Dell Stock Price Jumped 32 Percent After A $43.8 Billion Quarter

Dell Technologies reported fiscal first quarter 2027 results on Thursday evening that were so far beyond Wall Street’s expectations that the numbers require a specific kind of contextualizing to fully land.

Analysts had projected $35.43 billion in revenue for the quarter. Dell reported $43.8 billion, a beat of approximately $8 billion on the top line. Analysts had projected $2.94 in non-GAAP earnings per share.

Dell reported $4.86, a beat of more than 65 percent. The company then raised its full-year revenue guidance by $27 billion in a single earnings report, from a prior range of $138 to $142 billion to a new range of $165 to $169 billion.

DELL shares are up approximately 32 percent on Friday morning, extending a year-to-date gain that now stands at approximately 221 percent.

The massive beat-and-raise can be attributed to soaring demand for AI servers, and the specific numbers inside the AI server category are the ones that explain everything.

Dell recognized $16.1 billion in AI-optimized server revenue in Q1 alone. That is up 757 percent year over year. The company had guided for approximately $13 billion.

It beat its own guidance by $3 billion in a single quarter. It booked $24.4 billion in new AI orders during the same period, meaning the backlog, the contracted future revenue that Dell has not yet fulfilled, grew from $43 billion entering the quarter to $51.3 billion exiting it.

Dell’s COO Jeff Clarke said on the earnings call that the AI opportunity “shows no signs of slowing” and raised the company’s full-year AI server revenue target from $50 billion to $60 billion.

The Numbers That Made The Headline Beat Possible

The $43.8 billion in Q1 revenue represents 88 percent growth year over year, a growth rate that most technology companies would celebrate as an annual milestone. Dell achieved it in a single quarter.

The Infrastructure Solutions Group, the division covering servers, networking and storage, generated $29.0 billion, up 181 percent year over year, for nine consecutive quarters of double-digit or better growth.

Within ISG, the AI server category is doing the heavy lifting that no analyst had fully projected. AI server revenue within that segment reached $16.1 billion, reflecting a 757% year-over-year gain.

The prior quarter’s AI server revenue had been $8.95 billion, itself a record. Dell more than doubled that in one quarter.

Traditional Servers and Networking, the non-AI server business, generated $8.5 billion, up 92 percent, with COO Jeff Clarke noting on the earnings call that demand was outpacing supply in all regions globally.

Even the parts of Dell’s infrastructure business that are not specifically AI-optimized are growing at 92 percent year over year because the buildout of AI data centers requires traditional compute, networking and storage alongside the specialized AI accelerator servers.

Storage revenue reached $4.3 billion, up 8 percent, with unstructured storage showing double-digit growth for two consecutive quarters.

The PC business, Dell’s Client Solutions Group, generated $14.6 billion, up 17 percent, with commercial PC revenue of $13 billion reflecting the enterprise refresh cycle that AI-capable PC hardware is driving as companies upgrade their fleets to support local AI workloads.

The GAAP earnings per share, $5.24, represented 282 percent growth year over year. The non-GAAP figure, $4.86, represented 214 percent growth. Operating cash flow in the quarter reached $4.1 billion, a record for any first quarter in Dell’s history.

Dell returned $2.1 billion to shareholders during the quarter through buybacks and dividends.

The Guidance Raise That Is The Real Story

A blowout quarter is significant. A guidance raise of the magnitude Dell announced is the news that actually drives a 32 percent single-day stock move.

Dell raised its full-year FY27 revenue guidance from a prior range of $138 to $142 billion, a range that itself represented nearly 50 percent growth from the prior year, to a new range of $165 to $169 billion, with a midpoint of $167 billion.

That is a $27 billion increase to full-year revenue guidance in a single earnings report. For context, $27 billion is larger than the entire annual revenue of many S&P 500 companies.

Dell raised its guidance by that amount because its Q1 results and its forward pipeline both indicated the prior guidance was so far below reality that maintaining it would have been misleading.

Annual revenue guidance was revised upward to a range of $165 billion to $169 billion from an earlier outlook of $138 billion to $142 billion, while adjusted EPS expectations for the year rose sharply to $17.90 from a prior target of $12.90.

The AI server revenue guidance for the full year moved from $50 billion to $60 billion, a $10 billion increase to a single product category’s annual forecast.

The $60 billion figure would represent 144 percent growth from FY26’s AI server revenue, and it is the number that COO Jeff Clarke anchored the company’s forward story to on the earnings call.

“As we look to Q2 and into the second half, our pipeline indicates demand is not slowing, but accelerating,” Clarke said. “And meaningfully outpacing supply as customers prioritize securing the infrastructure they need across AI, traditional compute, storage, and PCs.”

Supply constraints, not demand weakness, are the binding constraint on Dell’s growth. The company is selling everything it can build and could sell more if it could build more.

That is the specific dynamic that makes the guidance raise conservative rather than aggressive, the $60 billion AI server target is what Dell believes it can fulfill given current supply chain capacity, not a ceiling on what customers want to buy.

The Q2 Guidance That Showed The Quarter Was Not A One-Off

The Q1 results might be dismissed as a one-quarter anomaly if the Q2 guidance did not confirm the trend.

Second-quarter guidance calls for revenue in the $44 billion to $45 billion range and adjusted EPS of $4.80, well above the $34.97 billion in revenue and $2.98 per share that LSEG-surveyed analysts had projected.

Dell is guiding Q2 to $44 to $45 billion in revenue. The analyst consensus entering Thursday’s report was approximately $35 billion for Q2.

The Q2 guidance alone, set against what analysts were modeling before the earnings report, would have been sufficient to move the stock. The Q1 beat and the full-year guidance raise on top of it produced the move that investors are seeing on Friday morning.

The Q2 midpoint of $44.5 billion, if achieved, would represent revenue growth of approximately 88 percent year over year from Q2 FY26 — the same rate as Q1.

Dell is guiding to sustain an 88 percent revenue growth rate into the second quarter of the fiscal year.

That is not a statement about a one-time pull-forward of AI spending. It is a statement about a multi-quarter, multi-year infrastructure buildout that Dell is positioned to supply at scale.

What This Means For The AI Infrastructure Story

Dell’s Q1 FY2027 results are a data point in the broader AI infrastructure story that every investor watching Nvidia, AMD, Micron, Snowflake and the rest of the AI stack has been tracking across 2026.

What Dell’s numbers confirm, specifically, is that the demand for AI server hardware at the hyperscaler and enterprise level is not slowing. It is accelerating.

Traditional Server and Networking Revenue came in at $8.5 billion, up 92%, with demand outpacing supply in all regions. Dell booked $24.4 billion in new AI orders in Q1.

Its backlog grew by $8.3 billion despite shipping $16.1 billion in AI server revenue during the same quarter. The customers who are buying AI servers are signing new orders faster than Dell can ship existing ones.

Jeff Clarke said it plainly on the call: “We booked $24.4 billion in AI orders and recognized $16.1 billion of AI server revenue. We’re increasing our AI server revenue expectations for FY27 to $60 billion, which only goes to show the AI opportunity shows no signs of slowing.”

Dell stock is up 32 percent today. It is up 221 percent year-to-date. The company that was known primarily as the world’s largest PC maker reported $43.8 billion in a single quarter, beat every estimate by the widest margin in its history and raised its full-year guidance by $27 billion.