Rashee Rice Is Going To Jail After Failing A Marijuana Test

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was booked into Dallas County Jail at approximately 1:25 PM Eastern on Tuesday May 19, 2026 after a positive test for THC triggered the immediate execution of a 30-day jail sentence that had been deferred as part of his July 2025 plea agreement.

He will be released on June 16. He will miss the Chiefs’ organized team activities and their mandatory minicamp. The Chiefs declined to comment.

The 30-day sentence is not new, it was part of the deal Rice made when he pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony charges in Dallas County district court in July 2025.

Under the terms of that deal, Rice received five years of deferred adjudication probation with a 30-day jail term that would be triggered if he violated the probation conditions.

Testing positive for THC violated those conditions. The Texas State Attorney’s Office confirmed that Rice was ordered to report to jail immediately as part of the original sentence.

He is in jail for the next 30 days. He will be released two weeks before the civil trial over the original crash begins on June 9.

What Happened In March 2024

The chain of legal consequences that produced Tuesday’s jail booking begins on Easter Sunday in March 2024, when Rice was behind the wheel of a leased Lamborghini Urus driving at approximately 119 miles per hour on Dallas’ North Central Expressway.

A second vehicle, a Corvette, was also involved in the reckless driving. The resulting collision involved six cars and left multiple people injured.

Rice and the other occupants of the vehicles involved did not remain at the scene to check on the injured victims. They left.

Police found marijuana inside Rice’s Lamborghini during their investigation of the crash.

Arrest warrants were subsequently issued and Rice turned himself in at the Glenn Heights Police Department approximately two weeks after the incident, having released a public statement taking full responsibility for the crash before surrendering.

The legal process that followed moved slowly but consistently in one direction.

In July 2025, Rice pleaded guilty in Dallas County district court to two third-degree felony charges, collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury.

The plea agreement gave him deferred adjudication, meaning the case would have been dismissed and the felony charges would have effectively disappeared from his record if he completed five years of probation without a violation.

The probation conditions included, among other things, abstaining from marijuana and other controlled substances. He tested positive for THC. The deferred adjudication is now in jeopardy.

The felony charges that might have been dismissed are now materially at risk of being formally adjudicated as convictions.

How Has The NFL Punished Rice So Far?

Before Tuesday’s jail booking, Rice had already served a significant NFL penalty for the same underlying conduct.

The league suspended him for the first six games of the 2025 season after determining that the street racing crash constituted a violation of the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

A six-game suspension for a wide receiver in a sport where six games represents more than a third of a regular season is a substantial consequence, particularly for a player who had already missed significant time to injury.

Rice missed those six games, returned, and played well when healthy. He finished the 2025 season with 53 receptions for 571 yards and five touchdowns.

The numbers reflected a player who could still contribute at a high level when available. The caveat embedded in that sentence has defined Rice’s career since he arrived in Kansas City, when available.

In 2023, his rookie season, a torn ACL ended his year. In 2025, a six-game suspension was followed by a concussion that cost him the final games of the season.

The Chiefs finished 6-11, their first missed playoff appearance since 2014, in a season where Rice’s absence at various points was one of several factors that contributed to the team’s failure to replicate its championship-era performance.

The Trial That Starts While He Is Still In Jail

Rice is set to be released from Dallas County Jail on June 16. On June 9 — one week before his release, the civil trial related to the street racing crash is scheduled to begin. Rice will be in jail when his civil trial opens.

The civil case represents a separate category of legal exposure from the criminal probation matter.

The people injured in the six-car crash in March 2024 have the right to pursue civil damages independent of the criminal case’s outcome, and the scheduling of that trial for June 9 means Rice and his legal team will need to manage an active civil proceeding while their client is still incarcerated.

The domestic violence lawsuit filed by a former girlfriend adds a third legal front to the matters Rice is managing simultaneously.

That case is separate from both the crash-related criminal probation matter and the crash-related civil trial.

What This Means For The Chiefs 2026 Season

Rice is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent after the 2026 season unless the Chiefs extend him before or during the season.

The timing of Tuesday’s jail booking places him away from the team for the OTA period and the mandatory minicamp, the voluntary and required offseason practice windows that give players and coaches the opportunity to develop chemistry, install new plays and work on the technical aspects of their craft outside of training camp and regular season pressure.

Missing those sessions is not catastrophic for a veteran player who has been in the system for three seasons, but it is suboptimal in a year when the Chiefs are trying to reassert themselves after the 6-11 season that ended their run of dominance.

Rice knows the offense. The lost practice time is a cost, not a terminal blow to his season prospects.

What the off-field accumulation represents is a more complex question for the Chiefs organization and for Rice personally.

In three NFL seasons, he has dealt with a torn ACL, a six-game suspension for leaving the scene of a crash he caused at 119 miles per hour, a concussion, and now 30 days in jail for violating probation by testing positive for marijuana.

He will also be managing an active civil trial during that jail stay.

The Chiefs drafted him in the second round because the talent is real. The question the organization faces heading into 2026 is whether the player who produces 571 yards and five touchdowns when healthy and available is worth the recurring management costs of the situations that have kept him from being consistently healthy and available.

Rice will be released June 16. Training camp opens in late July. The 2026 season begins in September. There are 30 days between now and the beginning of whatever comes next.