Season Finale Of Dark Winds Ends With A Shocking Murder Nobody Saw Coming

(This article contains full spoilers for the Dark Winds Season 4 finale.)

The Season 4 finale of Dark Winds aired Sunday night on AMC, and if you have not watched it yet, stop reading now.

The episode resolved the season’s central case, delivered one of the most emotionally loaded moments in the show’s four-season run, and then ended with a murder that changes everything heading into Season 5.

The Hollywood Reporter sat down separately with showrunner John Wirth and the show’s core cast to break down what happened and what comes next.

What Happened In The Finale?

After abducting both Joe Leaphorn and Billie, the teenager the Navajo Tribal Police have been protecting all season, in the penultimate episode, the season’s villain Irene Vaggan (Franka Potente) held them in her underground bunker and attempted to force them into performing a simulated family dynamic, casting Leaphorn as father and herself as mother while Billie played daughter.

In the finale, Leaphorn’s quick thinking and observational skills allowed him to free himself and Billie and finally arrest Vaggan.

He also unraveled Vaggan’s broader scheme, a plot to clear her boss, mobster Dominic McNair (Titus Welliver), through false testimony.

Meanwhile, Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), who has been suffering from ghost sickness, received a healing Ghostway ceremony that turned into one of the episode’s most emotional scenes when the entire community showed up to support him, people Chee had no idea cared about him.

With Vaggan arrested and Billie safe, Leaphorn appeared ready to finally follow through on his retirement plans.

Then came the gut punch. Gordo Sena (A. Martinez), Leaphorn’s longtime friend and former colleague, was found murdered. Sena had told Leaphorn earlier in the episode that he wished he hadn’t retired himself, that he wanted to die “with his boots on,” and mentioned he had been quietly digging into old, unsolved cases.

That conversation proved to be a setup for the ending. The murder of Sena is what keeps Leaphorn from retiring, and it is what Season 5 will build from.

Why Did They Kill Gordo Sena?

Showrunner John Wirth was direct about the calculus. The season had been built entirely around Leaphorn’s commitment to retirement, established from the very first episode of the season.

For him to simply change his mind at the end would have been a betrayal of everything the audience invested in.

“I felt like anything short of an act of God at the end would have really been a bad play for our audience,” Wirth told THR. “For Leaphorn to tell you, ‘I’m going to retire, I’ve thought about this. I’ve got a succession plan,’ and then at the end of eight episodes say, ‘You know what, I changed my mind,’ people would say, ‘What are you smoking over there?'”

The only solution was a murder significant enough to make retirement genuinely impossible.

The question then became whose murder would carry enough weight. “Is it Emma, is it Bernadette, Chee, is it Sena?” Wirth said. “So we decided that it should be Gordo Sena.”

He was honest about what it cost. “A. Martinez, who’s a soulful, incredibly gifted actor and a wonderful guy, I honestly really fretted over it. I hated to do it, and I could have easily not done it and been very happy to have him continue on the show.”

Zahn McClarnon, who plays Leaphorn, framed it in character terms:

“The main reason why he didn’t retire is he loses his close friend and he needs to get to the bottom of that. But Joe definitely is seeking some kind of spiritual connection this season, what the Diné people within the Navajo culture call hózhó, which is balance and peace of mind. He has some existential issues going on with possibly his wife leaving him, and also the retirement. Joe is struggling for some answers.”

Franka Potente On Playing Vaggan

The character of Irene Vaggan was one of the show’s most significant departures from Tony Hillerman’s source novel The Ghostway, in which Vaggan is a male assassin.

Wirth explained the decision to make her a woman and construct an entirely new backstory, raised in post-war Germany by Nazi family members who fled to South America and trained her as an operative, eventually arriving in California and finding work in the criminal underworld.

Her obsession with Leaphorn grew from childhood reading of Karl May’s fantasy novels about the American Southwest.

Franka Potente described Vaggan’s bunker family scenario as something entirely internal, a play she was staging for herself, not a strategic move.

“She has all these ideas of family, which she never had,” Potente told THR. “In her mind, she’s just fabricating this narrative that culminates into, it’s like a play that she’s putting on where she’s like, ‘You’re going to be the dad and I’m going to be the mom, and she’s going to be the kid, and we’re going to live here in this weird bunker situation.'”

When asked whether Leaphorn found Vaggan entirely repulsive or was drawn to her in some way, the answer from both actors was more nuanced than expected. “I think in my mind, I was like, ‘I think Leaphorn likes me now,'” Potente said.

McClarnon agreed, up to a point, “There was some dark, deep-seated obsession that Vaggan had for Leaphorn, but I think that it was reciprocated, a little bit. A little endearing once in a while, but he would swat it out of the way real quick. I think Joe found her kind of strangely fascinating.”

Chee’s Ghostway Ceremony

Kiowa Gordon, who plays Jim Chee, said the healing ceremony scene was the most emotional of the season for him to film. When he first read the script, he was already tearing up.

When community members began arriving, people Chee had not expected to show, the scene shifted from stoic endurance to something closer to revelation.

“He didn’t realize how much people actually cared about him,” Gordon said, pausing to collect himself during the interview. “To see the people that were coming out of the woodwork, just showing up in their cars, was really eye-opening to Chee. That revelation meant so much to him.”

Among those who showed up were Bernadette, Margaret Cigaret, Leaphorn, Emma, Toby Shaw, Sena, and even an old schoolteacher played by showrunner Wirth’s own wife, Gail Wirth.

What Happened With Emma and Joe?

Emma Leaphorn (Deanna Allison) returns to the reservation for Chee’s ceremony, Chee reached out to her because he needed her, but leaves again afterward, returning to Los Angeles.

The question of whether she and Joe will reconcile remains open heading into Season 5.

Allison approached Emma’s decision through a specifically Navajo lens, drawing on her own cultural background:

“Right now she just needs to have her own mental clarity. She needs to replenish soul. If you’re going back into the same energy that’s keeping you from that, it’s hard to keep progressing. So she had to make that decision to go and find her mental clarity.”

She also acknowledged the full weight of what Emma has carried throughout the series, including the forced sterilization that removed her ability to have more children after the death of their son J.J. “She had forced sterilization. For her to lose her only son that was her pride and joy that she grew in her own womb, there’s an imprint that is left in your body, so it’s taken a lot of strength for her to still have levity and love and kindness in her heart.”

McClarnon kept his answer about Emma simple, “Joe loves his wife madly. I’ll leave it at that. He loves Emma madly. That’s the love of his life.”

What Will Season 5 Be About?

Dark Winds has already been renewed for a fifth season. Wirth was characteristically cryptic about specifics but described how the show generates its stories organically from what each season leaves unresolved.

The murder of Sena opens a door. The story connected to Shorty Bowlegs, which Chee’s Season 4 arc picked up, will continue into Season 5.

Wirth described the show’s method as one of accumulation, things that were not planned reveal themselves through the telling.

“I love how the show works in that way,” Wirth said. “Things come up that you didn’t see, you didn’t plan for, and you just play them out. Something happens at the end of the season, and it opens a door to tell a story in a way you hadn’t anticipated. It deepens the experience of watching the show.”

All eight episodes of Dark Winds Season 4 are now streaming on AMC+.