Sean Sweeney Is The New Orlando Magic Head Coach And He Beat Billy Donovan To Get The Job

The Orlando Magic have their new head coach. Sean Sweeney, the 41-year-old defensive architect who spent this season as the San Antonio Spurs’ associate head coach and lead assistant, is finalizing a deal to take over in Orlando, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Friday.

Sweeney, Donovan and Van Gundy held in-person meetings with top Magic officials last week before a decision was made to offer the job to Sweeney, who blew Orlando away during his interview process.

He beat out former Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, who was widely considered the frontrunner, and Clippers assistant Jeff Van Gundy, two established names with significant head coaching experience.

The Magic chose the younger, unproven option. “I’m told Sean Sweeney really clinched this job in a meeting with ownership in San Antonio on an off day on Wednesday,” Charania reported.

Sweeney will finish the Spurs’ postseason run before officially joining Orlando. San Antonio plays Oklahoma City in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night.

Whether Sweeney arrives in Orlando on Sunday or at the conclusion of the NBA Finals depends entirely on what happens in that game.

He replaces Jamahl Mosley, who was fired on May 4 following a first-round playoff exit against the Detroit Pistons and has since been hired as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Defense He Built In San Antonio

The specific reason Orlando chose Sean Sweeney over Billy Donovan is a 28-game improvement in the standings and a jump from 25th to third in defensive efficiency in a single season.

The Spurs made a 28-win improvement to a 62-20 campaign, tied for the third-most wins in franchise history, and have advanced to the conference finals.

When Sweeney joined the Spurs last summer, San Antonio was coming off a season in which they ranked 25th in the NBA in defensive efficiency, a bottom-five defense built around Victor Wembanyama’s development rather than his deployment as a defensive anchor.

The Spurs under head coach Mitch Johnson and Sweeney as the lead assistant transformed that defense into the third-best in the league.

The Spurs also ranked top-five in defending isolations, on-ball screens, drives and rim protection, according to ESPN Research.

Those are not coincidental improvements. Defending isolations, on-ball screens and drives, the three categories where modern NBA offenses generate their easiest points, requires both a cohesive system and the specific coaching capability to teach players to execute it under pressure. Sweeney built that system around Wembanyama and a Spurs roster that, before this season, had been competitive but not dangerous.

The Spurs’ 62-20 record is not only tied for the third-best single-season performance in franchise history, it is a record achieved in the franchise’s first fully healthy season with Wembanyama while simultaneously integrating Stephon Castle, the second-year guard who has become one of the early season’s best stories.

Sweeney was there for all of it, on the bench for a conference finals run while the Magic were calling him about a head coaching job.

A Career Built One City At A Time

Sean Sweeney grew up in St. Paul, Minnesota, a Cretin-Derham Hall product who attended the University of St. Thomas, a Division III school that is not on anyone’s list of traditional pipelines to the NBA.

He did not get his start in professional basketball through a famous connection or a prominent college program. He got it by starting at the bottom.

In 2011, he became the video coordinator for the New Jersey Nets, the team that was about to move to Brooklyn and open the Barclays Center.

Video coordinator is the entry-level position in NBA coaching infrastructure, the person who prepares film sessions, builds scouting reports and makes sure the coaching staff has the visual information they need to prepare each game.

It is the job that people who want to coach in the NBA take because it is the job that exists at the bottom of the organizational chart, and it is where careers either stall or begin to build.

Sweeney built. He worked under Avery Johnson, P.J. Carlesimo and Jason Kidd during his Nets tenure, three coaches with very different styles and very different demands, before following Kidd to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2014. He worked in Denver.

He worked in Dallas, where he spent four seasons as one of Jason Kidd’s most trusted assistants and was present for the 2024 NBA Finals run with Luka Doncic that announced the Mavericks as legitimate championship contenders.

After four years in Dallas, the Spurs offered him an elevated title, associate head coach rather than assistant coach, and the opportunity to build a defense around Victor Wembanyama while operating as the lead voice on that side of the ball. Sweeney joined the Spurs after stints as an assistant in Brooklyn, Milwaukee, Denver, and Dallas, with those Mavericks teams reaching the Finals in 2024.

He has now been named a head coach before he turns 42, having worked his way from New Jersey video coordinator to NBA head coach in fifteen years.

The Stars He Has Coached

The selling point that Shams Charania emphasized in his broadcast discussion of the hire is the roster of stars Sweeney has worked alongside throughout his career. “He’s coached stars like Giannis, Luka Doncic, now Wemby and Stephon Castle, and now will take over a team that has Eastern Conference contending aspirations.”

The Giannis experience came during his Milwaukee years, coaching alongside a player who was still developing into the two-time MVP he became, learning the specific demands of building an offense and defense around a player whose skillset does not fit conventional NBA categories.

The Luka Doncic experience in Dallas was different, a player whose offensive genius is so complete that the coaching challenge centers on organizing the rest of the team around his decision-making while maintaining enough defensive accountability to compete in the Western Conference.

The Wembanyama experience in San Antonio is different again, a player whose combination of size, mobility and skill has no historical comparison and who requires defensive schemes built around maximizing what he can do rather than hiding what he cannot.

Three very different superstars. Three very different organizational contexts. Three very different coaching challenges.

Sweeney navigated all three as an assistant. Orlando is betting that the experience translates to leading a roster that has its own very different challenge.

What Orlando Is Getting

The Magic finished 45-37 in 2025-26, a respectable record that nonetheless represented underperformance against the expectations the front office had built by trading four first-round picks to acquire Desmond Bane the previous summer.

The trade was a statement of championship ambition. The season that followed was a first-round exit to the Detroit Pistons.

Sweeney takes over a roster with some big-name talent, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, Bane, that has never really meshed.

Orlando’s front office appears more interested in keeping the roster together and betting on a coaching change to make things work.

Paolo Banchero is a genuine star, an All-Star center whose offensive capability is not in question but whose team has never found the organizational cohesion to turn individual talent into collective performance.

Franz Wagner is one of the most versatile players in the Eastern Conference.

Jalen Suggs is the guard who was supposed to be the defensive engine of the team before injuries and consistency issues interrupted his development.

Bane is a proven shooter and secondary scorer whose best basketball was in Memphis before the trade.

The specific question is whether Sweeney’s defensive system, the same one that turned the Spurs from 25th to third, can give the Magic the identity they have been missing.

Orlando has always had the pieces to be good. They have rarely had the cohesion to be great. A first-time head coach with a system proven to work and experience building defenses around elite talent is what Jeff Weltman decided was the answer.

Sweeney will know soon whether the Spurs’ season ends Saturday or extends further. Either way, he will be in Orlando before the summer is over.