Zachariah Branch Was Arrested In Athens Four Days Before The NFL Draft

Zachariah Branch, the former Georgia wide receiver who was widely expected to be selected somewhere in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, was arrested in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 19, in Athens, Georgia, on two misdemeanor charges.

He was booked at 1:26am, posted a $39 bond, and was back out by 3:44am. Four days from now, barring something unexpected, he will still hear his name called on draft night.

The charges are obstructing public sidewalks and streets, prowling, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Both are misdemeanors.

The circumstances, as laid out in a police report obtained by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, describe an encounter on a downtown Athens sidewalk in which an officer repeatedly told Branch to move and Branch declined to move far enough.

The report states that Branch “smirked, then stepped backwards and to the right, then remained standing upon the public sidewalk, so as to obstruct, hinder, and impede free passage upon the sidewalk.” He was arrested. He was out two hours and eighteen minutes later.

None of that makes for a good Sunday for a 22-year-old prospect on the eve of the most important week of his professional life.

It also does not change what he did on a football field in 2025.

Who Is Zachariah Branch?

Branch had been in Athens the night before for Georgia’s annual G-Day spring game, where his brother Zion, a safety who is entering his second season with the Bulldogs, was participating.

He spent hours at Sanford Stadium signing autographs and taking photos with fans.

He is one of the most recognizable figures to come through the Georgia program in recent years, which is not something that happens by accident. By the accounts of everyone who watched him in 2025, he earned it.

His one season with the Bulldogs produced 81 receptions, 811 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

The 81 receptions set a Georgia single-season record. He led the SEC in catches.

He was QB Gunner Stockton’s most reliable target on a team that went 12-2, won the SEC Championship over Alabama 28-7, and lost to Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff.

He earned second-team All-SEC honors. He also returned punts and kickoffs. He did all of it in his first and only season at Georgia after arriving via the transfer portal from USC.

How Did His College Career Begin?

He had arrived at USC in 2023 as the number one wide receiver recruit in the country.

His first season with the Trojans, he was a first-team All-American punt returner and led the entire Football Bowl Subdivision with a 20.8-yard punt return average.

Across two seasons at USC he caught 78 passes for 823 yards and three touchdowns.

His career college totals when he declared for the draft in January, 159 receptions, 1,634 yards, nine receiving touchdowns, and 83 returns for 1,338 yards and two more scores on special teams.

He is the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Famer Cliff Branch, who spent his career terrorizing defenses as a wide receiver for the Oakland Raiders. Football ability runs in this family.

At the NFL Combine in Indianapolis in late February, Branch ran a 4.35 in the 40-yard dash. That number mattered.

Wide receiver is a position where speed is a prerequisite and a 4.35 is not a number you dismiss.

It confirmed what anyone who watched him play in 2025 already understood, that he can separate from defenders, that he can make things happen after the catch, and that he has the kind of quickness that makes him a problem as a punt returner at the next level as well.

Where Was Branch Projected To Fall?

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. had him going in the second round in his final two-round mock draft. Multiple other ESPN analysts, Jeff Legwold, Field Yates, Jordan Reid, and Matt Miller, all ranked him inside the top 100 available prospects.

Before Sunday morning, he was considered a lock for Day 2.

The CBS Sports scouting profile on Branch describes him as a “slot-dominant wide receiver who was used at or near the line of scrimmage” with “explosiveness and elusiveness with the ball in his hands” who projects as “a complementary offensive piece and special teams contributor.” That profile was written before the arrest. It remains accurate after it.

The question that will occupy NFL front offices between now and Thursday is how much the arrest changes their evaluations. The honest answer is that the arrest itself is not the alarming part.

Misdemeanor charges on a sidewalk, a $39 bond, and a two-hour stay in the Clarke County Jail do not suggest danger to anyone.

What they suggest is a young man who did not want to move when a police officer told him to move, and who made a face about it.

That is a problem, but it is a specific kind of problem, one about judgment and composure under pressure, qualities that NFL teams spend considerable resources trying to assess.

The timing is the part that is actually damaging. Teams have been doing final character evaluations in the weeks leading up to the draft. Branch reportedly had strong pre-draft interviews across the league.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were among the teams that had a known Pro Day dinner with him. All of that goodwill is still there.

What he has added to it is a story that every team’s personnel department is now going to have to process before Thursday, and a question that he is going to have to answer with each team that calls between now and when he is selected.

He had no prior incidents across three college seasons — two at USC and one at Georgia. Kirby Smart, who has seen a lot of prospects come through Athens, was direct about what he observed when Branch arrived.

“He wouldn’t leave the building,” Smart said before the Sugar Bowl. “He was there every day.” That was meant as a compliment, and it was. It also describes a player who understood what the opportunity in front of him was worth.

Whether what happened on a sidewalk in downtown Athens at 1:26 in the morning changes where he is selected Thursday is something thirty-two organizations are now deciding.

The charges are misdemeanors. The conduct, as described in the police report, was non-violent. The career on the field is real. For most Day 2 prospects, something like this would be a footnote.

For a player already ranked inside the top 100 by multiple evaluators, with a 4.35 and a season-record 81 catches at a program like Georgia on his resume, the more likely outcome is that it costs him some ground but not his career.

The 2026 NFL Draft begins Thursday evening. Branch will be watching.