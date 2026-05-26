Micron Stock Surges 14 Percent After UBS Tripled Its Price Target To $1625

Shares of Micron Technology surged approximately 14.2 percent in early trading on Tuesday May 26, 2026, crossing $800 for the first time in the company’s history and closing in on a $1 trillion market capitalization after UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri raised his price target on the memory chip giant from $535 to $1,625, a 204 percent increase that produced the highest price target among all 46 analysts who cover the stock.

The new target implies Micron could reach a valuation close to $1.8 trillion within the next twelve months.

The company’s market cap at Friday’s close was $846.93 billion. The $1 trillion threshold sits at approximately $888 per share.

At Tuesday’s opening prices, Micron was already above $800 and moving toward it.

The argument UBS is making is not just about a higher number on a spreadsheet.

It is a structural argument, a claim that AI has permanently changed the way the memory chip business works, and that Micron should therefore be valued the way other AI infrastructure companies are valued rather than the way memory stocks have historically been valued.

Arcuri put the thesis in the plainest possible terms. There is “no reason” Micron should trade much differently from Nvidia on a price-to-earnings basis as long-term agreements and AI-driven demand reshape the company’s earnings and visibility.

That sentence is doing a significant amount of work. Nvidia trades at approximately 35 to 40 times forward earnings.

Micron was trading at 8.42 times forward earnings before Tuesday’s opening. The gap between those two numbers is the investment thesis.

The Historical Problem That AI Is Solving

Understanding why this analyst call is moving the stock 14 percent requires understanding what has historically made Micron a difficult stock to own.

Memory chips, DRAM for working memory and NAND for storage, are commodity products. They are indistinguishable by brand when installed inside a server or a PC. When demand is strong and supply is tight, prices rise, margins expand and Micron earns enormous profits.

When demand softens and supply builds, prices fall, margins compress and Micron’s earnings can collapse within a single fiscal year.

The boom-and-bust cycle of the memory industry has been one of the most reliable patterns in semiconductor investing, producing conditions where Micron appears cheap on earnings right before the cycle turns against it.

The result is that Micron has historically traded at a discount to the broader semiconductor sector.

Investors who have seen the cycle repeat multiple times apply a skepticism to Micron’s earnings that they do not apply to Nvidia or other semiconductor companies with more visible and recurring revenue.

Why pay 25 times earnings for a company whose earnings might be cut in half in the next year if supply outpaces demand?

The structural argument UBS is making on Tuesday is that AI has broken that cycle, or at least dramatically extended the current up-cycle in a way that warrants a fundamentally different valuation approach.

The Long-Term Agreements That Change Everything

The specific mechanism UBS identified as the reason Micron’s historical cyclicality is diminishing is the emergence of long-term supply agreements across the memory industry.

Hyperscalers, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Meta, have been willing to sign multi-year contracts locking in volumes of DRAM and NAND at partially fixed prices.

They are trading pricing flexibility for supply assurance. For companies building AI data centers that depend on consistent memory supply, the premium of a guaranteed supply over a spot price is worth paying.

The implications for Micron’s business model are significant. When a meaningful portion of DRAM supply is covered by long-term agreements rather than sold on the spot market, the boom-and-bust pricing dynamics that have historically produced Micron’s cyclical earnings profile are partially dampened.

The price swings do not disappear, spot pricing still matters for the uncovered portion of supply, but the floor under earnings is higher and more predictable than it has ever been.

Arcuri expects Micron’s earnings per share to exceed $100 per year from 2027 to 2029, numbers that, against the $1,625 price target, imply a P/E multiple in the mid-teens rather than the near-single-digit multiple the stock has historically commanded.

The free cash flow generation he projects across that three-year window totals over $400 billion, the kind of financial output that justifies a dramatically higher valuation than the market has historically been willing to assign.

The HBM Business That Is Driving Everything

Beneath the DRAM and NAND discussion is the most important product in Micron’s current portfolio, High Bandwidth Memory, or HBM. HBM is the memory that sits physically on top of Nvidia’s AI GPU chips, the memory that allows the GPU to access data at the extreme speeds required for AI training and inference.

Without HBM, Nvidia’s best GPUs cannot operate at full capability. The supply of HBM is the supply constraint that limits how fast AI data centers can be built.

Micron produces HBM3E, the current generation of high bandwidth memory, and competes with Samsung and SK Hynix for Nvidia’s supply chain.

The HBM market is structurally different from conventional DRAM because it cannot be overbuilt quickly. HBM production requires different equipment, different processes and much longer lead times than standard DRAM.

The result is that even as conventional DRAM supply might build in response to high prices, HBM supply is constrained by physical manufacturing capacity that takes years to expand.

Micron’s HBM business has become the fastest-growing and most strategically important part of its product portfolio.

As Nvidia’s data center revenue grows, the company guided Q2 to $91 billion, the memory embedded in Nvidia’s hardware grows with it. Every Nvidia GPU sold is a Micron HBM sale.

The correlation between Nvidia’s growth and Micron’s growth is not incidental, it is structural.

The Broader Chip Rally Micron Is Leading

Tuesday’s 14 percent Micron move is not happening in isolation. The broader semiconductor complex is rallying alongside it, with Micron functioning as the leading indicator for a sector that has been building momentum across the past several months.

Marvell Technology, ON Semiconductor, Lam Research, Qualcomm and Wolfspeed were all gaining in Tuesday’s early trading.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, the benchmark for the semiconductor sector, was rallying for the seventh time in eight weeks.

The sustained semiconductor rally reflects a specific reality about where the AI infrastructure investment cycle is. It is not slowing down. Nvidia’s Q2 guidance of $91 billion in revenue, filed last week, described a trajectory of AI hardware spending that continues to accelerate.

Cisco’s record quarterly revenue, driven by AI networking. Dell’s AI server backlog of $43 billion.

IBM’s quantum computing federal investment.

Every data point from the AI infrastructure stack is pointing in the same direction, and Micron, as the memory provider that every AI hardware system depends on, is receiving the benefit of that directional consistency.

The Valuation Gap And What Happens If UBS Is Right

The cleanest summary of what UBS is arguing is contained in the comparison between Micron’s valuation and the broader market’s. The S&P 500 trades at 21.1 times forward earnings.

The Nasdaq 100 trades at 24.66 times. Nvidia trades significantly higher. Micron, before Tuesday, was trading at 8.42 times forward earnings, less than half the broad market multiple and a fraction of the AI peers it supplies.

If the structural shift UBS is describing is real, if long-term supply agreements and HBM demand have genuinely changed Micron’s earnings durability, then the gap between 8 times and 20 times earnings is not a reflection of Micron’s actual risk profile.

It is a reflection of investors applying the old mental model to a company that has structurally changed.

The $1,625 price target implies that Micron eventually trades at something closer to a normalized semiconductor multiple on much higher earnings. It does not require Micron to command the full Nvidia premium.

It requires the market to stop treating Micron like a cyclical value trap and start treating it like what it has become, an essential infrastructure provider for the AI era with multi-year earnings visibility underpinned by the contracts that the world’s largest technology companies are willing to sign to secure their supply.

Micron is up 14 percent today. The $1 trillion threshold is close. UBS thinks the destination is $1.8 trillion.