GTA 6 Release Date Is Confirmed And Here Is Everything We Know

Take-Two Interactive confirmed in its fiscal year 2026 earnings report on May 21, 2026 that Grand Theft Auto VI will release on November 19, 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, making the confirmation as official as it gets by embedding it in a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CEO Strauss Zelnick, who has now confirmed the date at multiple investor events and in multiple interviews, put it in the plainest possible terms when speaking to IGN ahead of the earnings report.

“I’ve been saying for some time that the release date is November 19. We obviously reiterated that today, so we feel really good about it.”

The gaming world has been waiting for GTA 6 since Rockstar Games first confirmed it was in development.

The first trailer dropped in December 2023 and became the most-viewed game trailer in history within 24 hours.

Since then, the release date has moved twice, the wait has extended nearly 18 months beyond the original schedule and the anticipation has built to a level that makes calling it merely the most anticipated game of 2026 feel like an understatement. November 19 is the date. It is on SEC filings. It is confirmed.

The Numbers That Explain Why November 19 Matters So Much

The financial stakes around GTA 6’s launch are unlike anything the gaming industry has ever produced. Take-Two reported $6.72 billion in total revenue for fiscal year 2026.

For fiscal year 2027, the company is projecting $8.0 to $8.2 billion, a jump of approximately $1.3 to $1.5 billion, or roughly 20 percent, in a single fiscal year. That jump does not reflect a broad portfolio upgrade. It reflects one product arriving in one quarter.

Grand Theft Auto V, released in September 2013, generated over $8 billion in total revenue across its lifetime, making it one of the most commercially successful entertainment products in any medium ever produced.

GTA Online, the multiplayer component that launched alongside GTA V, has continued generating hundreds of millions of dollars annually for more than a decade after the game’s initial release.

The economic footprint of a single Grand Theft Auto release is, by any reasonable analysis, without peer in interactive entertainment.

Industry analysts project GTA 6 could generate $3 billion to $5 billion in its first year alone, numbers that, if accurate, would make its launch the most financially successful product debut in entertainment history.

Whether those projections prove accurate will be determined by how the game actually plays when players get it in November.

What Take-Two’s own earnings guidance confirms is that the company itself is projecting record financial results in a fiscal year that includes GTA 6’s launch.

Zelnick framed it at the iicon conference on April 28 in the specific language of cultural event rather than product launch:

“I think a lot of people will be calling in sick on November 19.”

He was not wrong. November 19, 2026 is a Thursday. Gaming culture has a well-established tradition of people taking personal days to spend with major releases. GTA 6’s Thursday launch will produce a lot of sick days.

The Delays That Tested Everyone’s Patience

The road to November 19 was not direct. Grand Theft Auto VI was originally supposed to release in the fall of 2025, a date that Rockstar and Take-Two had been telegraphing to investors and to the gaming community for the better part of two years.

On May 2, 2025, Take-Two announced the first delay, pushing the release from fall 2025 to May 26, 2026.

Players adjusted their expectations. May 26, 2026 went into calendars. The gaming media began structuring its editorial calendars around a spring 2026 GTA 6 launch.

On November 6, 2025, Take-Two announced the second delay, pushing the game again, this time from May 2026 to November 19, 2026. Rockstar’s official statement framed the additional time as necessary to deliver “the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.”

Zelnick acknowledged in an interview that Take-Two was “roughly 18 months behind” the original schedule.

The reaction from the gaming community was predictable and entirely reasonable, frustration from players who had been waiting, concern from analysts about Take-Two’s financial performance without its biggest product, and the specific dark humor that the internet produces when something beloved is delayed a second time.

Rockstar has delayed games before and the games have always justified the wait. GTA V itself benefited from delays.

Red Dead Redemption 2 shipped later than originally planned and became one of the most critically acclaimed games of its generation.

The promise embedded in every Rockstar delay is that the additional time produces a better product. Whether that promise holds for GTA 6 will be answered on November 19 and in the reviews that arrive alongside it.

GTA 6 And What We Know So Far

Grand Theft Auto VI is set in Leonida, a fictional version of the state of Florida that serves as the backdrop for a modern-day Vice City, the Miami-inspired setting that was first introduced in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City in 2002.

The two protagonists are Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, the first time a Grand Theft Auto game has shipped with a named female protagonist, a significant creative decision for a franchise that has been the subject of longstanding conversation about representation. Lucia appears prominently in both trailers.

Beyond the setting and protagonists, Rockstar has revealed very little about the game’s specific mechanics, story or activities.

The first trailer, released December 4, 2023, generated 90 million views within 24 hours of its release, the most-viewed game trailer in the history of the medium at the time of its release.

The second trailer followed. A third trailer is expected this summer, which Rockstar has historically used as the moment to open the floodgates on actual gameplay footage and pre-order availability.

The gameplay reveal and marketing campaign expected for summer 2026 will answer the questions that two trailers and three years of waiting have raised. What does the open world actually look like in motion? How do the dual protagonists work mechanically? What has Rockstar done with the law enforcement systems, the economic simulation and the side activities that have defined each Grand Theft Auto entry? What does the online component look like and when does it launch?

None of those questions have official answers yet. November 19 is the date when players stop asking and start playing.

The PlayStation 5 And Xbox Exclusive Window

The November 19 launch is confirmed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. No other platforms have confirmed launch dates.

The PC version, which Rockstar will almost certainly produce at some point, has no announced timeline.

Based on historical precedent, PC releases from Rockstar have followed console launches by approximately 18 months, GTA V launched on consoles in September 2013 and arrived on PC in April 2015.

Red Dead Redemption 2 launched on consoles in October 2018 and came to PC in November 2019.

PC players who want to experience GTA 6 at launch will need a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S.

Those who are waiting for a PC version are looking at late 2027 or early 2028 as their realistic earliest window, based on the established pattern.

The console-exclusive window serves a specific purpose for both Sony and Microsoft, a major third-party game launching exclusively on their platforms for a year or more drives hardware sales in a way that no first-party game has managed since the franchise was last active.

The November 2026 holiday window will be defined by GTA 6. Console manufacturers know this. Retailers know this. The gaming industry has been oriented toward this date for years.

November 19 is 177 days from today. The SEC filing says it. The CEO says it. The game is coming.