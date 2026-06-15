Sean Strickland Crashed The White House UFC Event And Was Escorted Out By Federal Police

Sean Strickland spent the week before UFC Freedom 250 telling anyone who would listen that he was banned from attending. The UFC middleweight champion, the man with the belt, who is not fighting Sunday night, who was not invited to the Lincoln Memorial press conference or the Ellipse weigh-in, showed up anyway.

He showed up at the Fan Fest at the Ellipse on Sunday evening, about two hours before the main card began, and he made absolutely no attempt to hide his presence.

Within minutes, tens of thousands of fans surged toward him so chaotically that the US Park Police, the US Marshals Service and several other assisting federal agencies had to evacuate him from the area for his own safety and the safety of everyone around him.

The US Park Police put it plainly in their statement to ESPN: "The unplanned presence of Sean Strickland drew significant attention from attendees, resulting in disorder."

He was transported back to his hotel. He was neither cited nor arrested. He posted on Instagram immediately, "I may have been charged with disorderly conduct. I don't know what that is but it sounds cool."

This is, from almost every angle, exactly the outcome Sean Strickland wanted.

The Week That Led To Sunday Evening

The context requires going back to Monday. Strickland began the UFC Freedom 250 week by posting online that he had been excluded from the event, that despite being the current UFC Middleweight Champion, he was not on the fight card, had not been invited to the Lincoln Memorial press conference, and was not welcome at the Ellipse weigh-in either.

His explanation: he had been too publicly critical of President Trump. Specifically, he had been vocal about Trump's relationship with Israel, which Strickland opposes, and about Trump's ties to Jeffrey Epstein, which Strickland has referenced in online posts.

"Apparently, I'm not American enough to go to Freedom 250," he posted. "I already bought my plane ticket. We're going. I'm gonna bring the belt and a big bullhorn and we're going right up to the gates."

UFC CEO Dana White said publicly that nobody was banned, pointing to the limited seating at the temporary South Lawn venue as the practical explanation for why not every fighter on the roster had been included.

Whether that is the full explanation or the sanitized version of a different explanation was the question that ran underneath everything Strickland did for the following five days.

He showed up at the Lincoln Memorial press conference anyway. He showed up at the Ellipse weigh-ins.

He posted a parody image in which he stood beside an ordinary wall with a plate balanced on his head, recreating a famous photograph of Trump at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, with the caption: "Who did it better?"

He spent the week in a state of cheerful, deliberately escalating provocation, and then on Sunday evening he walked into the Fan Fest and stood in a crowd of tens of thousands of people who immediately recognized the current UFC middleweight champion holding his championship belt.

What Federal Agencies Had To Do About It

The fan surge was not a small event. The Ellipse had assembled tens of thousands of people to watch the fights on large screens, a massive outdoor crowd who were already excited about the event happening 200 yards away on the South Lawn of the White House.

When Strickland walked into that crowd, the reaction was the reaction that a famous combat sports champion holding a championship belt generates from tens of thousands of people who showed up specifically to watch a combat sports event.

People rushed toward him. The crowd became disordered. Multiple federal law enforcement agencies were required to extract one person from a public park.

Jaclyn Cruz, a 26-year-old from Nashville who was at the Fan Fest and filmed the moment, described it with the specific energy of someone who witnessed something they were not prepared for. "After I saw that, I was shaking," she said. "It was like, 'Oh my God, I'm living like a fever dream right now.'"

The Park Police statement, "evacuated him safely from the area," is the bureaucratic language for what the video shows, which is a UFC champion being surrounded and walked out of a public park by federal law enforcement officers while thousands of people try to get close to him.

He was taken back to his hotel. He was not charged. He was told not to come back.

What Strickland Said About It

The Instagram story Strickland posted immediately after being transported back to his hotel is the statement of someone who had accomplished exactly what he set out to accomplish.

"I may have been charged with disorderly conduct. I don't know what that is but it sounds cool." He then added: "Anyways, I just want to thank you fans. I can't thank you guys enough."

The Park Police confirmed afterward that he was not charged with anything.

The disorderly conduct reference came from Strickland's initial Instagram post, not from any official action, and the Park Police explicitly told ESPN that he was "neither cited nor arrested in connection with the incident." He was given advice not to return. He was transported to a hotel.

Strickland, who said he was banned from an event at the White House, attended multiple events connected to that event, walked into the Fan Fest on the South Lawn's neighboring public park while the fights were beginning, caused a crowd surge that required multiple federal agencies to respond, and left without charges. The UFC Middleweight Champion is fine.

The belt went back to the hotel with him. The fights went on without him on the card. Dana White watched them with the President of the United States on the South Lawn 200 yards away.