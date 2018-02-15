Official Documentary On Legendary Ski Filmmaker Warren Miller To Be Released

WARREN MILLER PERSONALLY COLLABORATED WITH THE AWARD WINNING CREATIVE TEAM TO MAKE FILM

NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN ARCHIVAL FOOTAGE WOVEN INTO A COMPELLING BEHIND THE SCENES STORY OF WARREN’S LIFE

TWO YEARS IN THE MAKING AND NOW A TRIBUTE TO AN EXTRAORDINARY LIFE

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — The official documentary on the extraordinary life of groundbreaking ski filmmaker Warren Miller is nearing completion in 2018 by a production team led by Lorton Entertainment, BoBCat Studios, and O’Malley Creadon Productions. The film, directed by award-winning filmmaker Patrick Creadon and produced by Christine O’Malley and Jeff Conroy, contains the last on-camera interview with Mr. Miller before his death last month on January 24, 2018.