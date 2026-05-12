Graduation Speaker Praised AI At UCF And The Students Booed Her Off Stage

A commencement speaker at the University of Central Florida had one of the more uncomfortable minutes any graduation speaker has experienced in recent memory on the evening of Friday May 8, 2026, when she told a room full of arts and communications graduates that artificial intelligence is “the next industrial revolution” and discovered almost immediately that the several thousand people in red robes were not the audience she had imagined she was speaking to.

The speaker was Gloria Caulfield, vice president of strategic alliances for Tavistock Development Company, a Florida real estate and development firm, and president of the Lake Nona Institute.

She was invited to speak at the spring commencement for UCF’s College of Arts and Humanities and the Nicholson School of Communication and Media.

Both are programs filled with students pursuing careers in writing, journalism, design, art and media. Both are programs directly threatened by the AI tools that Caulfield was about to praise.

“And let’s face it, change can be daunting. The rise of artificial intelligence is the next industrial revolution,” Caulfield said.

The crowd erupted in boos. A voice from the crowd yelled, in a moment that was already being clipped and shared before the ceremony ended: “AI SUCKS!”

Video of the moment went viral across social media over the weekend and continues to circulate Monday as one of the more instructive recent examples of what happens when someone speaking confidently from inside the technology industry bubble meets an audience that is decidedly not inside it.

How It Unfolded In Real Time

Caulfield is not a UCF alumna. She was brought to the ceremony as an outside voice, the kind of established professional whose career achievements are meant to inspire students who are about to enter the working world.

She began the speech warmly, thanking university staff, telling graduates to take in the moment, acknowledging the significance of what they had accomplished.

Then she began listing the “most prolific leaders and innovators” she had worked with.

The list included Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, former President Bill Clinton, professional skier Lindsey Vonn, former NBA player Magic Johnson and Starbucks former CEO Howard Schultz. The room accepted these names with varying degrees of enthusiasm.

The AI section of the speech came approximately three minutes in. Caulfield described the current moment as “a time of profound change,” an observation nobody disputed, and then made the pivot. “The rise of artificial intelligence is the next industrial revolution.”

Murmurs spread through the arena before the boos built and crested. Caulfield turned around toward the other speakers on stage, hands spread in apparent surprise, and faced the audience again.

“What happened? Okay, I struck a chord. May I finish?”

She continued. “Only a few years ago, AI was not a factor in our lives.”

The crowd erupted in cheers, not because they disagreed with the statement but because it expressed what they had been hoping to return to.

Caulfield, apparently processing the wildly different reactions to two consecutive statements, assessed the situation out loud: “We’ve got a bipolar topic here, I see.”

She kept going. She mentioned that AI capabilities were now “in the palm of our hands.” More boos. She called the boos “passion” and pressed forward, completing an 11-minute speech that occupied roughly one-third of its runtime on a topic the audience had already made clear they did not want to hear praised.

Why Did The Room React This Way?

The specific combination of speaker and audience is what makes this moment more than a one-day viral story about a bad read of the room.

Caulfield’s professional world is one in which AI is genuinely the next industrial revolution.

She builds AI medtech partnerships for a development company’s healthcare-focused real estate project. She sits on the advisory board of Deepak Chopra’s wellness platform.

She attends globally recognized innovation gatherings. In the professional circles she inhabits, AI enthusiasm is the default setting. The people who question whether AI is good for the economy are not typically in the room.

She was in a different room on May 8.

UCF’s College of Arts and Humanities and Nicholson School of Communication and Media produces graduates who write, report, design, create, communicate and produce media, the specific categories of work that AI generative tools are most directly and aggressively disrupting.

Writers who graduated Friday have spent four years watching AI generate articles, short stories, marketing copy and social media posts.

Designers who graduated Friday have spent four years watching AI generate images, logos and illustrations.

Communicators who graduated Friday have spent four years watching every industry they might enter announce layoffs connected to AI implementation.

These are not people who need to be convinced that AI is changing their world. They are people who are walking into the world knowing exactly what that change is costing them.

Telling them the industrial revolution is coming is like telling someone whose house is on fire that heat is the next big trend in home environments.

What The Graduates Said

Houda Eletr, a Nicholson School of Communication and Media graduate who was in the arena and was among those who booed, spoke to Orlando Weekly about what the speech felt like from the seats.

“To stand in front of a graduating class of artists and communicators and discuss Jeff Bezos and Howard Schultz, is to spit on our efforts to flip the script,” Eletr said. He added:

“I’m embarrassed to have had to endure the most embarrassing, unskippable, tone-deaf, ad-like commencement. Boo to AI and boo to your agenda. It will not be the rise of AI that is the next Industrial Revolution; it will be the boo-ers who refuse to take a check from the top 1% to present an empty agenda.”

Eletr called Caulfield a “corporate mouthpiece.” The description reflects something real about the disconnect the video captures, not simply that Caulfield praised AI but that she praised it in the language of investment returns and industrial transformation to an audience that experiences AI primarily as a threat to the thing they trained four years to do.

Reddit users who attended the ceremony echoed the sentiment. One noted that Caulfield had started her speech by praising Jeff Bezos and described it as “a very out-of-touch and controversial topic to speak about.”

Another offered a more optimistic read on the disruption, “I’m glad for the booing. I’m glad she was caught off guard. Hopefully, people in the right places will notice the significance of the response and adjust a few things.”

Software engineer Cabel Sasser, commenting on Bluesky as the video spread, captured the broader significance as precisely as anyone. “This graduation speech moment is notable, and her amazed shock at having failed to read the room feels instructive. When you’re inside the bubble, you think everybody else is. But everybody isn’t.”

The Caulfield Response

Caulfield posted to Instagram after the ceremony, describing it as “an extraordinary evening” and saying she was “humbled” to have spent the night “igniting optimism and potential in our future leaders.”

The description and the video exist side by side as a document of how differently the same event can be understood by its participants.

The contrast being made across social media is the comparison to Nvidia founder Jensen Huang’s commencement speech at Carnegie Mellon University during the same graduation season.

Huang’s address on AI was enthusiastically received. Carnegie Mellon is a STEM school, its graduates are people who build AI systems and who see the technology as expanding their professional value rather than threatening it. The difference in reaction between the two schools’ graduation audiences is not a coincidence.

It is a data point.

UCF has the second-largest public university enrollment in the United States. More than 10,000 students graduated across its Friday and Saturday ceremonies.

The specific college that heard Caulfield’s speech was the arts and humanities college.

The specific moment that went viral was the one in which a real estate executive told them that the technology displacing their industry is actually an opportunity.

She called the boos passion. They were.