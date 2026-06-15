Connor McGregor Cheers On UFC White House Event

Conor McGregor did not attend UFC Freedom 250 at the White House on Sunday, no controversy about it, no federal police escort required, just a 37-year-old former champion watching a historic fight card from wherever he was and posting about it on X while everyone else was dealing with Sean Strickland and thunderstorm forecasts.

He posted two messages. The first was clean and straightforward:

"Good luck to the @ufc team tonight for their 'Freedom 250' event at the White House! What a company! God bless America."

The second revealed he had recorded something with Joe Rogan that was going to be shown during the broadcast, teasing his return. "Enjoy and good luck with the show! See you in Vegas!"

Vegas means July 11. UFC 329. Max Holloway.

McGregor has not fought since July 2021, two consecutive losses to Dustin Poirier in the same year, and he is walking back into a sport that has kept moving without him.

Holloway lost to Ilia Topuria, who headlined Sunday's Freedom 250 card. Holloway beat Justin Gaethje, who also headlined Sunday. Both of those fights happened while McGregor was on his five-year absence.

He is going to be walking into the cage against a man who has been tested at the highest level twice in the past two years, against opponents McGregor has not faced.

Whether that works in his favor or against him is the question UFC 329 will answer. McGregor is 37.

The five-year layoff is the longest gap of his career by a significant distance. The promotional machinery around his return is running at full speed, the Rogan recording, the White House adjacency, the "See you in Vegas" teaser, because that machinery has always been part of how McGregor fights, even when the fight itself is uncertain.

He had one other post Sunday. When weather concerns threatened to delay proceedings at the South Lawn, McGregor's advice was direct:

"The showpiece elements around the fight can be sacrificed. As great as I know they are, the fights are paramount! Whatever window presents itself, stuff a scrap in it."

The fights are paramount. He will be in one next month.