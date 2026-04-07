Wendy’s Free Fries And Frosty Deal Is Today Only And Here Is How To Get It

Wendy’s is giving away free food today, Tuesday April 7, and the only thing you have to do to get it is walk into a location and ask.

The offer is a free small Hot and Crispy Fries paired with a free small Chocolate or Vanilla Frosty Classic, the combination Wendy’s calls its OG dunk pairing, built for dunking fries into the Frosty, sweet and salty together.

It is available at participating Wendy’s restaurants nationwide today only, in-restaurant only, one per person, while supplies last. It is not valid for digital orders or delivery.

The reason it exists is Roddy Gayle Jr.

What Happened On Monday Night?

Michigan defeated UConn 69-63 Monday night in Indianapolis to win the 2026 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship, the program’s first title since 1989 and only the second in program history.

The game was played at Lucas Oil Stadium in front of 70,720 fans, the overwhelming majority of them in Michigan maize and blue.

Elliot Cadeau led the Wolverines with 19 points and was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan’s Big Ten Player of the Year, was limited by injuries but contributed critical plays down the stretch, including an alley-oop finish off a Gayle assist that started a 6-0 run.

Michigan made 25 of its 28 free throw attempts and held UConn, which came in shooting efficiently all season, to 30.8 percent from the field.

UConn, entering the game 6-0 all-time in national championship games and seeking its third title in four years, kept it close throughout. Alex Karaban led the Huskies with 17 points.

Solo Ball hit back-to-back threes late to cut the lead to four with 37 seconds remaining, putting the outcome genuinely in doubt. Michigan’s Roddy Gayle Jr. missed two critical free throws, giving UConn a chance.

But Alex Karaban’s would-be tying three barely grazed the front of the rim and Trey McKenney secured the rebound, was fouled, and hit both free throws to seal it. Michigan won 69-63. Final record: 37-3.

And somewhere in the first half, before any of the late drama, Gayle had followed up a Lendeborg miss and thrown down a putback slam that brought the Lucas Oil crowd to its feet. Wendy’s noticed.

What Did Monday Night Have To Do With This Deal?

Wendy’s has been the Official Dunks partner of NCAA March Madness for this entire tournament.

The campaign was built around a simple mechanic. If the first dunk occurred during either the Women’s National Championship on April 5 or the Men’s National Championship on April 6, Wendy’s would unlock what it called Free Dunks for America. A free fries and Frosty offer redeemable the following day.

A dunk in a college basketball championship game was never a conditional event. It was a certainty. The only question was when it would happen. Wendy’s bet the entire campaign on that inevitability and it paid off precisely as designed.

Gayle’s first-half putback slam during the Michigan-UConn game was the trigger.

Wendy’s posted on X within minutes, “WE HAVE A DUNK. That means all of America gets free small fry and Frosty on April 7th. Not to be dramatic, but that was the greatest moment in dunk history.”

WE HAVE A DUNK 🚨that means all of America gets free small fry and Frosty on April 7th. Not to be dramatic, but that was the greatest moment in dunk history. https://t.co/h6IvdHTE0n — Wendy’s (@Wendys) April 7, 2026

Today is April 7. The offer is live.

How Can Customers Get It?

Go to a participating Wendy’s today. Walk up to the counter. Ask for the Free Dunks for America offer. Receive one free small Hot and Crispy Fries and one free small Chocolate or Vanilla Frosty Classic. Leave. That is it.

There are no conditions beyond being present in person at a participating U.S. Wendy’s location on April 7, 2026.

You do not need to be a Wendy’s Rewards member. You do not need to download the app. You do not need to show a screenshot, enter a code, or present any documentation.

The offer is simply available upon request, while supplies last, one per person. It is not available through the app, through delivery services like DoorDash or Uber Eats, or through any other digital channel. In-restaurant only.

If your nearest Wendy’s is among the participating locations, and the campaign describes it as nationwide, the food is free.

The Free Dunks for America offer was the centerpiece of a larger March Madness campaign Wendy’s ran throughout the entire tournament.

The Dunks Menu was a dedicated section within the Wendy’s app featuring Hot and Crispy Fries with Frosty, plus 6-piece Nuggets and 3-piece Tendys with dipping sauces.

Every purchase from the Dunks Menu via the app between March 16 and April 6 automatically entered customers into the Dunkstakes sweepstakes, with prizes including custom dunk-inspired sneakers, multiple $1,000 cash prizes, and a grand prize of $100,000.

Wendy’s also built what it called a Dunk Team of NIL-partnered college basketball players who dunked during March Madness play.

The roster included Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg, Keaton Wagler, and women’s players Breya Cunningham and Sarah Graves.

When a partnered player dunked during a tournament game, Wendy’s activated the NIL deal and posted to social media in real time.

The campaign turned dunks, a routine play in college basketball, into a commercial event that ran for three weeks.

The free food offer today is the campaign’s closing moment. The Dunkstakes sweepstakes has closed. The NIL deals have activated.

What remains is the walk-in offer. Anyone in the country can claim their free fries and Frosty at a Wendy’s today with no strings attached.

What Michigan’s Title Means

Michigan’s title is the Big Ten’s first in men’s basketball since Michigan State won in 2000, ending a 26-year drought for the conference.

It is Michigan’s second championship overall, the previous coming in the 1988-89 season under coach Bill Frieder, who was infamously replaced by Steve Fisher the day before the tournament began, with Fisher going on to win the title.

The 2025-26 Wolverines won 37 games, the most in program history, and became the first team ever to score 90 or more points in each of their first five NCAA Tournament games before a defensive grind in the title game held them to 69.

Coach Dusty May had a simple explanation:

“This team’s just found a way all season. They have a love, trust, respect amongst themselves.”

Lendeborg, who dedicated the run to his mother currently fighting cancer, put it more directly, “We’re the hardest-playing team. We’re the best team in college basketball.”

UConn, in defeat, covered the spread for the 19th time in its last 20 NCAA Tournament games.

Dan Hurley’s squad went 34-6 and fell one shot short of a third title in four years. Their run of six consecutive championship game wins is over.

Thanks to Roddy Gayle Jr.’s putback slam in the first half, every Wendy’s customer in the United States gets free fries and a Frosty today. No purchase necessary.

