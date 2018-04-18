Clinton-Bush Hurricane Katrina Fund May Be Missing Money

An “ongoing review of public filings, many of which are omitted from the website of the Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation (aka the Clinton Foundation),” reveal that money may be missing from the Clinton-Bush Hurricane Katrina Fund, Charles Ortel for Lifezette reports. And there are “multiple questions about what happened to huge chunks of money intended to help hurricane victims.”

Former presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton united Sept. 5, 2005, in Houston, Texas, to solicit funds and give grants to organizations aiding Americans hit hard by Hurricane Katrina.

The fund was operated by Bill, Hillary, and Chelsea Clinton Foundation.

For more info: The Clinton-Bush Hurricane Katrina Fund has Missing Money in American Journal Review.