Matthew Macfadyen Is Back On TV And His New Peacock Show Just Got A Perfect Score On Rotten Tomatoes

Matthew Macfadyen’s new show starts with a scientist shrinking his wife to six inches tall and goes from there. The Miniature Wife premiered on Peacock on April 9, 2026, with all ten episodes dropping at once.

It stars Macfadyen opposite Elizabeth Banks, and both are also executive producers on the series.

Critics gave it a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes at launch, based on five reviews, and the consensus that has emerged is that Macfadyen is doing some of his most entertaining work since Succession ended in 2023.

The show is based on a short story by Manuel Gonzales and was created by Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner, the team behind Goliath. Greg Mottola, who directed Superbad, is a producer and director on the series.

It was filmed in Toronto between January and July 2025.

What Is The Miniature Wife About?

Les Littlejohn, Macfadyen’s character, is a scientist obsessed with winning the Nobel Prize.

His wife Lindy, played by Banks, is a novelist who has not replicated the success of her biggest professional moment and whose relationship with her husband has been cracking under the weight of his ambition and her resentment.

They are already in trouble when the show begins. Then Les accidentally shrinks Lindy to approximately six inches tall during an experiment.

He can shrink things. He has not yet figured out how to make them larger. An ear of corn he attempts to enlarge briefly returns to its original size before exploding. Lindy is stuck.

What follows is a ten-episode exploration of a marriage conducted at radically different sizes.

Les builds Lindy a tiny bedroom inside a dollhouse that is a scale model of their house. He miniaturizes her clothes.

He sets up small movie nights for her. He also locks her inside the dollhouse, leaving Post-It notes that are the size of walls explaining that this is for her own safety.

The show uses that image, a man confining his wife in a structure he controls and calling it protection, as the central metaphor for what their marriage has always been.

Meanwhile Lindy, six inches tall, fights insects that are nearly as big as she is, uses Lego bricks as staircases, and begins an emotional relationship with another scientist named Richard, played by O-T Fagbenle, who paid attention to her when Les did not.

The series runs its premise as both absurdist comedy and genuine character study simultaneously.

Sight gags involving Lindy’s scale alternate with scenes that land with real emotional weight. The balance is the show’s primary achievement, and by most critical accounts it works more than it does not.

Macfadyen’s Performance Receives Rave Reviews

Les Littlejohn is, in the words of the Hollywood Reporter, a Nobel-chasing egomaniac who reacts to every minor setback with the stomping feet and whiny vocal inflections of a toddler.

The AV Club described him as a sheltered madman unable to deal with failure, adding that Macfadyen “knows a thing or two about sh**** onscreen marriages.”

This is a reference to his five years of playing Tom Wambsgans on Succession. Collider noted that Les is a man who recognizes his biggest flaw and genuinely wants to fix it, which gives the character a layer of vulnerability beneath the obliviousness.

That combination is what Macfadyen does better than almost anyone working in television right now.

He has spent his career building a specific kind of character, men who are simultaneously ridiculous and human, who understand intellectually that they are failing the people around them and cannot stop doing it anyway.

Tom Wambsgans was the fullest expression of that before Les Littlejohn. The two characters are not the same, but they share a quality.

The camera watches them with affection and horror in equal measure, and that double vision is something Macfadyen generates almost effortlessly.

Time magazine’s review put it plainly, noting that the show requires versatile leads with complex chemistry and that in Banks and Macfadyen it has exactly that.

The rapport between them, which carries the emotional credibility the show depends on, was built partly from a shared understanding of what they were making, both are executive producers as well as leads, meaning they shaped the material as well as performed it.

Why Macfadyen Is The Right Actor For This Part

There is a specific kind of comedic performance that requires the actor to play everything completely straight while the situation around them becomes increasingly insane.

Les Littlejohn is that kind of role. He is not written as a broad buffoon. He is a serious man making a series of catastrophically wrong decisions with total sincerity.

The comedy comes from the gap between his self-image and reality, and closing that gap too quickly, letting Les become aware of how ridiculous he is, would kill it.

Macfadyen holds the gap open across ten episodes without straining. That requires timing and restraint and a specific kind of stillness that is not easy to manufacture.

It is the same quality that made Tom Wambsgans work so well across Succession’s four seasons.

Tom genuinely believed, in each moment, that he was navigating his circumstances correctly.

He was almost never right, and Macfadyen played that with a straight face so consistently that when Tom’s delusions finally cracked it was genuinely affecting.

Les operates in the same register, with the key difference that the show around him is looser and more openly comedic, which gives Macfadyen more room to work physically and with a broader palette.

The Hollywood Reporter’s negative review, the outlier in an otherwise strongly positive critical response, actually confirms this reading.

Its complaint is that the script cannot decide whether Les is meant to be menacing or buffoonish, but Macfadyen’s performance does not have that problem.

The ambiguity the reviewer sees as a flaw is something the actor is threading deliberately and successfully. The character works precisely because you cannot fully settle on how to feel about him.

Who Is Matthew Macfadyen?

Matthew Macfadyen was born October 17, 1974, in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk. He is 51 years old.

His mother was a drama teacher and actress, his father an oil engineer whose work took the family to Scotland and Jakarta before Macfadyen returned to England for school.

He attended Oakham School and then the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, graduating in 1995.

He has said that he was inspired throughout his training and early career by Ingmar Bergman’s Fanny and Alexander, which he described as an example of people acting with each other rather than at each other.

He built his early career in British television and theatre, becoming known through Spooks on the BBC before a wider breakthrough in the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, where he played Mr. Darcy opposite Keira Knightley.

He spent the years after that deliberately seeking out supporting roles and character parts over leading-man status.

He told the New York Times at one point that he found it more interesting to play the baddie or the clown than to carry a film as the romantic lead.

That preference shaped his choices and deepened the range that eventually made him so extraordinary in Succession.

He was cast as Tom Wambsgans in HBO’s Succession in 2018 and spent five years playing the character across 39 episodes.

The role won him two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2022 and 2023, two BAFTA TV Awards, and a Golden Globe. Succession ended in 2023.

Since then he has appeared in Deadpool and Wolverine and Death by Lightning, a 2025 miniseries in which he played the assassin Charles Guiteau.

He is currently in production on an adaptation of The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, where he will play George Smiley. He has been married to actress Keeley Hawes since 2004.

The Miniature Wife is streaming now on Peacock with all ten episodes available.