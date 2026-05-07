Current Mortgage Rates Are Rising Again And Here’s Why

Mortgage rates climbed again this week as escalating Iran war tensions and an uncertain path to peace jolted financial markets.

The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.37% through Wednesday, according to Freddie Mac data, up from 6.30% a week earlier.

For buyers and homeowners thinking about refinancing, that number tells a specific story about where the housing market stands right now, and why the Persian Gulf is the single biggest variable in your mortgage rate.

The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed purchase mortgage is 6.466% on May 7, 2026, according to Zillow data. For refinancing, the 30-year rate is 6.559% and the current 15-year rate is 5.59%.

Every Current Rate

The rate you see depends on the source and the specific loan type. Here is the full picture as of May 7, 2026.

For purchase mortgages, the 30-year fixed rate is running at approximately 6.37% to 6.47% depending on the data source, with Freddie Mac’s widely cited weekly survey showing 6.37% and Zillow’s daily tracker showing 6.466%.

The 15-year fixed rate is running at approximately 5.74% to 5.75%. The 30-year FHA rate is broadly similar to conventional rates with mortgage insurance added.

For refinance mortgages: the 30-year fixed refinance rate is running at approximately 6.43% to 6.56%.

The 15-year refinance rate is approximately 5.53% to 5.59%.

Adjustable-rate mortgages have become a more common choice as fixed rates have remained elevated, ARMs now make up 8.3% of total mortgage applications, up from recent months, as buyers seek lower initial rates even if they carry future adjustment risk.

The Federal Reserve chose to keep interest rates on hold at its most recent meeting, its third freeze of 2026. There is no Fed meeting in May. The central bank does not meet again until June.

Credit score matters significantly to the rate you actually receive. According to Experian data, a buyer with a 620 credit score can expect an average 30-year rate of approximately 7.17%, while a buyer with a 780-plus credit score averages approximately 6.20%, a nearly full percentage point difference that translates to hundreds of dollars per month on a typical loan.

Why The Iran War Is Affecting Mortgage Rates

The connection between a military conflict in the Persian Gulf and the interest rate on a home loan in suburban America is not immediately obvious. But the chain of cause and effect is direct and well-documented.

When the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, 2026, the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20 percent of the world’s seaborne oil moves, came under pressure.

Oil prices began rising immediately and have now spiked approximately 25 percent since the war began.

Higher oil prices mean higher costs across the entire economy, everything that is manufactured, transported, heated or cooled becomes more expensive. That translates directly into inflation.

The March consumer price index report found that inflation rose 3.3% year over year, the fastest pace since April 2024. The April CPI report is due next week and will show whether that trend continued or moderated.

Higher inflation forces investors to demand higher returns on the bonds they hold, including U.S. Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

Mortgage rates are tightly linked to 10-year Treasury yields. When yields rise, mortgage rates follow.

Hannah Jones, senior economic research analyst at Realtor.com, put it plainly:

“After a brief period of optimism that rates might finally be settling down, this fresh escalation served as a reminder that the path to lower rates runs squarely through the Persian Gulf right now.”

The path to lower mortgage rates, in other words, runs through a geopolitical situation that no mortgage lender, Federal Reserve chair or housing market analyst can control.

The Rate Trajectory In 2026

Oil prices have spiked amid the Iran conflict, pushing mortgage rates up from their 2026 low of 6.09%.

The year has had two distinct phases. In the first weeks of 2026, rates were declining steadily on optimism about the Federal Reserve’s rate path.

They briefly touched below 6 percent in March, a level that sparked a flicker of excitement in the housing market and a brief uptick in buyer activity. Then the Iran War’s inflationary effects began showing up in the data, and rates reversed.

The situation has been made worse by the absence of a clear resolution. There appears to be no path toward a permanent ceasefire, which means the oil price uncertainty and inflationary pressure it generates show no sign of abating in the near term.

The current 6.37% to 6.47% range represents rates at their highest level in approximately a month, elevated from the spring low but still below the peaks of late 2023 and early 2024, when rates were pushing toward or above 7 percent.

That historical context provides modest comfort for buyers and none at all for the homeowners who locked in rates at 3 percent or lower during the pandemic-era low.

What The Housing Market Is Doing In Response

Higher rates are sidelining some buyers. Zillow found that buyer demand dropped in April compared to March levels.

Mortgage applications for new home purchases fell 4% through Friday compared to a week earlier, according to Mortgage Bankers Association data. Mortgage refinance activity dropped 1.7% over the same period.

The 4 percent weekly decline in purchase applications captures the direct behavioral response to rate increases, some buyers who were on the edge of qualifying or affordability pulled back when rates rose.

The spring buying season, which typically produces the most transaction volume of any time of year, is operating in an environment where elevated rates are a persistent headwind.

Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist at Bright MLS, said:

“The spring housing market will be characterized by a resetting of expectations. Both buyers and sellers are accepting that mortgage rates will remain above 6%.”

That acceptance is the key shift. The housing market of 2020 and 2021, where buyers expected rates in the twos and threes, no longer serves as the relevant comparison.

The buyers and sellers active in May 2026 are making decisions based on the reality of a rate environment driven by a geopolitical conflict, persistent inflation and a Federal Reserve that has paused three times without cutting.

Mike Fratantoni, chief economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association, offered a more optimistic read:

“After a brief pause, in part because of the elevated geopolitical uncertainties, potential homebuyers certainly appear to be moving forward this spring and taking advantage of the more favorable inventory conditions in most parts of the country.”

The inventory point is significant. The housing market has suffered from extremely low inventory for years.

That dynamic has been shifting in 2026, with more listings coming to market and home prices in formerly hot markets beginning to soften.

The median price of an existing home sold in March 2026 was $408,800 according to the National Association of Realtors. The national median family income for 2026 is $106,800 according to HUD.

At a 6.43% mortgage rate with a 20% down payment on the median home, the monthly principal and interest payment works out to approximately $2,052, about 23% of a typical family’s monthly income.

What To Do If You Are In The Market Right Now

The tactical advice for buyers and refinancers in this environment is consistent across housing economists and comes down to one word: shop.

The difference between the best and worst mortgage rate offers at any given moment can be half a percentage point or more.

On a $300,000 loan at 6.37 percent versus 6.87 percent, that difference amounts to approximately $100 per month and more than $36,000 over the life of a 30-year loan.

The time spent comparing lenders, which can take an afternoon online, is among the highest-return activities available to any homebuyer.

According to Yahoo Finance’s weekly survey of lenders with the lowest rates, some of the banks with the lowest median mortgage rates currently are Chase and Citibank.

That list shifts week to week and the only way to know what applies to your specific situation is to actually request quotes.

For refinancers, the calculation depends on what rate you currently have. Borrowers who locked in rates at 7 percent or higher during the 2023 peak may find the current 6.37 percent environment meaningful.

The traditional threshold of refinancing when rates drop 1 percent below your existing rate is worth reconsidering if your break-even timeline is short.

On the rate-lock question, Zillow’s Skylar Fairweather advises locking in at a low point rather than trying to time the market perfectly.

“Locking in your rate is the best way to know exactly what your interest rate is going to be,” she said. The Iran War situation means rates will continue to swing based on daily news, a ceasefire rumor can drop rates a few basis points and an escalation can push them right back up.

Waiting for the perfect rate is a strategy that can cost more than it saves.

What’s Coming Down The Line?

The April CPI report, due next week, is the next major data point that could move rates in either direction.

If April inflation came in higher than March’s 3.3 percent, expect additional upward pressure. If it moderated, the Iran War’s inflationary effects may be peaking and a gradual rate decline could resume.

The Federal Reserve does not meet in May. The next meeting is in June. That means the market, the oil price and the geopolitical situation in the Persian Gulf are doing all the work until then.

A negotiated peace in the Iran War, or even credible progress toward one, would be the single most powerful downward pressure on mortgage rates available right now.

In its absence, the spring homebuying season is proceeding with rates above 6 percent and no obvious catalyst for a meaningful decline before summer.