David Gross, Nobel Prize Winner, Says Humanity Has 35 Years Because Of This Reason

David Gross is 83 years old and won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2004 for work that helped complete the Standard Model, the theoretical framework that describes the fundamental particles and forces that make up everything in the universe.

He just received the $3 million Special Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics, the most prestigious award in science short of the Nobel itself, at a ceremony in Santa Monica in April.

He has spent the past several decades trying to develop string theory that would unify gravity with the other three fundamental forces, the holy grail of theoretical physics sometimes called the Theory of Everything.

In the same interview in which he discussed that prize and that work, a reporter from Live Science asked him a reasonable question, do you think physicists will achieve a unified theory within 50 years?

Gross's answer has been circulating across the internet since it was published in April and is trending again this week. "Currently, I spend part of my time trying to tell people," he said, "that the chances of you living 50 [more] years are very small."

He was not talking about himself. He was talking about everyone. The chances of humanity surviving another 50 years are, in his assessment, very small. The reason is nuclear war. "Due to the danger of nuclear war, you have about 35 years."

He described it as a crude estimate. The math behind it is not complicated. Gross believes the annual probability of nuclear war occurring in any given year is approximately 2 percent. The Cold War-era estimates put that probability at 1 percent per year.

He thinks the current geopolitical environment, the war in Ukraine, the Iran conflict, the tensions between India and Pakistan, the persistence of thousands of nuclear warheads across nine nations, makes 1 percent feel too low.

At 2 percent annual probability, the expected timeframe for a nuclear war to occur is approximately 35 years. That is where his number comes from.

The Man Who Made The Calculation

The reason this interview is generating the attention it is comes back to who is saying it. David Gross is not a doomsday influencer or a geopolitical pundit.

He is one of the most decorated theoretical physicists alive, a man whose career began when Albert Einstein personally signed a book for him at age 13 and who spent the following seven decades trying to understand the universe at the deepest level physics can probe.

He grew up reading Einstein. He went into theoretical physics. He spent years trying to understand whether the forces holding protons and neutrons together, the strong nuclear force, could be described mathematically in a way that was consistent with the other forces of nature. With Frank Wilczek and H. David Politzer, he discovered asymptotic freedom: the principle that the force between quarks weakens as they get closer together and strengthens as they move apart, exactly the opposite of intuition and gravity.

That discovery unlocked quantum chromodynamics, the theory of the strong force, and helped complete the Standard Model that describes everything physics had measured about the universe up to that point.

The Nobel Prize came in 2004. He spent the next two decades at the Kavli Institute for Theoretical Physics in Santa Barbara working on the next problem, string theory and quantum gravity, the attempt to bring gravity into the same theoretical framework as the other three forces.

The Theory of Everything is the problem that Einstein spent his final decades trying to solve and failed. It is the problem that Gross has been working on since.

His concern is that humanity will not be around long enough to solve it.

The Specific Threat He Is Most Worried About

Gross is not worried about climate change ending civilization, or artificial intelligence turning malevolent, or a pandemic worse than anything humanity has survived before.

His specific concern is nuclear weapons, the technology that the same physics he has spent his life understanding made possible, and that human civilization has chosen to retain in stockpiles of thousands of warheads across nine countries.

The 2 percent annual probability he uses is not derived from a model or a simulation. It is a judgment based on the geopolitical landscape he observes, a landscape that, from where he sits in 2026, looks more dangerous than at most points in recent history. Russia's war in Ukraine has repeatedly included nuclear signals from Moscow.

The Iran conflict that the United States has been prosecuting since February has elevated tensions in a region where nuclear proliferation concerns have never fully disappeared. India and Pakistan, both nuclear-armed nations, maintain one of the most combustible borders on the planet. North Korea continues expanding its nuclear and missile programs.

China's nuclear buildup has prompted recalibration of deterrence calculations across the Pacific.

The Cold War's 1 percent annual probability estimate reflected a world with two nuclear powers engaged in a careful, heavily institutionalized deterrence relationship.

The current world has nine nuclear-armed states, multiple active military conflicts involving nuclear powers and an erosion of the arms control architecture that the Cold War eventually produced. Gross's sense that 1 percent is now too low is not an unreasonable reading of the landscape.

At 2 percent annually, the mathematics of probability are unforgiving. A 2 percent annual chance of nuclear war, sustained over 35 years, produces an expected probability of nuclear war occurring within that timeframe of approximately 50 percent.

That is what he means when he says you have about 35 years. He is describing the median expected timeframe, not a certainty.

The Theory of Everything He Is Trying To Finish

The specific irony of Gross's situation, and the thing that makes this interview more than just another apocalyptic warning from a worried scientist, is that he is trying to finish one of the most ambitious intellectual projects in human history while calculating that the people who would benefit from its completion may not be around to see it.

The Theory of Everything that string theory attempts to describe would unify quantum mechanics, the physics of the very small, with general relativity, the physics of gravity and the very large.

These two frameworks, both individually extraordinarily successful at describing the domains they address, are mathematically incompatible.

They cannot both be exactly right. A unified theory would explain at the deepest level how the universe works, from the behavior of quarks inside protons to the structure of black holes.

Physicists have been working toward that unification since Einstein published general relativity in 1915. Gross and his colleagues have spent decades developing string theory as a candidate framework.

Whether string theory ultimately succeeds as a description of physical reality is unresolved and may not be resolvable within the lifetimes of the physicists working on it now.

That is what the reporter was asking about when he asked whether physicists would achieve unification in 50 years.

It is a legitimate scientific question. Gross gave it a legitimate answer that happened to detour through the end of civilization. He is 83 years old.

He received a $3 million prize for his life's work. He is spending part of his time warning people that the work may not matter because the people who would care about it are unlikely to be here.

"You asked me to think about the future," Gross told Live Science, "and I am obsessed the last few years, thinking about that, not the future of ideas and understanding nature, but of the survival of humanity."

The man who helped complete the Standard Model of physics thinks the civilization that produced it has a 2 percent chance per year of destroying itself. He does the math out loud when people ask him about string theory. The answer is 35 years.