Home Depot Theft Ring Sold $600,000 In Stolen Tools At A Swap Meet And Got Caught

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a large-scale organized retail theft operation that funneled stolen tools from Home Depot stores across Southern California into a swap meet in Los Angeles County, where the merchandise was resold for profit.

The California Highway Patrol’s Southern Division Organized Retail Crime Task Force announced the arrests on Friday May 1, 2026, after executing search warrants at the suspects’ residence on Tuesday April 28.

Officers recovered more than $600,000 worth of stolen Home Depot tools at the suspects’ home, one of the larger individual seizures tied to organized retail crime in Southern California in recent months.

The primary swap meet resale hub has also been shut down as part of the operation.

The names of the two arrested individuals have not been publicly released. The investigation is ongoing.

What Did Investigators Find?

The CHP Southern Division’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force, a specialized unit dedicated to investigating large-scale retail theft rings, had been conducting an extensive investigation before the arrests were made.

The investigation established that the two suspects were not themselves walking into Home Depot locations and stealing tools off shelves.

Instead, they operated as the middle layer of a larger supply chain: buying stolen merchandise from others, the actual shoplifters, at below-market prices, then reselling it at a swap meet in Los Angeles County at prices that allowed them to profit while still undercutting retail.

That role in the supply chain, buying and reselling stolen goods rather than stealing directly, is what law enforcement calls fencing.

Fences are in some ways more important to organized retail crime operations than the shoplifters themselves.

Without a reliable buyer who can quickly convert stolen merchandise to cash, the individual theft operations that supply them become much less viable.

The swap meet outlet gave this particular operation a physical resale location where the stolen tools could be moved in volume to customers who either did not know or did not ask where the merchandise came from.

When investigators executed search warrants at the suspects’ residence, what they found reflected how long and how successfully the operation had been running.

More than $600,000 worth of stolen Home Depot tools were recovered from the home. That volume of merchandise does not accumulate overnight.

It reflects a resale pipeline that had been functioning for a significant period, with stolen tools flowing in and cash flowing out, before the CHP task force closed in.

Photos of the seized merchandise were shared on the CHP Southern Division’s Instagram page on April 28, the same day the search warrants were served.

The images showed substantial quantities of power tools and related equipment stacked and packaged in ways that reflected organized inventory management rather than casual acquisition.

What Kind Of Tools Were Being Stolen?

The specific Home Depot locations targeted across Southern California were not disclosed by the CHP, and the individual shoplifters who supplied the suspects with the stolen merchandise have not yet been identified. The investigation into those additional links in the supply chain is ongoing.

What organized retail crime task forces have documented consistently across Southern California and nationally is which specific types of merchandise flow through these operations.

Power tools from premium brands, Milwaukee, DeWalt and Makita in particular, are among the most targeted items in organized retail theft. A single Milwaukee M18 power tool kit retails for $200 to $300.

A comprehensive DeWalt set can exceed $1,000. Electrical equipment, specialty fasteners, and flooring products are also frequent targets.

These items share specific characteristics that make them attractive to organized theft operations, high value per unit, brand recognition that makes resale easy, no serial number requirement that would flag resale, and enough consumer demand that a buyer at below-market prices will always exist.

Home improvement stores have been among the most targeted retail categories in organized retail crime nationally for the better part of a decade.

Home Depot in particular has been a consistent focus. The combination of high-value merchandise in accessible floor locations, large store footprints that make surveillance challenging, and a customer base that is accustomed to moving products in carts without triggering immediate alarm creates conditions that organized theft operations have learned to exploit systematically.

The Operation That Was Designed To Fight Back

The CHP Southern Division Organized Retail Crime Task Force is the specific unit responsible for this investigation and these arrests. It is not a general law enforcement operation.

It is a specialized team dedicated to investigating exactly this category of crime, organized, multi-party retail theft operations that operate across jurisdictions and involve multiple participants in distinct roles.

The ORCTF model has become a standard law enforcement response to organized retail crime in high-impact states because traditional reactive policing, responding to individual theft incidents, is not suited to dismantling operations that deliberately distribute their activities across many locations and many participants.

A task force that investigates the supply chain rather than individual incidents can identify the intermediaries and resellers who make the whole operation viable.

In this case, that approach produced a $600,000 seizure, two arrests, and the closure of the swap meet resale hub that served as the operation’s primary commercial outlet.

“The CHP is committed to aggressively investigating organized retail crime activity in the Los Angeles region and throughout California,” the agency said in its announcement.

Organized Crime Take Billions From Retailers

Organized retail crime costs American retailers approximately $100 billion annually according to the National Retail Federation, a figure that reflects not just the value of stolen merchandise but the cascading costs of enhanced loss prevention, increased insurance premiums, higher prices passed on to consumers, and the operational disruption that theft creates at individual store locations.

California has been among the states most severely affected. The combination of large population, high consumer density, and the physical geography that makes it easy to move merchandise between metropolitan areas has made Southern California in particular a productive environment for organized retail theft operations.

The proximity of Los Angeles County’s swap meets, where large volumes of merchandise can be moved quickly to individual buyers who ask few questions, has historically made them a preferred resale venue for exactly the kind of operation the CHP dismantled this week.

The $600,000 recovery in this case represents merchandise taken from Home Depot stores across Southern California by an unknown number of shoplifters who supplied two intermediaries who resold it through a swap meet operation that is now shut down.

Each of those links is a different person, a different criminal exposure, and a different investigative challenge.

The CHP task force followed the money and the merchandise to the middle of the chain and made two arrests.

Finding the shoplifters who supplied the suspects, and potentially the larger network that organized those shoplifters, is the next phase of the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. The resale hub is closed. The tools are in evidence. Two suspects are in custody.