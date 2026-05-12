Apple iOS 26.5 Update Is Out Now And Here Is Every New Feature Your iPhone Just Got

Apple released iOS 26.5 on Monday May 11, 2026, and it is available right now for every iPhone running iOS 26.

The update brings two confirmed new features, patches more than 50 security vulnerabilities, and lays the groundwork for one change that is not live yet but will be significant when it arrives.

To install it, open Settings, tap General, tap Software Update and follow the prompts.

Here is everything that changed, what you will notice immediately, what is coming next, and what iOS 26.5 specifically did not include, which is the part of the story that has the Apple community talking.

How To Update And Which Devices Get It

iOS 26.5 is available for every iPhone that runs iOS 26: the full iPhone 11 lineup, the full iPhone 12 through iPhone 17 lineups, the iPhone SE second generation and every model in between.

The update applies to iPhones running iOS 26 regardless of whether they support Apple Intelligence features, every compatible device gets the full iOS 26.5 package.

The update process is the same as every prior iOS update. Settings, General, Software Update.

If the update appears, tap Download and Install. If you want it to install overnight, tap Install Tonight. The download size is modest for a point update.

Apple also released iPadOS 26.5, macOS Tahoe 26.5, watchOS 26.5 and tvOS 26.5 simultaneously on Monday.

If you own multiple Apple devices, all of them have updates waiting.

Feature One: RCS End-to-End Encryption Is Finally Here

This is the update that matters most from a privacy standpoint. Starting with iOS 26.5, text messages exchanged between iPhone and Android devices using RCS, Rich Communication Services, the modern messaging protocol that replaced standard SMS for Android users, are now end-to-end encrypted by default.

This is a significant privacy upgrade for a specific category of messages that was previously unprotected.

iMessage has always been end-to-end encrypted, when an iPhone user messages another iPhone user through the blue bubble system, the contents of those messages are encrypted in transit and Apple cannot read them. RCS messages between iPhone and Android, the green bubbles, were not previously end-to-end encrypted at the same level.

Apple began testing the E2EE RCS capability in iOS 26.4 but held it back from that release. iOS 26.5 ships it.

The feature is on by default. There is nothing you need to do to enable it. Messages exchanged via RCS with Android users on supported carriers will automatically be end-to-end encrypted.

Apple’s release notes specify that the feature is currently limited to supported carriers worldwide and will continue rolling out as carrier support expands, meaning not everyone with an Android contact will immediately see the encryption, but it will extend over time.

For anyone who regularly messages Android users and has thought about the security of those conversations, this is the update you have been waiting for.

Feature Two: Apple Maps Gets Suggested Places And Prepares For Ads

iOS 26.5 brings two related but distinct changes to Apple Maps, one that is live and immediately useful, and one that is real but not yet activated.

The live feature is Suggested Places. When you tap into the Maps search bar in iOS 26.5, you will now see recommendations based on what is trending nearby, your recent searches, and your general location context.

It is a discovery layer that makes Apple Maps more useful as a “where should I go” tool rather than just a “how do I get there” tool. The feature works automatically and does not require any setup or permission changes.

The second Maps change is the one that has generated more discussion: iOS 26.5 contains code language that lays the infrastructure for advertising within Apple Maps.

Specifically, the update adds the disclosure text, “Maps may show local ads based on your approximate location, current search terms, or view of the map while you search.”

The critical clarification is that Apple has not turned ads on in Maps as of this update. That text is in the code.

The permission framework is being established. But as of Monday’s release, no ads are showing in Apple Maps in iOS 26.5.

When Apple does activate Maps advertising, which the code strongly suggests is coming, this update will have been the one that set the legal disclosure foundation for it.

The Feature That Is In The Code But Not Yet For Users

One additional capability arrived in iOS 26.5 that iPhone users will not notice yet, support for displaying Live Activities on third-party wearables.

Live Activities are the persistent notification widgets that appear on your iPhone Lock Screen when something is actively happening, a sports score, a food delivery countdown, a rideshare arriving.

On Apple Watch, Live Activities have been displayable for some time.

iOS 26.5 extends that framework to third-party wearables, fitness bands, smart rings and other accessories from manufacturers other than Apple.

The catch is that the accessory itself needs to add software support for the feature before it works.

Accessory makers will need to release their own firmware or app updates to take advantage of what iOS 26.5 enables. The capability is there. The hardware support will follow over time.

What iOS 26.5 Does Not Include

This is the context that shapes how the Apple community is receiving this update. Siri is not improved in iOS 26.5.

The improvements that have been promised, delayed, re-promised and delayed again are not here.

The new Siri foundation model that Apple has been developing, designed to give Siri a genuinely more capable AI backbone, is not in this update. On-screen awareness, which would allow Siri to understand the content of whatever is on your screen, is not here.

Personal context, which would let Siri understand your patterns and preferences to give more relevant answers, is not here. The ability to complete actions across apps is not here.

These features were first discussed as coming to iOS 18. They were pushed to iOS 26.

They did not arrive in any of the iOS 26 point updates and will not arrive in iOS 26.5. They are now expected to be a centerpiece of iOS 27.

Apple will announce iOS 27 at WWDC on June 8, 2026. iOS 27 is expected to ship in September 2026.

Bloomberg’s reporting on what iOS 27 will bring includes a redesigned Siri with a dedicated app, conversation history and personal context features that have been in development for years.

It also includes a “Siri Extensions” framework that would let users choose which AI model handles certain tasks, with Claude, Gemini, Grok and ChatGPT reportedly among the available options. Additionally, AI-powered tools are expected to arrive in Calendar, Health and Photos.

iOS 26.5 is the last significant feature release in the iOS 26 cycle. Everything Apple has been building toward for the next generation of on-device AI is being saved for the June 8 announcement and the September release.

The Security Fixes

Beyond the named features, iOS 26.5 patches more than 50 security vulnerabilities across the operating system.

The specific vulnerabilities are documented on Apple’s security content page at support.apple.com.

As with every iOS update, installing it promptly reduces exposure to any of those vulnerabilities.

What You Should Do Today

Update. The RCS end-to-end encryption alone is sufficient reason to install iOS 26.5 promptly if you regularly exchange messages with Android users. The security patches add additional urgency.

The update is available now at Settings, General, Software Update.

iOS 27 arrives in September. Until then, iOS 26.5 is what your iPhone runs.