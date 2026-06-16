SpaceX filed a merger agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday to acquire Anysphere, the company behind Cursor, the AI coding agent used by more than half of the Fortune 500, in an all-stock transaction valued at $60 billion.

The deal was signed on June 16, just four days after SpaceX's historic Nasdaq debut. SpaceX stock gained roughly 16 percent Tuesday on the news, pushing it past Amazon and Microsoft by market cap and making it the fourth most valuable company in the United States.

The acquisition converts an option that SpaceX disclosed in April into a binding commitment.

In April, SpaceX announced it had the right to acquire Cursor for $60 billion or pay $10 billion for the companies' ongoing collaboration on AI coding and knowledge work.

The IPO process forced SpaceX to delay exercising that option. The IPO closed Friday. The merger agreement was signed Monday.

SpaceX's wholly owned subsidiary X67 will merge with and into Anysphere, which will survive as a wholly owned SpaceX subsidiary.

Cursor's shareholders will receive SpaceX Class A common stock with the exchange ratio determined by SpaceX's volume-weighted average closing price over the seven trading days before closing.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

What Is Cursor?

Cursor is an AI coding agent, specifically an integrated development environment, or IDE, that uses AI to help software developers write, edit, test and review code.

If you have not used it, the closest analogy is GitHub Copilot, Microsoft's AI coding tool, but the developer community that works extensively with AI-assisted coding has broadly concluded that Cursor is the more capable product.

It was founded in 2022 as Anysphere in San Francisco, went through OpenAI's startup accelerator in 2024 and has been on one of the more remarkable revenue growth trajectories in the history of enterprise software.

In November 2025, Cursor crossed $1 billion in annualized revenue. By February 2026, that number had grown to $2 billion.

By late April it was $3 billion. By early June 2026, this month, it had crossed $4 billion in annualized revenue, with approximately $2.6 billion of that coming from enterprise B2B customers. More than half of the Fortune 500 uses it.

That is not a niche developer tool. That is enterprise software at meaningful scale, growing at a pace that software companies do not typically sustain.

The growth happened alongside a market share shift. Cursor held 41 percent of the AI coding market in June 2025.

By May 2026 that share had declined to 26 percent as Anthropic's Claude-based coding tools gained ground, Anthropic now controls approximately half the category. The market share loss is the specific context that makes Cursor's compute problem central to why this deal happened.

Cursor was fighting for market share against a competitor that had essentially unlimited compute access through Anthropic, while Cursor was hitting a ceiling on how many GPU resources it could acquire for model training.

The Compute Problem That Made The Deal Inevitable

Cursor described the problem directly in an April blog post when the SpaceX option was first announced.

The company was "bottlenecked by compute." Building a better AI coding model requires training that model on massive amounts of compute, GPU clusters running calculations for weeks or months.

Anthropic has that compute from its own infrastructure and its cloud partnerships. OpenAI has it. The hyperscalers have it.

Cursor, as a standalone startup even at a $50 billion valuation, was competing for GPU access in a market where the best hardware is being allocated to the largest buyers.

SpaceX, through the xAI subsidiary it absorbed in February, controls Colossus, the supercomputer cluster in Memphis, Tennessee, that xAI built and that SpaceX describes as equivalent to 1 million H100 GPUs.

Cursor had already been accessing tens of thousands of xAI chips to train its newest model before the deal was disclosed. The formal agreement is the institutional expression of a relationship that had been developing for months.

Why SpaceX Needs Cursor As Much As Cursor Needs SpaceX

The CNBC article that Troy linked focuses on what the acquisition means for SpaceX as much as for Cursor, and the SpaceX side of the equation is where the ambition of the deal becomes clearest.

SpaceX's IPO pitch to investors identified a $28 trillion total addressable market, with $26 trillion of it coming from AI applications.

The specific breakdown, a $2.4 trillion AI infrastructure business built on satellite constellations handling compute in orbit, and a $22.7 trillion opportunity in enterprise applications.

Those are extraordinary numbers that require an extraordinary product to deliver on them. A rocket company with a satellite internet service does not naturally build $22.7 trillion in enterprise software revenue.

Cursor does not naturally build $22.7 trillion in enterprise software revenue either. But Cursor is currently growing from $1 billion to $4 billion in annualized revenue in seven months, is used by more than half the Fortune 500 and has a product that enterprise software buyers are actively purchasing and expanding their use of.

SpaceX buying Cursor is SpaceX acquiring the enterprise AI revenue story that its IPO investors were told was coming.

xAI was the previous attempt to build that story. Musk has publicly acknowledged that xAI "was not built right the first time around" and that he is rebuilding it from the foundation up. All 11 of xAI's original co-founders had left the company by the end of March.

Cursor's founding team, led by CEO Michael Truell, is intact and growing. Truell said when the April option was announced that he was "excited to partner with the SpaceX team to scale up Composer," Cursor's AI model. The partnership has now become an acquisition.

The Deals That Did Not Happen

The specific history of who tried to buy Cursor before SpaceX finalized the deal is the competitive intelligence story underneath the acquisition announcement.

Microsoft examined a Cursor acquisition, CNBC reported this separately, and ultimately decided not to submit a formal bid. The decision is the kind that will generate extended post-mortems inside Microsoft given where Cursor's revenue trajectory is going.

OpenAI made two separate approaches to Cursor. The company rebuffed both. Cursor's leadership had prioritized independence, the $2 billion funding round at a $50 billion valuation that was hours from closing when the SpaceX option emerged in April was the independent path they were pursuing before SpaceX offered them something better.

What SpaceX offered was not just money. It was compute, the specific resource Cursor needed to compete for market share against Anthropic and OpenAI, plus the orbit-based data center vision that gives Cursor a distribution story no other coding tool has.

The $60 billion price is the enterprise software market pricing what that combination is worth.