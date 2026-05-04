McDonald’s Nationwide Soda Changes Are Here And The Self Serve Machine You Grew Up With Is Going Away

McDonald’s is ending the self-serve soda fountain era in its US dining rooms. The change is not new, the company confirmed the transition in September 2023 and set a full completion target of 2032, but it is accelerating.

Many locations across the country have already removed the machines. Drinks are now being prepared behind the counter by crew members or through automated beverage systems, and the customers who walk up to a familiar bank of soda dispensers to fill their own cup are discovering that the machine is gone.

In a statement to Fox Business, McDonald’s signaled what comes next: “Our fans’ love for McDonald’s beverages runs deep. Next month, we’re building on that passion with a new era of beverages, featuring a variety of Refreshers and crafted sodas rolling out nationwide.”

That next month is May 2026. Six new specialty drinks, described as dirty sodas and refreshers, begin rolling out nationwide on May 6.

The self-serve soda machine is not just going away. It is being replaced with something McDonald’s is betting you will like more.

Whether you agree depends on how much of your McDonald’s experience was built around walking up to the machine yourself.

What Is Actually Changing?

The transition away from self-serve beverage stations is happening gradually and unevenly across the country, which is why some customers have encountered the change already and others have not.

McDonald’s locations are removing the machines when restaurants are remodeled or updated rather than pulling them all at once.

In Illinois, Pennsylvania and other states, customers have already found the dining room machine gone entirely, replaced either by crew members behind the counter with traditional dispensers or by automated beverage systems that mechanically fill drink orders.

The automated system, what McDonald’s calls the “crew pour system” — is the operational heart of the change.

Rather than a customer walking to a machine, selecting a size and a drink and filling their own cup, a crew member or an automated dispenser prepares the drink the same way the drive-thru drink has always been prepared. The cup comes to you filled rather than empty.

By 2032, this will be the standard at every McDonald’s dining room in the United States. Between now and then, the experience at individual locations will depend on whether that location has been remodeled yet.

The Five Reasons McDonald’s Is Doing This

The stated reason, consistency across all ordering channels, is real and makes operational sense, but it is one of several factors driving the change.

The consistency argument works like this. When a customer orders through the McDonald’s app, through DoorDash, through the drive-thru, or through an in-restaurant kiosk, a crew member fills the drink.

The only ordering scenario in which the customer fills their own drink is dining in.

That creates a single exception in an otherwise uniform system. Removing the self-serve station eliminates the exception and makes the process identical regardless of how or where the order was placed.

The pandemic accelerated the timeline. When COVID-19 made shared public touchpoints a hygiene concern in 2020, McDonald’s moved many locations to crew-poured drinks as a temporary measure.

That temporary measure never fully reversed. The health logic that drove it never entirely disappeared, and the operational lessons that came from running crew-poured systems for two years, better portion control, faster order flow, reduced maintenance, gave McDonald’s more data to support the permanent transition.

Theft and loss prevention is a third factor that franchise owners have cited openly. The practice of ordering a water cup and filling it with soda has been a well-understood McDonald’s loophole for decades.

It costs the company real money at scale, a fountain soda costs McDonald’s only a few cents per serving but sells for several dollars, making the margin on beverages one of the most significant financial variables in fast-food economics.

The crew-pour system ends the water cup loophole permanently.

Maintenance costs for self-serve machines in the dining room are substantial.

The machines require regular cleaning, syrup management, carbonation adjustment, ice management and mechanical upkeep.

Moving beverage preparation behind the counter means the restaurant manages one set of beverage equipment rather than two.

And the fifth reason is the one the industry trends make unavoidable: fewer people are eating inside McDonald’s.

Nearly 40 percent of the company’s US sales now come from digital orders. Delivery drivers, drive-thru customers and mobile app pickup users never interact with the dining room soda machine.

Maintaining large, expensive self-serve stations for a declining share of in-store dining customers is harder to justify each year as digital ordering continues to grow.

The Free Refill Question

This is the detail that has generated the most customer concern since news of the change spread on social media.

The free refill has been a fundamental part of McDonald’s dine-in value proposition for decades.

A $2 soda that comes with unlimited refills is a different product than a $2 soda that comes with one pour. What happens to refills when the machine is gone?

McDonald’s confirmed that refills will still be available, but with a significant change in how they work.

Customers will need to ask a crew member for a refill rather than walking to a machine themselves. The additional step is not enormous, but it is a change from the autonomy of a self-serve model.

The more significant variable is that individual franchisees, not McDonald’s corporate, have authority to decide whether to offer refills at no charge.

The result, already playing out across the country, is inconsistency. Some locations are already charging for refills.

Others still offer them free upon request. There is no universal policy, and the franchise structure means there may never be one.

If you value free refills and plan to dine in at McDonald’s, asking your location’s policy before you order is now a reasonable step.

The McDonald’s Sprite Problem

There is a specific anxiety circulating in the food internet about one particular item that goes beyond the general frustration with losing the self-serve option.

McDonald’s Sprite is famous. It is not famous because of marketing. It is famous because it actually tastes better than Sprite from most other sources.

The reasons it tastes better are documented and specific. McDonald’s uses a higher syrup-to-carbonation ratio than standard Sprite preparation. The company filters its water specifically for fountain beverages.

The drinks are kept at colder temperatures than most restaurants manage. The combination produces a Sprite that longtime customers describe as sharper, crisper and more intensely carbonated than what you get elsewhere.

All of those factors are controlled by the system, not by who pours the drink.

The syrup ratio, the filtration and the temperature will remain the same whether a customer fills the cup or a crew member does.

The McDonald’s Sprite should taste the same. But the question has been asked loudly enough on social media that it deserves a direct answer. The crew pour system does not change the formula. It changes who presses the button.

What Is Coming On May 6?

McDonald’s is not just removing something. It is also adding something, and the timing is deliberate.

Six new specialty beverages begin rolling out nationwide on May 6, the next week. The company describes them as “dirty sodas” and refreshers.

Dirty sodas are a specific trend in American beverage culture that originated in Utah, flavored sodas customized with additions like cream, coconut milk, fruit puree or flavored syrups that transform a standard fountain drink into something closer to a craft beverage.

The category has grown rapidly as independent soda shops and chains like Swig and Fiiz have expanded their followings nationally.

McDonald’s entering the dirty soda market is a direct play for the customer who has been going somewhere else for a custom drink experience.

The refresher category follows similar logic. Cold, lightly caffeinated fruit-based beverages have been one of the fastest-growing segments in quick-service restaurants.

McDonald’s building out its refresher lineup is a response to what Starbucks demonstrated with its own refresher platform, that customers who do not want coffee or soda will pay for a third category of beverage if you make it available and make it well.

McDonald’s has not disclosed the specific names or flavors of the six new drinks ahead of the May 6 launch.

What This Means When You Walk In

If you visit a McDonald’s that has already removed its self-serve machines, your experience at the counter is now the same as your drive-thru experience. You order. You pay. You receive a filled cup. You sit down.

If you want a refill, you ask. The answer to whether that refill is free depends on which franchise location you are in, which is information you now need to have before you sit down with a $2 soda expecting the traditional deal.

If you visit a location that has not yet been remodeled, the machine is still there. For now.

By 2032, it will be gone everywhere. The era of the self-serve soda fountain at McDonald’s, which has been part of the fast-food dining experience since the 1970s, is ending.

The new era begins May 6 with six specialty drinks that McDonald’s hopes you will find worth the trade.