Robert Irwin Was Death Rolled By A 700-Pound Crocodile Named Jimmy Fallon

Robert Irwin appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday May 6, 2026, to tell the talk show host that he had nearly been killed by a 14-foot, 700-pound crocodile.

The crocodile’s name is Jimmy Fallon. Robert named it after the host when it was a baby, years before it grew into what Robert calls a “boss croc” and rolled him underneath its full body weight with his arm pinned and nowhere to go.

The audience loved it. Jimmy Fallon loved it. And somewhere in Australia, the crocodile Jimmy Fallon is presumably unaware of any of this.

“He’s not a baby anymore,” Robert told the host. “I named this crocodile Jimmy Fallon, like, years ago, and he’s now what we call a boss croc. He’s huge.”

Fallon, sitting across the desk from a 22-year-old who had survived being crushed by a reptile bearing his name, reacted with the self-awareness the moment required. He jokingly sucked in his stomach. “He’s not too big; he’s normal size. I mean, as you get older, you start to put some pounds on. I know what it’s like.”

The audience lost it. And then Robert told the full story.

What Actually Happened?

The research methodology that led to Robert being death rolled by a 700-pound animal is, in context, a completely sensible scientific practice. It just does not sound like one when described on late-night television.

“We research crocodiles in the wild to, like, better conserve them, right?” Robert explained. “So the way you do that, my dad came up with this, is you actually have to jump on them.”

Steve Irwin, The Crocodile Hunter, Robert’s father, who died in September 2006 when a stingray barb pierced his heart during a filming session at the Great Barrier Reef when Robert was two years old, developed the technique of physically mounting crocodiles to conduct research.

The reasoning is scientific and the execution, when it works, is effective. Jumping onto a crocodile’s back allows a researcher to temporarily restrain the animal and collect the data needed to monitor its health, growth and population status.

It is the kind of method that only makes sense once you accept that you are in the crocodile conservation business.

Robert jumped onto the back of Jimmy Fallon the crocodile. This was not a surprise to Jimmy Fallon the crocodile, who has presumably been jumped on before. But Jimmy Fallon the crocodile was not in the mood for it this time.

“The little… He death-rolled me,” Robert said on the show. “I jumped onto him. I kid you not. 14 foot of crocodile, big croc, death-rolls me.”

He paused to let the room absorb this.

“So I’m stuck underneath him with my arm hanging out. I’ve got like, probably, I don’t know, maybe 700 pounds on top of me. And I’m just like, ‘What do I do?'”

What Is A Death Roll?

A death roll is not a metaphor. It is one of the most dangerous physical maneuvers in the natural world, and it is named accurately.

When a crocodile executes a death roll, it spins its entire body rapidly along its longitudinal axis, a full rotation at a speed that a 700-pound animal has no business being able to achieve.

The purpose in a predatory context is twofold: to disorient prey and to tear off chunks of flesh using the crocodile’s teeth while the body’s momentum provides additional torque. A crocodile that has something in its mouth and begins to death roll will remove that thing or the limb attached to it.

In Robert’s case, the crocodile initiated the death roll without having secured Robert in its mouth, which is why Robert survived it rather than losing an arm.

What the death roll did accomplish was to pin Robert underneath a 700-pound spinning animal with his arm exposed and no obvious path to freedom.

“And luckily, he rolled back the other way, and I was fine,” Robert told Fallon. The audience exhaled. “But he’s a goer, Jimmy. He’s a goer.”

The phrase “he’s a goer,” Australian slang for someone or something that is determined, active and difficult to stop, is about as understated a description of nearly being crushed by a rolling saltwater crocodile as the language allows.

Robert delivered it with the equanimity of someone who has been raised in this specific environment, around these specific animals, by a father who spent his professional life demonstrating that predatory reptiles deserve respect and conservation rather than fear.

The Man Behind The Story

Robert Irwin was two years old when his father Steve died. He does not have specific memories of Steve that predate the footage and photographs and stories.

What he has is the Australia Zoo, the conservation mission, the technique his father invented for researching crocodiles in the wild, and the understanding that carrying this work forward is the most direct expression of the legacy he was born into.

Steve Irwin became globally famous as The Crocodile Hunter, the Australian zookeeper and wildlife conservationist who built Australia Zoo with his wife Terri and who made television programs that combined genuine scientific engagement with a physical fearlessness that was entertaining precisely because it was authentic.

He was not performing bravery. He genuinely loved the animals. He was jumped on by a stingray barb while filming a documentary on the Great Barrier Reef in September 2006. The barb pierced his heart. He died at the scene. He was 44 years old.

Terri, Bindi and Robert have run Australia Zoo and continued the conservation work since. Robert described it on Instagram in October as “the honour of my life.”

The specific honour on May 6 was appearing on The Tonight Show to tell 700-pound crocodile named after the host had sent him spinning.

Robert is 22 years old. He has also, in the time since his father’s death, built his own separate public profile, as a photographer, as a conservationist and most recently as the winner of Dancing with the Stars Season 35, where he competed with professional dancer Witney Carson and won.

A new spinoff program called Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro has been announced, with Robert hosting the search for new professional dancers for Season 35. He has teased that animals from Australia Zoo may make appearances.

The Viral Moment From Irwin’s Tonight Show Appearance

The Tonight Show clip found its audience quickly after Monday’s broadcast, the specific combination of a famous son of a famous father, a crocodile named after the host of the show on which the story is being told, and the phrase “he’s a goer, Jimmy” is the kind of late-night television moment that clips itself.

Jimmy Fallon’s reaction to the story, “I love that,” he said, as the audience applauded, is the appropriate response to learning that a 14-foot reptile bearing your name has attempted to destroy a person you admire.

The story is funny in retrospect precisely because it was not funny at the moment it was happening, and Robert tells it with the specific tone of someone who has had enough time to fully appreciate both of those things simultaneously.

The crocodile Jimmy Fallon remains at Australia Zoo. The original Jimmy Fallon continues to host The Tonight Show.

Robert Irwin continues the work, jumping on crocodiles in the service of science, telling the stories afterward in the service of conservation awareness, and being two years old the last time he saw his father.

“He’s a goer, Jimmy. He’s a goer.”