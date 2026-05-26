Fitbit Air Is Available Today And Here Is What Two Weeks Of Testing Found

The Fitbit Air arrived today, Tuesday May 26, 2026, at $99.99 on the Google Store, and the reviews that have been building since pre-orders opened on May 7 are coalescing around a specific conclusion.

Google has built a screenless fitness tracker that gives the $239-and-a-mandatory-subscription Whoop a more serious run for its money than anyone anticipated when the announcement landed three weeks ago.

CNET tested the Air for two weeks and called it a potential smartwatch killer in its headline.

The two-week test found something more nuanced, not quite a smartwatch killer, because no screenless tracker can replace a smartwatch’s on-demand display, but a meaningful and genuinely competitive alternative for anyone who wants health data without the weight, the battery anxiety and the notification overload that come with wearing a screen on their wrist.

The Fitbit Air is the first new Fitbit product in nearly four years. It is the first screenless wearable Fitbit has ever made.

It ships today at $99.99, with a special Steph Curry co-designed edition at $129.99, and it comes with a free three-month trial of Google Health Premium, the subscription tier that adds deeper AI-powered insights on top of the core tracking that is free to all users regardless of whether they subscribe.

For context on the market it is entering, screenless wearable sales grew 88 percent between 2024 and 2025.

The category that Whoop and Oura pioneered has gone from niche to mainstream faster than most fitness tech categories have moved, driven by the growing number of people who want to track their bodies continuously without the cognitive load of a smart device strapped to their wrist.

The Fitbit Air is Google’s bet that the mainstream end of that market, not the hard-core athlete who spent $239 on Whoop, but the person who wants serious health tracking without the Whoop price and mandatory subscription was waiting for someone to serve it properly.

What Is The Fitbit Air?

The physical design of the Fitbit Air is its first and most distinctive feature. There is no screen. There is no display of any kind.

What the Air consists of is a tiny sensor pebble, a small hardware module containing all of the device’s sensing technology, that clips into swappable bands in multiple styles and colors.

The pebble itself is what does the work. It contains the 24/7 heart rate sensor, the SpO2 blood oxygen sensor, the skin temperature sensor, the heart rate variability sensor and the activity tracking hardware that generates the data the device is built around.

The whole assembly, pebble plus band, weighs approximately 12 grams, making it one of the lightest wearables available.

Reviewers who tested it described it as something that disappears on the wrist, present and tracking without the physical reminder that you are wearing a device.

Battery life is up to seven days on a single charge, with fast charging that delivers a full day of use from five minutes on the proprietary charger.

The seven-day battery is the single specification most reviewers have flagged as a potential weakness, Whoop, despite its subscription cost, offers comparable battery life, and some reviewers argued that a device in this category should have pushed for ten days or more.

That complaint is specific and worth noting because battery life is one of the primary reasons people choose screenless trackers over smartwatches in the first place.

The device is water resistant to 50 meters, showers, swimming and most water activities are covered. It is compatible with both iOS (16.4 and above) and Android through the Google Health app.

The App That Is Actually The Product

For a device with no screen, the app is not a companion, it is the entire user experience.

Everything the Fitbit Air records is invisible to the wearer until they open Google Health, and everything the device offers beyond raw data collection lives inside the app.

That makes the quality of the Google Health app not just relevant but determinative.

Google made a significant move on May 19, 2026, one week before the Air’s launch, by rebranding the Fitbit app as Google Health and bringing the Gemini-powered Health Coach out of beta for all Fitbit Air users.

Health Coach is an AI assistant built on Google’s Gemini model that analyzes the data the Air collects, sleep stages, recovery metrics, HRV trends, activity patterns, and provides personalized guidance in conversational form rather than a dashboard of numbers.

The Health Coach distinction matters specifically for this device category. Whoop has long justified its subscription model partly on the quality of its AI-driven coaching and recovery recommendations.

Google Health with Gemini represents a serious competing capability, the same kind of personalized interpretation of health data, delivered through a more familiar conversational interface, available for free to all Air users with the base hardware purchase or at deeper levels through the $9.99 monthly Google Health Premium subscription.

The sleep tracking that the app builds from the Air’s sensors is, according to Google, 15 percent more accurate than any previous Fitbit model.

The claim is difficult to verify independently, but the underlying sensor capability, continuous heart rate, SpO2, skin temperature and HRV measured simultaneously through the night, represents the current standard for consumer-grade sleep analysis.

The app also includes a system for exporting health data in formats readable by medical professionals, following the pattern Apple Health established for making wearable data clinically accessible.

How It Compares To Whoop And Oura

The Fitbit Air enters a category that Whoop has dominated through a specific model, hardware plus mandatory monthly subscription, with pricing that starts at $239 for the hardware and requires a $30 monthly subscription to access any of the device’s features.

Whoop members cannot use their device without the subscription. The data the device collects is inaccessible without the ongoing payment.

The Fitbit Air’s model is structurally different. The $99.99 hardware purchase includes full access to core tracking features through the Google Health app at no additional cost.

The three-month Google Health Premium trial that comes with every Air purchase introduces users to the premium tier, deeper AI insights, more detailed analysis, additional personalization, but does not require them to subscribe after the trial ends. The baseline experience is free.

That difference is significant for the market segment the Air is targeting. Whoop’s true five-year cost, hardware plus subscription, runs approximately $1,975 at current pricing.

Fitbit Air’s true five-year cost is $99.99 plus the optional premium subscription if the user chooses it, or $99.99 total if they stay on the free tier.

For someone who wants Whoop-quality data without Whoop-scale financial commitment, the Fitbit Air is the most accessible entry to the screenless tracker category ever offered by a mainstream brand.

The Oura Ring 4 positions itself differently, as a jewelry-adjacent device that prioritizes aesthetics and comfort over athletic performance, at $349 for the hardware and $5.99 monthly for the subscription.

The Fitbit Air undercuts it significantly on price and competes on most of the core sensor capabilities, though the Oura’s ring form factor has its own specific appeal that a wrist band cannot replicate.

What The CNET Review Actually Found

Two weeks of testing a screenless tracker produces a specific kind of data that shorter hands-on sessions cannot. The habits form. The wear patterns emerge.

The sleep data accumulates into trends rather than single nights. The recovery scores start correlating, or failing to correlate, with how the wearer actually feels.

CNET’s two-week test found a device that is compelling within the specific use case it was designed for, continuous health monitoring by someone who has decided they want data rather than notifications on their wrist. The sensor data was consistent.

The Google Health app’s interpretation was useful. The Gemini Health Coach provided guidance that reviewers described as personalized in a way that standard fitness app dashboards are not.

The headline’s “smartwatch killer” framing was, in the review’s own telling, an aspiration more than a conclusion.

The Fitbit Air cannot replace a smartwatch for people who use a smartwatch as a smartwatch, checking notifications, controlling music, navigating with GPS, seeing the time with a glance. It is not designed to do those things.

What it does instead is track the body without creating the cognitive overhead of a connected device, and it does that well enough at $99.99 that the question of whether to buy a Whoop becomes genuinely harder to answer for anyone who was not already committed to that ecosystem.

The main complaints from the two-week testing period were consistent with what the specification sheet suggested.

The seven-day battery should be longer, the lack of built-in GPS limits usefulness for outdoor athletes who run or cycle without a phone, and the on-demand ECG feature that Whoop lacks and that Fitbit itself offered on the Sense 2 is not available on the Air at launch.

The verdict was affirmative with those caveats attached. For $99.99 with no mandatory subscription and a Gemini-powered Health Coach included, the Fitbit Air is the most accessible and arguably the most competitive entry to screenless health tracking that has ever been made available to the mainstream market.