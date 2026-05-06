The Boys Season 5 Episode 6 Drops Wednesday And Bombsight Changes Everything

Amazon Prime Video released the teaser for The Boys Season 5 Episode 6 on Monday May 4, 2026, and it confirms two things that fans have been dreading since the final season began. Bombsight has arrived, and Homelander may be about to get everything he has been hunting for.

The episode, titled “Though the Heavens Fall,” drops on Wednesday May 7. Written by executive producer David Reed, it is the third-to-last episode of The Boys as a series, with the finale scheduled for May 20.

Three episodes remain, and the teaser suggests the show is about to spend all three of them making the situation as catastrophically difficult for The Boys as possible.

The official Boys Twitter account accompanied the teaser with a single line: “Legend’s right, no way this doesn’t end up bloody.”

Bombsight Is Finally Here

The centerpiece of the Episode 6 teaser is the formal arrival of Bombsight, played by Mason Dye, best known as Max Mayfield’s tragic love interest in Stranger Things.

Bombsight is a World War II-era Supe, a former combat pilot in the United States Armed Forces who was given the original V1 serum, the same formula administered to Soldier Boy during the war, which made him essentially immortal.

The V1 serum has been the season’s organizing obsession. Homelander’s hunt for it, and for what it represents, true immortality, ascension to godhood, becoming something beyond a Supe and into something that cannot be killed, has been the through-line of the final season since its opening episodes.

Showrunner Eric Kripke has described V1 as the season’s central MacGuffin, something everyone is hunting, something that definitely exists, and whose location has been the central mystery.

Bombsight possesses it. Or at least, Homelander believes he does.

Either way, a man with the original V1 serum, or what Homelander believes is the original V1 serum, is now in the same story as a Supe who has been willing to do anything to get it.

Bombsight’s introduction this late in the final season is not a coincidence. Beyond his role in The Boys’ endgame, he is also set to be a major character in Vought Rising, the upcoming prequel spinoff set during the WWII era that explores how the original Supe program was created.

His arrival in the final season of the flagship show serves double duty, it raises the stakes of the main series’ conclusion while laying the character foundation for the spinoff.

Kripke confirmed that Bombsight’s appearance connects directly to Vought Rising, which is currently set for a 2027 premiere.

Homelander Is Getting Immune To The One Thing That Could Kill Him

The teaser carries a detail beyond the Bombsight introduction that may be the most alarming development in a season that has already been relentlessly alarming.

According to the episode preview, Homelander undergoes some form of testing in Episode 6 that confirms he is developing immunity to the supe-killing virus, the biological weapon that The Boys have been treating as their last reliable option against an opponent who is otherwise functionally unkillable.

If that immunity is confirmed on screen in Episode 6, it eliminates one of the Boys’ primary remaining weapons against Homelander.

Combined with his pursuit of V1, which would grant him the kind of immortality that goes beyond even his current near-indestructibility, the picture being painted is of a villain approaching a state of true unstoppability with three episodes left and no clear path to defeat visible.

The Season 5 synopsis has been explicit about where things stand: “It’s Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims.”

Hughie, Mother’s Milk and Frenchie are imprisoned in a place called a Freedom Camp.

Annie is mounting a resistance that the teaser suggests is not going especially well.

Kimiko’s whereabouts are unknown. Butcher continues to fight, but the Season 5 version of Butcher is a man who has been fighting long enough to show the damage.

Soldier Boy Is Fighting Everyone And Nobody Knows Whose Side He Is On

Jensen Ackles returns as Soldier Boy in the Episode 6 teaser, and the specific detail the teaser reveals about his current allegiances is significant.

Soldier Boy is not fighting alongside Homelander. He is not fighting alongside The Boys.

He is fighting both of them, operating without clear allegiance to any faction as the season enters its final stretch.

That shift is the culmination of one of Season 5’s most carefully constructed storylines.

The father-son dynamic between Homelander and Soldier Boy, Soldier Boy was revealed to be Homelander’s biological father, a revelation from Season 3 that has been generating narrative tension ever since, has been a deliberate creative priority for the final season’s writing room.

At San Diego Comic-Con, Kripke said the writers wanted to dig specifically into how both characters feel about each other after years of unresolved tension.

The teaser suggests that excavation is happening now, and the result is a Soldier Boy who has decided that everyone in his orbit is currently his enemy.

The specific note in the teaser, Soldier Boy punching both Bombsight and Homelander, tells you that the alliance between Homelander and his biological father, to whatever extent it ever existed, is fracturing.

An unpredictable WWII-era supersoldier with the strength and durability of the original V1 formula, operating without allegiance, is a problem for every faction simultaneously.

The Deep Is Having Some Kind Of Crisis Involving Oil

Chace Crawford’s The Deep appears in the teaser covered in what appears to be oil, working through what the imagery suggests is some kind of existential collapse.

The Deep has been one of Season 5’s most interesting ongoing character studies, a man whose entire self-image was built around a power set and an institutional affiliation that have both been revealed to be meaningless, and who has been searching for a reason to be himself across multiple seasons without finding a satisfying answer.

The oil imagery is unexplained.

In context with The Deep’s established abilities and history, it reads as something going very wrong for a character who has spent years going very wrong in smaller ways.

What specifically has happened to put him in that state is the question the episode apparently answers.

Where The Season Stands With Three Episodes Left

The Boys is completing its final run with a 95 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, critics describing it as a conclusion delivered with, per the critical consensus, “ample panache, narrative pay-off, and an excess of blood and guts.”

The show has diverged substantially from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s source comics throughout its run, and the final season has continued that divergence, leaving even readers of the original material genuinely uncertain about how the story ends.

The Gen V characters are still coming. The spinoff series was canceled after two seasons, but Kripke confirmed that its characters, including Jaz Sinclair’s Marie Moreau, whose blood manipulation powers make her one of the very few beings in the show’s universe capable of posing a real threat to Homelander, will appear before the finale.

“Yeah, the Gen V kids certainly show up before the season’s over,” Kripke told ScreenRant. “We definitely wanted to keep them alive and be clear that they are out there in Annie’s army fighting the good fight.”

Three episodes. Homelander potentially immune to the virus. Bombsight and the V1 serum in play. Soldier Boy fighting everyone. The Deep in an oil-covered existential crisis. The Gen V kids on their way.

Episode 6 is Wednesday May 7 on Prime Video. The series ends May 20.