Demi Moore’s Hair Just Changed For The First Time In Years And She Has Never Looked Better At 63

Demi Moore rocked headlines on Friday. The actress showed up to Gucci’s Fall 2026 show at Palazzo Delle Scintille with her signature hip-length hair completely gone, replaced by a wet-look chin-length bob with a deep side part.

She was dressed head to toe in black leather, fitted jacket, skin-tight pants, stilettos, oversized sunglasses, with her chihuahua Pilaf tucked under one arm.

What Did Demi Moore Do To Her Hair?

Celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos created the look and confirmed it on Instagram, dubbing it the “Demi-tris BoB.”

“I wanted to give Demi a very bold and fashion-forward look for Demna’s show,” Giannetos told InStyle.

“It is inspired by the silhouettes of the new collection. I felt an amazing, short, above-the-shoulder bob with this very sleek wet texture would be perfect to complement her look. It’s a big change for Demi — we’ve never seen her like this before. She looks very cool, effortless and modern. And it highlights her personality.”

The bob sits just below the chin, approximately 22 inches shorter than her previous length. The wet-look finish gave it an edgier quality.

Fans flooded social media immediately. “OMG she cut her hair?!” was among the more restrained reactions. Others simply wrote “This is a wig, right?” It was not a wig. Giannetos confirmed it. Moore confirmed it. The long hair is gone.

Why Is This Such A Big Deal?

It’s a big deal because Moore has been loudly committed to her long hair for years.

In a January 2026 interview with People she said her hair “feels most like me” and described her relationship with it in almost spiritual terms:

“There’s a beautiful Native American Indigenous idea that our hair is like our prayers, and the longer it grows, the more it returns to the earth, so those prayers may manifest.”

She told Glamour she spent years resisting the pressure many women face to cut their hair short as they age, specifically pushing back against what she called a tendency to desexualize themselves through shorter, more masculine cuts.





She was not subtle about it. She liked her long hair and she said so repeatedly. Then she showed up in Milan with a bob.

Friday was Demna Gvasalia’s debut as Gucci’s new creative director, his first full collection for the house.

Moore has been one of Gucci’s closest celebrity allies, starring in their short film The Tiger in October 2025 and wearing the brand to the LACMA Gala.

The haircut was a statement that aligned with Demna’s direction, minimal, precise, stripped of excess.

Kate Moss closed the runway. Moore sat in the front row with a bob and a chihuahua. It was that kind of day.

How Old Is Demi Moore?

Demi Moore is 63 years old, born November 11, 1962, in Roswell, New Mexico.

She was born Demi Gene Guynes and took the last name Moore from her first husband, musician Freddie Moore.

She later married actor Emilio Estevez, then Bruce Willis in 1987. She and Willis divorced in 2000 after having three daughters together, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah.

She was also married to Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2013.

She broke through in 1985 with St. Elmo’s Fire and became one of the defining stars of the 1990s through Ghost, A Few Good Men, Indecent Proposal, and G.I. Jane, the last of which required her to shave her head entirely, a transformation she later described as “probably the most illuminating experience” of her career.

After years largely out of the spotlight, her 2024 film The Substance earned her a Golden Globe win and an Oscar nomination.

She is currently starring in Landman on Paramount Plus alongside Jon Hamm, with Season 2 premiering in November 2025.

Will Demi’s Hair Stay Short?

Moore told People that long hair feels like home:

“Being able to change my look with wigs and pieces feeds my need for change, but at the end of the day, I love taking it down, seeing my hair fall past my waist. It’s like coming home.”

Whether Friday’s bob is a permanent change or a Fashion Week moment built for Demna’s debut will become clear soon enough.

She is nominated alongside her Landman castmates at the upcoming Actor Awards, her next public appearance will answer the question faster than any statement could.

For now, at 63, Demi Moore just made one of the boldest style moves of her career. And she has never looked better doing it.