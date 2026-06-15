Mitch McConnell Rushed To The Hospital Sunday Morning, Team Says

Mitch McConnell, the 84-year-old Kentucky Republican senator and former Senate Majority Leader who is set to retire in January, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday morning, his spokesperson David Popp confirmed in a statement that disclosed nothing about the reason for the hospitalization.

"Senator McConnell was admitted to the hospital this morning. He is receiving excellent care," Popp said.

That is the complete statement. No diagnosis. No condition details. No timeline for discharge.

No additional information provided to reporters from ABC News, NBC News, Bloomberg or any other outlet that has inquired since the announcement was made.

The admission is his second hospitalization of 2026.

In February, McConnell was hospitalized for more than a week after experiencing what his office described as flu-like symptoms.

He was discharged after eight days. His prognosis at that time was described as positive.

McConnell has had a series of significant health incidents in recent years.

In 2023, he fell at a dinner at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington and was hospitalized with a concussion that kept him away from the Senate for nearly six weeks.

That same year, he froze and appeared unable to speak for approximately 30 seconds during his weekly press conference as Republican Senate leader, a moment that accelerated his decision to step down from the leadership role he had held for decades.

In October 2025, video captured him stumbling in a Capitol hallway after a woman approached him with a question. He waved at the camera and walked away.

He routinely uses a wheelchair to move through the Capitol, typically with assistance from staff.

The unsteady gait that has been visible for years has a specific origin, a childhood bout of polio left him with a partially paralyzed leg.

McConnell announced he would not seek re-election and will retire at the end of his current term in January 2027, ending a Senate career that began in 1985 and included a record tenure as Senate Republican leader that transformed the modern judiciary and defined conservative legislative strategy across multiple administrations.

He is 84 years old and has been hospitalized twice this year. His office says he is receiving excellent care.