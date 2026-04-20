Bayern Munich Won Their 35th Bundesliga Title And Are Now Chasing A Treble

Bayern Munich won their 35th Bundesliga title on Sunday after beating Stuttgart 4-2 at the Allianz Arena, confirming their status as champions with four games to spare.

It is Vincent Kompany’s second league title in two seasons as manager, and it comes at a moment when the Bundesliga trophy is starting to look like the least impressive thing on Bayern’s agenda.

They still have a German Cup semifinal and a Champions League semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain ahead of them, and based on everything they have produced this season, neither feels beyond reach.

Harry Kane came off the bench to score Bayern’s fourth, his 32nd league goal of the season and his 51st across all competitions, stretching the club’s Bundesliga season scoring record to 109 goals.

The previous record of 101 had stood since the 1971-72 season, set by a Bayern team that included Franz Beckenbauer and Gerd Müller.

This version of Bayern surpassed it eight days ago and extended it further on Sunday without remotely feeling like a side that was pressing its limits.

How The Match Unfolded

Kompany made eight changes from the team that beat Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, a rotation that reflected both the depth of the squad and the awareness that Wednesday’s DFB Pokal semifinal at Bayer Leverkusen demands fresh legs.

Manuel Neuer, Kane, Michael Olise, Dayot Upamecano, Aleksandar Pavlović and Jonathan Tah all started on the bench.

Serge Gnabry was absent entirely after picking up a thigh injury in training the day before, Kompany described it as “very unlucky, shooting a penalty or so.” Nicolas Jackson led the line in Kane’s place.

Stuttgart opened the scoring in the 21st minute through Chris Führich, who slotted in after Bilal El Khannouss found him in space with a precise side-footed pass.

It was a decent goal and it briefly made the atmosphere at the Allianz Arena feel uncertain, there had been reports of clashes between supporter groups before the match, causing some fans to miss the opening entirely.

The response was swift and comprehensive. In a six-minute stretch that effectively ended the contest as a competitive occasion, Bayern scored three times. Jamal Musiala beat two defenders and scooped a cross that Raphaël Guerreiro met at pace, crashing the ball into the roof of the net in the 31st minute.

Two minutes later, a defensive mistake from Stuttgart’s Finn Jeltsch left three Bayern attackers against one defender, and Luis Díaz, who had no business being as unselfish as he was, set up Jackson for a composed finish. Alphonso Davies then added a third with a deflected shot shortly before the break.

Three goals in six minutes. Stuttgart had no answer.

Kompany took Musiala and Díaz off at halftime, bringing on Olise and Kane.

The introduction of Kane was really a formality by that point, the match was won, the title was already mathematically confirmed before kick-off courtesy of Dortmund losing to Hoffenheim on Saturday, but Kane added his name to the scoresheet anyway, as he tends to do.

His goal stretched the season tally to 109 and his campaign return to 32 in the Bundesliga alone.

An assistant arrived at the touchline with bags full of “2026 Champions” t-shirts as Stuttgart scored a late consolation through a Chema Andrés strike in the 88th minute. Bayern were already celebrating.

The Records Piling Up

This was Bayern’s 13th Bundesliga title in 14 seasons, the only interruption being Bayer Leverkusen’s unbeaten season in 2023-24 under Xabi Alonso.

It was the club’s 35th German championship overall, extending a record that began with their first title in 1932 and has continued almost without interruption through the Bundesliga era from 1963. They have lost once in the league this season, at home to Augsburg on January 24.

Beyond that result, the campaign has been a sustained display of dominance that culminated in a final points lead of 15 over second-placed Dortmund with four games remaining.

The goal-scoring record is perhaps the most striking statistical achievement of the season. When Bayern broke the 1971-72 mark of 101 goals on April 11, it already felt significant.

The fact that they extended it to 109 on Sunday, with four games still to play, suggests the final number will be considerably higher.

Musiala himself reached 150 Bundesliga appearances during the match, becoming the second youngest Bayern player to do so after Uli Hoeneß, who was 11 days younger at the time.

Joshua Kimmich spoke after the final whistle with the clarity of someone who understood exactly what the team had just produced. “It’s very special,” he said.

“Especially this season, it’s a very, very good Bundesliga season, including today’s game. It’s not a given that you come here after the games against Madrid and then play a game like this.” That is a precise observation. Four days after one of the most demanding European matches of the season, a heavily rotated Bayern side fell behind and then scored three goals in six minutes to settle a title.

That is not routine, even for Bayern.

What Kane’s Second Title Means

When Kane joined Bayern Munich from Tottenham in the summer of 2024, the clearest objective beyond individual performance was winning trophies.

He had spent his entire club career at Spurs without a major honour, reaching multiple finals, League Cup, Champions League, without crossing the line.

His first Bundesliga title in 2024-25 was therefore significant in a way that went beyond the routine significance of a major title. It was the first.

This second one is different.

It is the title of a player who has settled, who is embedded in the way this Bayern side functions, who scored 51 goals across all competitions in a single season in a team that set a 54-year scoring record. Kane is no longer adapting to German football. He is defining it.

The Bigger Picture

The Bundesliga is the first of three potential trophies Bayern are competing for this season.

On Wednesday they travel to Leverkusen for the DFB Pokal semifinal, a fixture against the team that ended their domestic dominance two seasons ago, now operating in the Europa League semifinal and presenting a different kind of challenge at their own ground.

Beyond that, the Champions League semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain awaits, a two-legged tie that Kimmich described as a meeting between “the best teams of the moment.”

Bayern knocked out Real Madrid in the quarterfinals, with Kompany’s side coming from behind three times across the tie.

He had told his players before the second leg that they “had earned the right to be themselves,” and the result vindicated the approach.

Now PSG, the defending Champions League champions, stand between Bayern and a final in Budapest.

The Bundesliga celebrations on Sunday were genuine and deserved. They were also, if Bayern continue on their current trajectory, potentially the beginning rather than the end of this season’s trophy cabinet.