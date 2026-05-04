‘Fallout: Nuka Girl’ Release Date Revealed And Here Is What The Statue Looks Like

The Fallout Nuka Girl release date is July 2026. Gaming Heads, the premium collectible manufacturer responsible for the original 2020 limited run, has officially announced a re-release of its Nuka Girl statue with shipments beginning in the third quarter of the year.

Pre-orders are open now in three editions, Regular, Collective and Exclusive, with the top-tier Exclusive Edition priced at $549.99 and limited to just 500 units worldwide.

Before going further, this is a collectible statue, not a new television season and not a new Fallout video game.

If you searched “Fallout Nuka Girl release date” expecting an Amazon Prime announcement or a Bethesda game reveal, the news is specifically about this figure.

It is worth knowing about regardless, because the Gaming Heads Nuka Girl statue is one of the most detailed and coveted pieces of official Fallout merchandise ever produced, and the 2020 original became a collector’s item that commands significant secondary market prices.

The re-release is the first chance for fans who missed it the first time to get one at retail. Here is everything you need to know before pre-ordering.

What Does The Statue Actually Look Like?

The Gaming Heads Nuka Girl statue stands 13 inches tall, approximately 33 centimeters, at 1/6 scale, measured from the bottom of the Nuka Cola bottle cap base to the top of her Thirst Zapper weapon.

The official product description captures the design with specific detail:

“Nuka-Girl is shown in her signature Rocketsuit featuring white slacks and a white crop top (both of which have red stripes running down them), black leather boots and gloves, a red jetpack and a space helmet. Her jetpack even has stars shooting out of it.”

The space helmet can be displayed with or without the visor, a small customization option that changes the presentation significantly.

With the visor down, Nuka Girl has the sealed, retro-futurist look that matches her in-game appearance on billboards and promotional materials throughout the wasteland.

With the visor up, the face is visible and the figure reads differently, more character, less mascot.

The bottle cap base is the detail that ties the statue most directly to the Fallout aesthetic.

The bottle cap, specifically the Nuka-Cola variety, is the currency of the post-apocalyptic wasteland, appearing in every mainline Fallout game as the economic foundation of a society rebuilding after nuclear devastation.

Placing Nuka Girl on a bottle cap is not just decorative. It is placing the franchise’s most optimistic marketing image on top of the thing that replaced the dollar when civilization ended.

The Three Editions And What They Include

Gaming Heads is offering the re-release in three configurations at different price points.

The Regular Edition is the base version.

The Collective Edition is a mid-tier option with additional inclusions not yet fully detailed in pre-order materials.

The Exclusive Edition, at $549.99 USD and limited to 500 units worldwide, is the top tier and includes a radiant sphere background that surrounds Nuka Girl in a glowing halo effect that dramatically changes the presentation of the piece.

The 500-unit limit on the Exclusive Edition is significant for anyone considering the purchase as a collectible investment rather than purely as a display piece.

The 2020 original Gaming Heads Nuka Girl statue sold out its limited run and has since appeared on secondary markets at prices well above its original retail.

A limited edition of 500 units globally, in a franchise that now has tens of millions of new fans thanks to the Amazon Prime television series, represents a meaningful scarcity proposition.

Pre-orders are available now through Gaming Heads’ official website. Shipments begin in July 2026.

Who Is Nuka Girl?

Nuka Girl is not a main character in any Fallout game. She has no speaking lines. She does not appear in any quests.

She is the mascot of Nuka-Cola, the in-universe soft drink brand that is the Fallout franchise’s most persistent piece of world-building, and she exists in the games entirely on billboards, in-game commercials, promotional posters and advertisement holograms scattered across the wasteland.

She is, in other words, a character who exists only as advertising within a fictional universe. And she is one of the most beloved characters in the entire franchise.

This is not a paradox. It is a statement about how well Bethesda built the retro-futurist aesthetic that defines Fallout’s visual identity.

Nuka Girl, the pinup girl in the space helmet and rocket suit, the face of a soft drink company in an alternate 1950s-inflected future where the atomic age never gave way to the digital age, captures everything distinctive about what Fallout is trying to do aesthetically.

The atomic-age optimism. The Space Age ambition. The dark humor of a universe that bottled all of that hope into a soft drink and then watched nuclear fire reduce it all to rubble.

Her most prominent game appearance is in Fallout 4’s Nuka-World DLC — the expansion that takes players to a Nuka-Cola theme park turned raider stronghold, where the brand’s advertising is everywhere and the gap between the cheerful corporate imagery and the post-apocalyptic reality is most directly confronted.

Players can obtain her signature weapon, the Thirst Zapper, and her Rocketsuit costume appears as a wearable item. She also appears in Fallout 76, Fallout Shelter Online and Fallout: Wasteland Warfare.

The product description notes that during the in-universe Halloween season of 2062, “the popularity of Nuka-Girl’s Rocketsuit was so overwhelming that stores simply couldn’t keep up with demand.”

The joke is that she was culturally significant before the bombs fell, and she remains culturally significant 164 years later in a world where Nuka-Cola bottle caps are the currency.

Why This Is Happening Now

Gaming Heads did not choose July 2026 for this re-release arbitrarily. The Fallout franchise is in the middle of the most culturally prominent period of its entire history, and the audience for premium Fallout merchandise has expanded dramatically in the past two years.

Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout television series premiered in April 2024 and pulled 65 million viewers in its first 16 days, the second most-watched title in Amazon’s history after The Rings of Power.

Season 2 premiered on December 16, 2025 and ran weekly through February 3, 2026, earning a 96 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes from 125 critics.

The show has been renewed for a third season. Justin Theroux joined the Season 2 cast as Robert House, the legendary Fallout: New Vegas antagonist, and the New Vegas setting gave longtime game fans the specific story payoff they had been waiting for since Season 1 ended.

The show created an entirely new category of Fallout fan, people who watched the Amazon series, loved it, and then either went back to play the games or became interested in the franchise’s merchandise without ever having played them.

Nuka-Cola and Nuka Girl are among the most prominently featured pieces of in-universe branding in both seasons of the show.

The bottle cap base on the statue is something the Season 1 and 2 audiences understand because they watched characters trade those caps for goods across two full seasons of television.

Bethesda also recently announced Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition for the Nintendo Switch 2, bringing the game to a new platform audience. Fallout 5 has been officially confirmed as being in early development, though a release is not expected before 2030 at the earliest.

In the absence of a major new game and between television seasons, premium collectibles like the Gaming Heads statue are the primary way the franchise maintains physical presence in fans’ lives.

What The 2020 Original Tells You About This Version

The first Gaming Heads Nuka Girl statue released in 2020 as a limited-edition run. It sold out.

It has since appeared on eBay and other secondary markets at prices substantially above its original retail, a trajectory that is common for Gaming Heads statues given their limited production numbers and the premium materials and detail they bring to the licensed products they manufacture.

The 2026 re-release gives fans who missed the 2020 window a second chance at retail pricing.

For anyone who has been tracking the secondary market price of the original and concluded that paying retail for a re-release is the better economic decision, the pre-order window is open now.

The Exclusive Edition’s 500-unit limit globally is the version most likely to replicate the original’s secondary market behavior.

Five hundred units for a franchise with tens of millions of active fans, including a substantial new audience created by two seasons of a critically acclaimed television series, is not a large number.

Shipments begin July 2026. Pre-orders are available now at Gaming Heads’ official website.