Jordan Peterson Is In Another Realm Of Pain And Will Not Return To Work

Jordan Peterson, the Canadian psychologist and author whose lectures and books made him one of the most influential intellectual voices of the past decade, is suffering from what his family is describing as a medication-induced neurological injury that has left him unable to work and in severe daily pain.

His wife Tammy Peterson told the New York Post in an interview published May 4, 2026, that her husband “feels as if he’s in another realm of pain” and is not talking about returning to public life.

Peterson, 63, has been largely absent from public view for the past year. His daughter Mikhaila Peterson had posted on social media in April 2026 explaining that her father was taking “time off of everything” due to a “psych med induced neurological injury” and suffering from a condition called akathisia.

The New York Post interview with Tammy provides the most detailed public account yet of what Peterson is experiencing and why.

“Dr. Peterson is at home with family and helpful companions,” Tammy Peterson told the Post. “He is not talking about going back to work yet.”

She added, “His mornings are brutally painful and discouraging for him. Later, much later in the day, he sometimes feels some relief.”

What Is Wrong With Jordan Peterson?

The specific diagnosis Tammy Peterson named for her husband’s current condition is tardive akathisia, a chronic movement disorder that is distinct from, though related to, the benzodiazepine withdrawal that Peterson has previously discussed publicly.

Tardive akathisia is characterized by intense restlessness and a compulsive need to move.

It is a known side effect of stopping certain dopamine antagonist medications, a category that includes antipsychotic drugs and some anti-nausea medications, and can persist long after the medications themselves have been discontinued.

The condition is sometimes permanent and can be severely debilitating. It is distinct from the acute restlessness that can accompany benzodiazepine withdrawal and represents a different layer of neurological disruption.

“The damage done from psych medications from over six years ago takes patience, time and loving attention,” Tammy Peterson said.

The timeline she described, “over six years ago,” places the onset of the original medication use around 2019 or 2020, which aligns with what Peterson and his family have previously disclosed publicly.

In 2019, Tammy Peterson was diagnosed with kidney cancer. Her husband has described beginning his use of Klonopin, a benzodiazepine prescribed for anxiety, panic disorders and seizures, during that period of acute family stress.

The decision to begin that medication, and the consequences that unfolded from it, have been part of a long and painful story that Peterson has discussed in public with unusual candor compared to most public figures facing similar situations.

In a 2022 conversation with podcast host Joe Rogan, Peterson described his benzodiazepine withdrawal in terms that gave the audience a clear sense of its severity. “I was in excruciating pain for two years,” he said, “like pain on levels that I didn’t know was possible.”

The Sepsis Story

Among the claims circulating online about Peterson’s health in recent months was speculation that he had developed sepsis as a side effect of experimental stem cell treatments.

Tammy Peterson addressed that claim directly in the Post interview. That is not what happened.

Peterson did suffer from sepsis. But the circumstances were different from what had been reported. He developed sepsis while recovering from pneumonia, in Switzerland.

The pneumonia itself was the result of mold exposure. Sepsis is a life-threatening response to infection in which the body’s immune response damages its own tissues.

In Peterson’s case, it was a complication of a respiratory illness rather than a consequence of any elective or experimental medical procedure.

The clarification matters because incorrect accounts of the cause of his sepsis had generated their own online discussions and had contributed to confusion about his current condition and how he arrived at it.

Peterson’s Honesty About His Struggles

Jordan Peterson has not been a private figure when it comes to his personal struggles.

Unlike many public intellectuals who manage their public image by keeping difficult personal information at a distance, Peterson has chosen throughout his career to discuss his psychological challenges, his family’s health crises, his relationship with medication and the physical cost of withdrawal with a directness that his readers and viewers have repeatedly identified as one of the qualities that made him a trustworthy voice in the first place.

12 Rules for Life, published in 2018, sold more than 10 million copies worldwide, not because Peterson promised his readers that life could be made comfortable, but because he told them that life is unavoidably difficult and that the question is not how to avoid suffering but how to bear it and find meaning in it anyway.

His public discussion of his own health crises across the years since that book’s publication has been consistent with that framework. He has not presented himself as someone who found the rules easy to follow.

The condition he is currently living with, tardive akathisia described by his wife as producing another realm of pain, with mornings that are brutally painful and discouraging and only occasional relief later in the day, is, in the terms Peterson himself has used across his career, a confrontation with suffering that requires exactly the kind of response he has spent his professional life advocating for.

Jonathan Pageau, a religious influencer and longtime Peterson family friend, described the current situation to the Daily Mail earlier this year in terms that were more granular than the family’s official communications.

He said Peterson was “overwhelmed with pain and discomfort” after even brief conversations. “Good days look like struggle and pain, but he’s still capable of taking walks, working on projects and having good conversations, just with difficulty and never for long,” Pageau said.

What His Wife Wants The Medical Community To Understand

Tammy Peterson used the New York Post interview not only to describe her husband’s condition but to make a broader argument about psychiatric medications that she and her husband’s family have been building toward for years.

“There are many testimonials written by people who have suffered from psych medication damage,” she told the Post. “The medical industry will have to face this evidence and take steps to protect the public from harm.”

She specifically named benzodiazepines as drugs that “should only be used in lifesaving cases,” a position that reflects a growing body of patient advocacy research suggesting that the medications are regularly prescribed for conditions that could be addressed through other means and that the risks of long-term use and withdrawal are underrepresented in clinical conversations between prescribers and patients.

The argument is not fringe. The British Medical Journal and other peer-reviewed publications have carried significant research on benzodiazepine dependence and withdrawal over the past decade.

Support organizations for people experiencing prolonged benzodiazepine withdrawal syndrome exist in multiple countries and document experiences that share significant overlap with what Tammy Peterson described on her husband’s behalf.

Whether his specific case of tardive akathisia is attributable to benzodiazepines alone, to dopamine antagonist medications taken alongside or after the benzodiazepines, or to some combination of factors in his treatment history across the past six years is a medical question that Tammy Peterson did not fully address in the interview beyond the specific diagnosis she named.

Peterson Still Hanging On

The interview ends where it begins, with a man who is not working, who is at home with family and companions, who wakes up to mornings that are brutally painful and finds only occasional relief later in the day.

Tammy Peterson’s final contribution to the New York Post’s understanding of where her husband is right now is the most humanizing detail in the entire account.

“He misses the opportunity to weigh in on societal issues.”

The man who built a career on the argument that meaning can be found even in the worst circumstances is, at 63, living out a version of that argument in real time. He is not in public.

He is not talking about when he will be back. He is not well. And he misses the conversation.

That is the full account of Jordan Peterson’s health as of May 2026.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use disorder or mental health issues, help is available. In the U.S., call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline.