not trivial.

What Has The Summer House Cast Said?

On March 29, Carl Radke posted a photo of himself to Instagram Stories looking unmistakably confused. Lindsay Hubbard posted a similar shot. KJ Dillard followed.

All three looked like people who had just received information they did not know what to do with. Lindsay then went a step further and posted a selfie with Ciara, which in the current context read as a declaration of allegiance.

Then Austen Kroll, the Southern Charm star who runs in Summer House circles, entered the conversation.

He posted a photo of a demolished plate of pasta to his Instagram Stories with the caption, “Pasta and f–k your friends exes are apparently so back.” The Bravo internet immediately lost its mind.

Kyle Cooke, Amanda’s estranged husband, also weighed in without weighing in.

A user posted on Threads pointing out that everyone seemed concerned about Ciara’s feelings but nobody was talking about how Kyle might feel. Kyle responded with two emojis, a blond man raising his hand and a crying face. That was enough to send fans into another spiral.

West had already addressed the rumors directly on Watch What Happens Live on March 24, where he kept it in the friend zone without exactly shutting anything down.

“She’s single now, and it’s happened already to other people that she’s hung out with,” he said of Amanda. “We were just hanging out in New York. She’s single. I gotta show her the streets a little bit. But if it’s not clear, that’s a very important person to me, and I care about her a lot. That’s a friend.”

Amanda, for her part, had replied to an Instagram comment from a fan who wrote that West was a “safe boy bestie” for Amanda because “they’d never date,” responding, “THANK YOUUUUUUU.”

Neither of those responses constitutes a denial. They constitute the art of not confirming while also not denying.

The Evidence

Beyond the cast reactions, the circumstantial case has continued to accumulate. A Reddit post surfaced showing West wearing a Remi Wolf Starlet Tour hoodie in November 2025.

A photo then emerged of Amanda wearing the exact same sweatshirt design in March 2026. West follows Remi Wolf on Instagram and she follows him back. Amanda and Remi do not follow each other. Fans noted this immediately.

Ciara and Amanda were scheduled to co-host an Amazon Live event for OLLY’s Sleep House campaign on March 24, built around their shared “bedrotting” moments from the show.

The press release described the pair as “America’s sleep-hearts” who would host together. They ended up doing it separately. Two different Amazon Lives. One with Amanda. One with Ciara. The press release had already gone out.

Reality Blurb confirmed that the last Instagram post Ciara liked from Amanda was on March 3, before the DeuxMoi report dropped on March 5.

She also appears to have gone back and unliked several older posts. The accounts are still following each other but the engagement has gone cold.

An insider told Bravo and Cocktails that Ciara had received “verbal confirmation that something happened between Amanda and West” from a source connected to fashion and Ciara’s team, and had adjusted her professional plans with Amanda as a result.

Production is reportedly trying to obtain concrete proof ahead of the reunion. A separate report from multiple sources placed West on a flight to Los Angeles and then spotted him having dinner with Amanda at Rothschild’s in Corona del Mar with friends.

How Did We Get Here?

Amanda Batula, 34, and Kyle Cooke, 43, announced their separation on January 19, 2026, in a joint statement that said they had “mutually and amicably decided to part ways.”

The announcement followed years of documented tension on the show. On the March 24 episode of Summer House Season 10, viewers watched Kyle drunkenly call Amanda a “f–king dumbass bitch” to her face during a fight.

He apologized publicly on Instagram that same day. “There’s no excuse for how I acted last summer. The way I spoke to and about Amanda was unacceptable, and it’s brutal to watch back. But not nearly as painful as what she’s had to go through.”

He added, “I’m truly sorry and regret the way I handled myself. I know nothing can erase the hurt I caused, she never deserved that, and I need to be better.”

West Wilson, 31, has been a consistent presence in Amanda’s corner throughout the season. She had told Marie Claire in a piece published before the rumors surfaced,

“It’s also meant so much to me how supportive West has been throughout the season, sometimes in ways I wasn’t even aware of when filming. It’s not performative; it’s just really authentic to who West is. He checks Kyle and puts him in his place, and you’ll continue to see him be there for me throughout the season.”

She had said equally warm things about Ciara in the same interview. “It would have been a very difficult summer to get through without Ciara. She is one of the kindest, most loving, loyal friends I’ve ever had. She sends me texts out of the blue, reminding me how strong, powerful, smart and kind I am.”

That interview ran before the rumors started. It reads differently now.

West’s history with Ciara Miller ran through Summer House Season 8. They dated, it ended badly, and by Season 10 the show was documenting his attempts to revisit what they had.

Ciara, 30, has not publicly commented on the Amanda and West situation. She has, however, posted cryptically about “girls moving weird,” a phrase fans have cataloged alongside everything else.

Kyle, when asked on camera before things got to where they are now whether it would bother him if Amanda and West dated, gave a measured answer. “It would certainly catch me by surprise and feel a little reckless, and I think I’d probably be the last person people would be worried about. I think Ciara would probably have something to say. But if it made Amanda happy, I think I just would have to vote yay.”

Reports from as recently as Monday suggest a dating announcement between Amanda and West may be coming soon, though nothing has been confirmed by either party. Bravo and Cocktails reported the claim first, with Caitlin Marshall repeating it on Instagram.

Summer House Season 10 airs Tuesdays at 8pm on Bravo. The reunion, where presumably all of this will be addressed on camera and simultaneously, has not yet been announced.