England World Cup Squad Announcement Is Tomorrow And Here Is What To Expect

Thomas Tuchel will announce England’s 26-man World Cup squad on Friday May 22, 2026, and the football world has spent the past week dissecting every possible combination of players, debating every contested spot and trying to predict which surprise Tuchel might have up his sleeve.

The squad will then be formally submitted to FIFA by the Tuesday June 2 deadline, alongside the other 47 nations competing in this summer’s World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

England qualified with a perfect record under Tuchel through European qualifying, the best possible start for a manager who arrived in January 2025 on an 18-month contract that ends after the tournament final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19.

He has called up 51 different players across his time in charge. Friday’s announcement will tell us which 26 he has decided to take to North America.

Here is the state of the squad as England approaches its most anticipated moment in international football since the 2024 European Championship final.

The Ones Already On The Plane

Several England players are as close to certainties as anything in football ever is.

Sky Sports analysis identified approximately 16 players who are near-guaranteed inclusions, and the broader consensus across major football journalists adds a handful more.

Jordan Pickford is England’s first-choice goalkeeper and has been throughout the Tuchel era, just as he was under Gareth Southgate.

The Everton stopper has maintained his position despite various challengers and will start every game England play at the World Cup barring injury. Dean Henderson is the most likely second-choice goalkeeper.

In defence, John Stones, Marc Guehi and Ezri Konsa form the backbone of Tuchel’s central defensive options.

Stones has been specifically named as one of Tuchel’s “captains,” an indication of the trust the manager places in the Manchester City veteran. Guehi, the Crystal Palace captain, has been the most consistent performer alongside Stones.

Konsa, of Aston Villa, has played more minutes under Tuchel than any other England defender and has thoroughly cemented his place.

Harry Maguire, whose career under Southgate was complicated by the furious public and media response to his inclusion despite poor club form, has experienced a significant revival under Michael Carrick at Manchester United and has played his way into Tuchel’s plans with his form rather than his reputation.

Reece James and Ben White provide options across the defensive positions.

In midfield, the three most important players in England’s system are Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka, a trio whose combined quality gives England genuine potential to compete with any team in the world.

Rice was named one of Tuchel’s captains alongside Stones. Bellingham went through a complicated period with Tuchel, the manager said his mother found some of Bellingham’s on-field behaviour repulsive, then apologised for the remark, but the two have arrived at a working relationship and Bellingham’s quality means he will be on that plane regardless of how awkward the dynamic has been at times.

Saka is perhaps England’s most consistently excellent player in an England shirt. He is the starting right winger in virtually every Tuchel formation.

Elliot Anderson is one of the more interesting stories of the Tuchel era. The Nottingham Forest midfielder was uncapped when Tuchel first selected him and has since cemented a specific and important role in the England system, identified by the manager as the leading candidate for England’s holding role.

He appeared in the private kit photoshoot alongside Kane, Pickford, Rashford and Bellingham that the Daily Mail reported earlier in 2026, a detail that strongly suggests Tuchel sees him as one of his core five players.

Harry Kane captains England and leads the attack. Whatever questions exist about whether he can translate his extraordinary Bayern Munich club form into a World Cup impact, he starts every England game and will be the focal point of the attack in North America.

Marcus Rashford, who fell out of favour entirely under Southgate before his loan move from Manchester United to Barcelona reinvigorated his career, has been recalled and retained by Tuchel and is firmly in the plans.

Nico O’Reilly, the versatile defender who can operate at left back or in central defence, has become one of Tuchel’s regular picks.

The Questions That Friday Will Answer

Beyond the near-certainties, there are six or seven spots in the 26-man squad where genuine debate exists and where Tuchel’s decisions will define the shape of England’s World Cup preparation.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the most discussed player in the context of England’s squad across the past year. He left Liverpool for Real Madrid in a high-profile summer transfer and was then left out of England squads repeatedly.

The question of whether he has done enough to earn inclusion in the final 26 has been one of the dominant threads in English football discussion for months.

If he is in, it will generate significant positive commentary from supporters who believe he offers a unique creative dimension from the right back position. If he is out, it will be one of the tournament’s major talking points before England kick a ball.

Phil Foden is another significant question mark.

The Manchester City midfielder was central to England squads under Southgate and was a key part of the Euro 2024 squad, but missed Tuchel’s March camp through fitness issues and his continued inclusion is not guaranteed.

If Foden is left out it would be one of the bigger surprises of the squad announcement. If he is in, it provides Tuchel with one of the most technically accomplished players in the Premier League to use from midfield or in attacking positions.

Jarrod Bowen has been selected in every Tuchel squad. He has also gone 13 consecutive Premier League games without scoring, a form dip that has been severe enough to create genuine uncertainty about his inclusion at a World Cup where England need every player to contribute.

Noni Madueke, who has featured under Tuchel, is the alternative that would take Bowen’s spot if the West Ham forward is dropped.

Kobbie Mainoo has been back to his best under Michael Carrick at Manchester United and could make the final 26 despite having been in only the last camp.

Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace and Jordan Henderson provide additional midfield options.

Ollie Watkins has been Aston Villa’s most consistent attacking contributor all season and represents a different type of centre-forward option behind Kane, the question is whether Tuchel values that depth enough to include him.

The Tuchel Wildcard

Every England squad announcement since Tuchel took over has included at least one decision that surprised or confused the public, Jordan Henderson recalled after years away, Djed Spence picked ahead of established names, Jason Steele named as an unprecedented fourth goalkeeper in one camp.

The question heading into Friday is what the equivalent move is for the final 26.

Max Dowman, the Arsenal teenager who Wayne Rooney has described as having a “massive future,” has been mentioned in some previews as a possible inclusion. Ruben Loftus-Cheek appeared in Tuchel squads almost seven years after his last international cap.

Tuchel has shown repeatedly that he is willing to select based on his own assessment of a player’s quality and fit rather than on the consensus of the punditry.

Friday’s announcement at whatever time Tuchel holds his press conference will tell the whole story.

The World Cup That Follows

The players Tuchel selects will represent England in a 48-team World Cup for the first time in the tournament’s history, a format that gives more nations a path to the knockout stages but also means England cannot afford the kind of group stage complacency that smaller fields made survivable.

England are among the tournament favorites. They have the quality across the squad to reach the final at MetLife Stadium on July 19.

It has been 60 years since England last won a World Cup. Thomas Tuchel has 18 months of an 18-month contract to change that number. The 26 names he announces on Friday are the 26 people he believes can do it.