Is Facebook Down Right Now? Yes, And Here Is What Is Happening

Facebook is down. If you woke up Friday morning and found yourself automatically logged out of your account, staring at a blank screen where your feed should be or hitting an error message that says "an unexpected error occurred," that is not your device, your browser or your internet connection. It is Facebook.

Reports began spiking on outage tracking website Downdetector around 9:30 AM Eastern time on Friday June 12, 2026.

By mid-morning more than 100,000 users had reported issues with the platform. Outage tracker IsDown showed 4,959 reports. Entireweb logged more than 2,000 reports in the hour alone.

The disruption spans the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, this is a global outage, not a regional one.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone posted on X: "We're aware people are currently having trouble accessing our services. We're working on it." No cause has been disclosed. No estimated restoration time has been provided.

What's Working And Not?

The problems are showing up across Facebook's desktop site, mobile app and Messenger. Users are being automatically logged out and then cannot log back in — the login screen returns an "unexpected error occurred" message when they attempt to re-enter their credentials.

Users who manage to get to the main Facebook website see a "something went wrong" message with a note that the company is working on a fix. People who were already logged in before the outage hit are seeing blank screens or gray loading placeholders where their feeds would normally appear.

Posts are not loading. Pages are not loading. The feed is not refreshing.

Instagram is a mixed picture. Instagram mobile appears largely functional for most users as of mid-morning. Instagram desktop, the web version of the platform, is showing problems with feeds and login, consistent with whatever is affecting Meta's web infrastructure.

Messenger, which runs on Facebook's login infrastructure, is affected alongside the main platform.

What To Do If You're Affected

If you are a Facebook user experiencing problems right now, the issue is on Meta's end and there is nothing you can do on your own device to fix it.

Clearing your cache, reinstalling the app, restarting your phone and resetting your router will not help because the problem is not in your hardware or software, it is in Facebook's servers. The company is actively working on it.

The one practical thing to check if you use Facebook for business communications or time-sensitive coordination is whether Messenger is functional as a backup channel.

Instagram DMs on mobile appear to be working for most users, which provides an alternative pathway for anyone who needs to reach contacts who primarily communicate through Meta's platforms.

Meta has not updated its business status page to reflect the outage as of the time of writing, which means there is no official channel for updates on restoration timing. The most current information will come when Andy Stone or another Meta spokesperson posts an update on X.