Dozens Of Popular Snacks Recalled Due To Salmonella Contamination And The List Keeps Getting Longer

A single contaminated ingredient from a single California supplier has triggered one of the most far-reaching food safety events in recent memory.

Dozens of popular snack products have been recalled due to potential salmonella contamination, and federal agencies continue to warn that more products may be identified as the investigation continues.

The recalled items span grocery store aisles from the chip section to the nuts and trail mix section to the frozen food case, everything from Ghirardelli chocolate powders to Zapp’s potato chips to Fisher nuts to Williams Sonoma gift sets.

The root cause is a single company: California Dairies Inc., a dairy cooperative that voluntarily recalled its Low Heat Non-Fat Dried Milk Powder and Buttermilk Powder on April 20, 2026.

The company supplies approximately 40 percent of the United States market for dried milk powder.

When California Dairies recalled more than 100 batches of its product, the effect rippled through every food manufacturer that had used that milk powder in a seasoning, a flavoring, or a coating, which is exactly how a popcorn seasoning gift set from Williams Sonoma and a bag of Zapp’s chips end up on the same recall list.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with any of the downstream product recalls. All recalls are precautionary.

The FDA is continuing to work with downstream manufacturers and distributors to identify additional affected products, meaning the list you read today may not be the complete list tomorrow.

Why One Milk Powder Supplier Can Affect This Many Products

The California Dairies supply chain story is worth understanding because it explains why the recall keeps expanding.

Dried milk powder is used in food manufacturing as a shelf-stable dairy ingredient that adds protein, creaminess and flavor to products without the refrigeration requirements of liquid dairy.

It shows up in seasoning blends, snack coatings, chocolate powder mixes and dozens of other food applications.

A manufacturer making a sour cream and onion flavored potato chip, a chocolate frappe powder, a trail mix with savory seasoning, and a popcorn topping with white cheddar flavoring may all be using milk powder from the same wholesale supplier, which, in many of these cases, was California Dairies.

California Dairies supplies approximately 40 percent of the US market for dried milk powder.

That market share means its supply reaches an extraordinary percentage of the food products that use the ingredient.

When a problem is identified in those batches, the FDA works systematically through the chain, identifying which manufacturers received the recalled powder, which products those manufacturers made with it, and whether any of those products are still on store shelves or in consumers’ homes.

The FDA maintains a dedicated page tracking all food product recalls connected to the California Dairies powdered milk, a page that has been updated multiple times since the original April 20 recall and is expected to continue updating.

The Full List Of Recalled Products

Here is every confirmed recalled product connected to the California Dairies milk powder contamination as of the most recent NBC Chicago reporting on May 11, 2026.

Ghirardelli Chocolate powders, 13 products in total, all bulk commercial sizes: the 30-pound Chocolate Flavored Frappe, the 30-pound Classic White Frappe, the 4/2-pound Premium Hot Cocoa Pouch Bulk, the 6/3-pound Chocolate and Cocoa Sweet Ground Powder, the 6/3 12-pound White Chocolate Flavored Sweet Ground Powder, the 6/3-pound Vanilla Frappe Mix, the 6/3 12-pound Chocolate Flavored Frappe Mix, the 6/3 12-pound Classic White Frappe Mix, the 10-pound Chocolate Flavored Frappe Mix, the 10-pound Classic White Frappe Mix, the 6/3 12-pound White Mocha Frappe Mix, the 6/3 12-pound Mocha Frappe Mix and the 6/3 12-pound Frozen Hot Cocoa Frappe Mix.

These are primarily commercial products sold to coffee shops and food service operations rather than consumer retail packaging.

Utz potato chips, through its Zapp’s and Dirty brand lines like the 1.5-ounce, 2.5-ounce and 8-ounce Zapp’s Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips; the 2.5-ounce and 8-ounce Zapp’s Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip; the 1.5-ounce 60-count Zapp’s Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips; the 2-ounce Dirty Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips; the 2-ounce Dirty Brand Maui Onion Potato Chip; and the 2-ounce Dirty Brand Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips.

Pork King Good products, the 3-ounce Sour Cream and Onion Seasoning, the 1.75-ounce Sour Cream and Onion Pork Rinds and the 7-ounce Party Size Sour Cream and Onion Pork Rinds.

John B. Sanfilippo and Son products, sold under the Fisher, Southern Style Nuts, Squirrel Brand and Good and Gather labels: the 30-ounce Fisher Tex Mex Trail Mix; the 23-ounce and 36-ounce Southern Style Nuts Gourmet Hunter Mix; the 30-ounce Southern Style Nuts Hunter Mix; the 16-ounce Squirrel Brand Travelers Mix; the 16-ounce and 7.5-ounce Squirrel Brand Town and Country Mix; and the 8-ounce Good and Gather Mexican Street Corn Trail Mix, which was sold at Target stores.

Giant Eagle Baked Pita Chips with Parmesan, Garlic and Herb.

Popcorn and popcorn seasoning products: the 1.6-ounce Wildlife Seasoning Sour Cream and Onion Popcorn Topping from JCB Flavors; the Williams Sonoma-branded Popcorn Sampler Gift Box containing White Cheddar Seasoning; and the Fireworks Popcorn Poppings and Toppings gift set containing White Cheddar Seasoning.

Stoltzfus Family Dairy 8-ounce Sour Cream and Onion Cheese Curds.

Frozen pizza, the 16.4-ounce Culinary Circle Ultra Thin Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch Frozen Pizza.

Additionally, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert on April 30, 2026, covering various meat and poultry products that contained the recalled dairy ingredients.

FSIS warned that additional downstream products would be identified as the ingredient recall progressed and directed consumers to check its website frequently for updates.

The Growing Problem And What It Means

Consumer Reports food safety expert James E. Rogers described the situation in terms that capture why this single-supplier event has such outsized consequences. “These recalls show how even a single ingredient, provided by a single supplier, can affect so many different food products,” Rogers told the publication.

California Dairies’ 40 percent market share in dried milk powder is the mathematical explanation for why the FDA’s downstream investigation keeps producing new product names on its recall tracker.

The recall mechanism works like this: California Dairies identified the contamination concern in its milk powder and issued the voluntary recall on April 20.

The FDA then notified every manufacturer known to have purchased the recalled batches. Those manufacturers investigated whether they had used the milk powder in any of their products that were still in distribution or in consumers’ homes.

If yes, they issued their own recalls or precautionary alerts. As manufacturers continue to work through their ingredient sourcing records and supply chain documentation, additional products will continue to be identified.

Consumer Reports specifically advised consumers to check their pantries. “Check your pantry for these recalled products and throw them away or return them for a refund. Better to be safe than sorry.”

What To Do If You Have Any Of These Products

The guidance from every manufacturer and from the FDA is the same across the board, do not eat any product on the recall list.

Throw it away or return it to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

For Utz products, call customer service at 877-423-0149 between 9 AM and 6 PM Eastern, Monday through Friday.

For John B. Sanfilippo products, call 800-874-8734 between 9:30 AM and 6 PM Eastern, Monday through Friday.

For the complete and most current list of all recalled products connected to the California Dairies milk powder contamination, visit the FDA’s dedicated tracking page at fda.gov, search “2026 Recalls Food Products California Dairies” to find the current list, which is being updated as new products are identified.

Salmonella infection produces fever, diarrhea that may be bloody, nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramps.

Symptoms appear within six hours to six days of consuming contaminated food. Most healthy adults recover within four to seven days without treatment.

The people at greatest risk of serious outcomes are young children, elderly individuals and anyone with a compromised immune system.

No illnesses have been confirmed as connected to any of the specific products on the recall list as of May 11, 2026.