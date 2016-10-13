BRIA SKONBERG

UB Center for the Arts Fri Oct 14th 7pm $33.50/$14.50 Students

Recognized as one of the “25 for the future” by the jazz bible Downbeat Magazine, Skonberg is newly signed to Sony Music’s Okeh Records and releases her new album, “Bria.” To date, she has performed at over 100 festivals and is the co-founder of the New York Hot Jazz Festival. She is a wonderful trumpeter, playing in the styles of Louis Armstong and Roy Eldridge. Skonberg explains “With my trumpet voice, I love the gritty, plunger, growling sounds. But vocally I love Anita O’ Day- a raspier but softer sound.” The Center for the Arts is presenting her in a new format called a “Special Mainstage Jazz Club” which the band and the audience will be on the stage. The audience will be seated at tables and beer and wine will be served.