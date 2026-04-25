Kentucky Derby 2026 Is One Week Away And Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Field

The 152nd Kentucky Derby runs on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Post time is 6:57 p.m. EDT. The race will be broadcast live on NBC and streamed on Peacock.

The post position draw for the full 20-horse field takes place today, April 25.

Up to 20 three-year-old Thoroughbreds will cover 1¼ miles for a purse of $5 million. One week out, here is the full picture, the horses, the trainers, the storylines, and what history says about who should win.

Who Is The 2026 Favorite?

Renegade enters the Derby as the morning-line favorite at roughly 4-1, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr.

He is a son of Into Mischief and has been dominant in his two 2026 prep races, the Sam F. Davis Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs in February and the Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park on March 28, both by convincing margins.

His prep trail is clean and his racing style, sitting off the pace and rallying late, has historically traveled well into the Derby.

The questions around him are statistical rather than performance-based. The betting favorite has not won the Kentucky Derby since 2018, a seven-year drought that immediately followed a six-year stretch from 2013 through 2018 in which the favorite won every year.

Pletcher himself has an interesting split, he has had 65 starters at the Kentucky Derby, more than any other trainer in history by 14 horses, but has won only twice, with Super Saver in 2010 and Always Dreaming in 2017.

None of his last 13 Derby starters have finished in the money. Ortiz, who is the leading jockey in North America, has also never finished in the top three at Churchill Downs on the first Saturday in May despite multiple appearances.

That combination, the most experienced Derby trainer, the most accomplished active jockey, and a horse who has looked excellent in his two prep races, makes Renegade both the logical choice and the horse the historical trends argue against most directly.

The Trainer With The Most To Win

Brad Cox has three horses in the 2026 Kentucky Derby, Commandment, Further Ado and Fulleffort, more runners than any other trainer in the field.

He has had a horse finish in the top three at each of the last three Derbies and won the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer in 2020 and 2021.

Commandment is currently the second choice at roughly 5-1 to 7-1 and is Renegade’s half-brother, both are sons of Into Mischief by different mares. Commandment rattled off four consecutive wins entering the Derby, including a Grade 1 Florida Derby victory on March 28 at Gulfstream Park, beating The Puma and Chief Wallabee.

The Florida Derby has produced 25 Kentucky Derby winners all-time, though the last horse to win both was Always Dreaming in 2017.

Commandment’s Florida Derby time of 1:49.99 was also on the slower end compared to recent winners of that race. He will be ridden by Flavien Prat.

Further Ado is the “buzz horse” of the 2026 field according to multiple analysts and enters the Derby in the strongest recent form of any contender.

As a juvenile, he won a maiden race at Keeneland by 20 lengths, then closed the year with a win at Churchill Downs’ main track in the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes.

He came back at age 3, ran second in the Tampa Bay Derby by three-quarters of a length to The Puma, then came out for the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on April 4 and won by 11 lengths.

He has never finished lower than fifth in his career. He will be ridden by John Velazquez, a Hall of Fame jockey who has won the Kentucky Derby three times.

His sire, Gun Runner, was the 2017 Horse of the Year, a reminder that Further Ado is bred to handle the 1¼-mile distance.

Cox’s third horse, Fulleffort, won the Jeff Ruby Steaks in March but has only raced on synthetic surfaces this year, which is a question mark heading into Churchill Downs dirt.

The Defending Champion Connection

Chief Wallabee carries a fascinating storyline. He is trained by Bill Mott and ridden by Junior Alvarado, the exact combination that produced 2025 Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty, who also won the 2025 Belmont Stakes and was named Horse of the Year.

Alvarado is attempting to win the Kentucky Derby in back-to-back years, which has not been done since the sport was dominated by different figures. Mott is a Hall of Fame trainer.

The case against Chief Wallabee is specific. He did not race as a juvenile and won his first career start at Gulfstream Park in January 2026.

Since then his results have moved in the wrong direction, second in the Fountain of Youth behind Commandment, then third in the Florida Derby behind Commandment and The Puma.

The horses who finished ahead of him in both of those races are both entered in the Derby.

Mott’s overall record at the Kentucky Derby shows an average finish of 9.1 across 14 starters, with only three finishing in the top five, though Sovereignty obviously represents the exception that makes the stat complicated.

The International Dimension

Three overseas runners are scheduled to start in the 2026 Derby, which is provided for through the Japan Road and Euro/Middle East Road qualifying pathways.

The most intriguing of these is Danon Bourbon, an undefeated Japanese horse sired by Maxfield, himself a Kentucky-bred horse who won five races at Churchill Downs.

Danon Bourbon has won all three career starts including a 3½-length stakes victory in March at Nakayama Racecourse.

He will be ridden by Atsuya Nishimura, a young Japanese jockey who will be making his first start anywhere in North America in the Kentucky Derby.

The question of whether horses prepared on Japanese tracks can handle the pace and conditions of Churchill Downs on the first Saturday in May is one the race’s international history has answered inconsistently.

What History Says About 2026

Several statistical patterns are worth knowing as you watch the post draw today and make decisions about the race over the coming week.

Since the points era began in 2013, excluding the COVID-impacted 2020 running, all twelve Kentucky Derby winners made their final prep race in one of the 100-point qualifying races.

The first seven of those winners also won their prep race. Renegade and Commandment both won their final preps. Further Ado won his.

The running style trend across the same period leans toward horses that race off the pace rather than on the lead, which suits Renegade, Commandment and Further Ado, all of whom have shown the ability to settle and come late.

The betting favorite has not won since 2018, but that drought had been preceded by a six-year run in which the favorite won every year.

Mean reversion in horse racing is not guaranteed, but the trend is notable heading into a year where Renegade is the market’s choice.

Brad Cox has had a horse finish on the podium at each of the last three Derbies. He has three horses in the field in 2026. The math of having three shots at the board is not nothing.

How To Watch And Where To Bet

The race airs live on NBC with streaming on Peacock. Post time is 6:57 p.m. EDT on Saturday, May 2.

The race will follow the Kentucky Oaks, which runs on Friday, May 1, and is itself one of the most important races in the country for 3-year-old fillies.

The post position draw today at Churchill Downs will officially set the starting gate for all 20 runners, which significantly affects how horses are handicapped, inside posts can trap pace-dependent runners, while outside draws can mean extra ground for closers to cover.

Full morning-line odds will be released alongside the post positions.

Betting on the Kentucky Derby is pari-mutuel, meaning the odds are determined entirely by the public’s wagers and shift until post time.

All the major legal wagering platforms, including TwinSpires (Churchill Downs’ official wagering platform), FanDuel Racing and others, are accepting bets.

The race is also available at racetracks across the country and internationally.