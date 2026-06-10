Bill Gates Is Testifying Before Congress About Jeffrey Epstein Today

Bill Gates arrived at Capitol Hill on Wednesday morning for a closed-door transcribed interview with the House Oversight Committee investigating Jeffrey Epstein, appearing voluntarily, without a subpoena, as the latest high-profile figure in the most consequential congressional investigation into the dead financier's network of powerful associates.

Gates paused to speak to reporters briefly before entering the building. He did not take questions. "I'm glad to be here voluntarily to testify," he said. "On top of the committee's work, I'll start with an opening statement in the hearing room. I hope my testimony is helpful to the hard work of the committee to find justice for the victims. Thank you."

He then walked inside for a session that is taking place behind closed doors, away from cameras, in the format the House Oversight Committee has used consistently throughout its Epstein investigation, transcribed interviews that produce a formal record without the circus of a public hearing.

Gates is not accused of any crime connected to Jeffrey Epstein. He is not charged with anything.

He appears in the Epstein files because he and Epstein became friends in 2011, three years after Epstein had already pleaded guilty in Florida state court to soliciting an underage girl for prostitution and served 13 months in prison, and because the people around Gates maintained that relationship over time.

He has called the friendship a mistake, a source of profound regret and one of the worst judgments of his life. Wednesday is the day Congress asks him about it directly.

What The Epstein Files Said About Gates

The Justice Department released more than three million pages of Epstein's communications earlier in 2026, and the documents that reference Gates generated immediate attention when they became public.

Among the most widely discussed: July 2013 emails in which Epstein claimed Gates had extramarital affairs that resulted in a sexually transmitted infection and that Gates had sought to secretly give antibiotics to his then-wife Melinda without her knowledge.

Gates has since acknowledged having had extramarital affairs, he apologized to staff at the Gates Foundation about this in February, and the specific allegations in Epstein's communications have been widely reported.

What Gates has been consistent about publicly is the line between his admitted errors and the specific conduct Epstein was convicted of. "I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit," he told foundation employees in February.

His spokesperson's statement has been equally consistent:

"While Mr Gates acknowledges that meeting with Epstein was a serious error in judgment, he unequivocally denies any improper conduct related to Epstein and the horrible activities in which Epstein was involved."

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Gates became friends with Epstein in 2011. The meeting was motivated, Gates has said, by a belief that Epstein's connections and philanthropy experience could help him advance global health and charitable work.

"I thought it would help me with global health, philanthropy," Gates said. The calculation was wrong. "Every minute I spent with him I regret and I apologise that I did that."

None of Gates's public statements have addressed the specific content of the 2013 emails, the full nature of what the DOJ documents contain about his relationship with Epstein or the extent to which people in his professional orbit maintained contact with Epstein over time. Those are presumably among the questions the committee will ask him today.

How Wednesday Came Together

The House Oversight Committee, chaired by James Comer of Kentucky, sent Gates a letter on March 3, 2026 requesting his testimony. The letter said the committee believed Gates had information that would assist its investigation "due to public reporting, documents released by the Department of Justice, and documents obtained by the Committee."

The request was not a subpoena, it was an invitation that Gates could have resisted or negotiated around.

He did neither. His team indicated he would appear voluntarily and cooperate fully. "He's willing to testify, and he hasn't fought it," Comer told reporters Tuesday. "I appreciate that." When asked what the committee intended to ask Gates, Comer said simply: "Anything's on the table."

The decision to appear voluntarily rather than fight the request reflects either a genuine belief that the testimony will be helpful, as Gates's public statement frames it, or a calculation that resisting would generate worse headlines than appearing.

Probably both. Gates is 70 years old. He has devoted the past several decades of his life and the majority of his fortune to the Gates Foundation's global health and poverty work. The Epstein association has already damaged that legacy in ways that cannot be fully repaired.

Cooperating with the congressional investigation, and being seen cooperating, is the only path toward containing that damage rather than extending it.

The Investigation That Got Here

The House Oversight Committee's Epstein investigation has been one of the most significant and politically complex congressional investigations of the current session.

The investigation has already heard from both Bill and Hillary Clinton, who appeared before the committee in February, as well as retail billionaire Les Wexner, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and multiple Epstein assistants and associates.

The investigation reflects a specific bipartisan pressure that emerged when the Justice Department initially promised to release investigative files on Epstein and then reversed course, saying no further disclosure would be appropriate.

That reversal angered both conservative and progressive members of Congress, creating the unusual coalition of Republican and Democratic support that gave the committee's subpoena authority its teeth.

The transcribed interview format the committee has used throughout the investigation is designed to produce a complete evidentiary record without the performance aspects of a public hearing, members questioning a witness in front of cameras, with all the incentives toward grandstanding that creates.

Transcribed interviews produce a document. That document can be made public or used in further proceedings. What Gates says today will be in a transcript.

What has not emerged from any of the committee's prior interviews in any detailed public form is a significant new revelation about Epstein's network that was not already known from the DOJ document release and prior reporting.

The committee has been methodical and quiet. Whether Gates's testimony produces anything that changes the picture substantively will not be known until the committee chooses to make it public.

Gates At 70 And What This Moment Means

Bill Gates is worth approximately $130 billion. He co-founded Microsoft in 1975 and spent the following decades building it into the most valuable software company in the world.

He transitioned away from day-to-day management of Microsoft in 2000 to focus on the Gates Foundation, which he and his then-wife Melinda built into the largest private charitable foundation in the world, committed to eradicating diseases that primarily affect the world's poorest people and to improving access to education and economic opportunity.

The Epstein association has cost him in ways that the money cannot remedy. Melinda Gates, who has since divorced him and taken her own name back, cited his friendship with Epstein as a factor in their divorce. Foundation staff received an apology from him about it.

The DOJ documents that reference him have been read by millions of people who previously associated his name primarily with Windows, the iPhone-era relevance question and philanthropy.

He walked into the Capitol on Wednesday morning and told reporters he hoped his testimony would help find justice for Epstein's victims. Then he walked inside. The closed-door session is ongoing as of this writing. Whatever he says will eventually be in a transcript.