OPEC Is Falling Apart And Gas Just Hit Its Highest Price Of The Year

The United Arab Emirates announced on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, that it is leaving OPEC effective May 1, ending nearly six decades of membership in the world’s most powerful oil producers’ cartel and stripping it of its third-largest producer at one of the most volatile moments in energy market history.

The Iran War is now in its ninth week. The Strait of Hormuz is effectively closed. Oil just crossed $100 a barrel again.

The UAE’s departure is the most consequential exit from OPEC since the organization’s founding era, and it is happening while global oil supply is experiencing what the International Energy Agency has called the largest disruption in the history of the global oil market.

Why The UAE Decided To Leave

The announcement came via WAM, the UAE’s state-run news agency, in a statement that was measured in tone but unambiguous in meaning.

“The time has come to focus our efforts on what our national interest dictates and our commitment to our investors, customers, partners and global energy markets,” the statement said.

The UAE expressed appreciation for OPEC and its alliance partners and said it wished them success, then confirmed it was leaving regardless.

The stated rationale centered on flexibility. The departure “reflects a policy-driven evolution in the UAE’s approach, enhancing flexibility to respond to market dynamics while continuing to contribute to stability in a measured and responsible manner.”

The UAE said it would continue bringing production to market “in a gradual and measured manner, aligned with demand and market conditions.”

An energy industry source familiar with the decision told The National that the UAE felt the timing was right and that the move would ultimately benefit global consumers.

“This decision is good for consumers and good for the world. Following the Hormuz crisis, globally, the spare capacity is at a historical low and very tight,” the source said.

“This sovereign national decision by the UAE will help lower prices as the UAE will help bring more supply available to the markets.”

That framing matters. The UAE is not leaving OPEC to spite it. It is leaving because its production ambitions have outgrown what OPEC membership allows, and because the current global energy crisis created the clearest possible argument that more production, not less, is what the world needs right now.

The Tension That Has Been Building For Years

The UAE’s departure did not come from nowhere. It has been building for years inside one of OPEC’s most complicated internal relationships.

The UAE holds production capacity significantly above its OPEC+ quota. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has been targeting five million barrels per day by 2027, but under the OPEC+ agreement, the UAE has been constrained to roughly three million barrels per day.

That gap between capacity and permitted output represents real money that the UAE has been leaving on the table under OPEC discipline for years.

The tension surfaced dramatically in July 2021, when the UAE threatened to walk away from OPEC+ unless it received a higher production baseline.

A deal was reached that gave the UAE some concessions. That deal bought five more years of membership. Now the UAE has walked anyway.

The non-oil economy has also changed the calculus. The UAE’s diversification away from hydrocarbons has been one of the most successful in the Gulf, non-oil sectors now account for roughly 75% of GDP.

A country that once needed OPEC’s price discipline to protect a monoculture economy now has the economic resilience to operate outside the cartel’s constraints. What it needs is flexibility, not protection.

What It Means For OPEC

Rystad Energy analyst Jorge Leon described the significance directly after the announcement. “The UAE withdrawal marks a significant shift for OPEC. While near-term effects may be muted given ongoing disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, the longer-term implication is a structurally weaker OPEC.”

That last phrase carries weight. OPEC has absorbed internal shocks before, the Iran-Iraq War, Venezuela’s economic collapse, the 2020 Saudi-Russia price war that briefly sent oil futures into negative territory.

Those were crises within the membership. Departures from founding-era members are a different category of problem.

Qatar left OPEC in 2019, citing its identity as a gas rather than oil producer. Ecuador withdrew in early 2020.

Indonesia had suspended membership in 2016. Angola left in 2023 over a quota dispute.

Now the UAE, which joined the predecessor organization in 1967, four years before the UAE itself officially existed as a sovereign state in 1971, has walked out the door.

The Baker Institute had assessed years ago that a UAE departure would be the most high-profile exit in OPEC’s history, eclipsing Qatar’s 2019 departure. That assessment was correct.

The UAE is not a marginal producer. It accounts for approximately 3 to 4 percent of global oil supply and holds the most credible spare production capacity outside Saudi Arabia. Losing it leaves the cartel with a meaningfully reduced ability to collectively manage global supply.

Why The Immediate Impact Is Limited

Here is the irony that analysts have been quick to note: the UAE cannot actually flood the market right now.

The Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which roughly 20 percent of the world’s seaborne crude and LNG normally flows, is effectively closed because of the Iran War.

Most of the UAE’s production capacity is shut in not because of OPEC quotas but because there is no practical way to get the oil out.

Before the war began, the Strait was handling over 20 million barrels per day. In early April, that figure had collapsed to approximately 3.8 million barrels per day, a reduction of more than 80 percent.

The EIA estimated that Gulf producers collectively shut in roughly 9.1 million barrels per day in April alone. Alternative export routes exist, the UAE’s east coast terminal at Fujairah, Saudi Arabia’s west coast pipeline to the Red Sea, the Iraq-Turkey pipeline to Ceyhan, but their combined throughput, even running at full capacity, cannot replace what Hormuz normally handles.

So the UAE has formally freed itself from its quota constraints. What it cannot do, until the Strait reopens, is act on that freedom in the physical oil market.

The announcement matters for what it signals about the future, not for what it changes today.

How Did The Oil Markets React?

The oil market did not wait for nuance. WTI crude surged to nearly $102 per barrel on Tuesday morning, crossing the $100 threshold for the first time since April 10.

Brent, the international benchmark, rose to nearly $113 per barrel. The national average price of gasoline reached $4.18 per gallon according to AAA, its highest level of the year.

The UAE announcement compounded pressure that was already building from Iran nuclear talks.

Trump signaled on Monday that he was unlikely to accept Iran’s latest proposal to end the conflict, Tehran had offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz while leaving questions about its nuclear program for later negotiations, and Washington rejected that sequencing.

Goldman Sachs on Sunday raised its year-end oil price forecast, now expecting WTI to reach $83 in the fourth quarter and Brent to reach $90, pushing back its estimate for when Persian Gulf crude exports would normalize to the end of June.

Citi went further, forecasting Brent could rise as high as $150 and average $130 through the third quarter.

Oil started 2026 at $60 a barrel. It was at $73 when the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28. It touched $100 again on Tuesday.

What happens next depends almost entirely on when and how the Strait reopens, and that question remains the most consequential unresolved variable in the global economy.