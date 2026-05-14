Subnautica 2 Just Launched And The Reviews Are Already Divided

Subnautica 2 launched in Early Access on Steam, Xbox and Game Pass today, May 14, 2026, at 8 AM Pacific, making it available to the more than 5 million players who had added it to their Steam wishlist and making it one of the most anticipated game launches of the year.

The sequel to the 2018 underwater survival hit that became one of the most beloved games of its generation is here, it works, and the early reviews from critics who spent time in its alien ocean are genuinely positive, with some specific caveats about the ways it differs from what made the original so special.

The game’s arrival is remarkable in a specific way that has nothing to do with the underwater biomes, the alien creatures or the crafting system.

It is remarkable because six months ago, the people who made it were fired by their publisher in a legal saga that a Delaware judge described in her ruling with the kind of language that belongs in a courtroom thriller rather than a gaming news story.

“Fearing he had agreed to a ‘pushover’ contract, Krafton’s CEO consulted an artificial intelligence chatbot to contrive a corporate ‘takeover’ strategy,” Judge Lori Will wrote.

Subnautica 2 is out anyway.

What Is Subnautica 2?

Subnautica 2 is an underwater survival adventure game set on an entirely new alien planet, not the same world as the original but a different ocean on a different world, reached by a colony ship called the CICADA that ferries the player’s character along with other pioneers to what should have been a new home.

Something goes wrong. The ship’s AI, called NoA, short for Noetic Advisor Shell, remains active and asserts that the mission should continue.

The player is stranded on an alien world with a vast ocean in every direction and must survive, build, explore and eventually understand what is actually happening on this planet.

The structure is immediately familiar to anyone who played the original or its sequel Subnautica: Below Zero.

You begin in a life pod, or the equivalent, with minimal resources and maximum vulnerability. You gather food and water to stay alive.





You explore the area around your starting point to find minerals, materials and wreckage that give you the components you need to build tools and establish a base.

You expand your operational range with each new upgrade and vehicle. You go deeper. You encounter creatures that are magnificent and creatures that will kill you without difficulty.

You piece together the story of what happened here from the debris and logs and signals scattered across the ocean floor.

What Subnautica 2 adds to this formula is a new permanent upgrade system called Adaptations, modifications that expand your exploration capabilities in ways that give progression an additional layer of momentum.

It adds Signals, a guided discovery system that points you toward important discoveries, upgrades and story beats rather than leaving everything entirely to you.

It adds multiplayer, up to four players can share the experience online, with the ability to convert between single-player and multiplayer saves at any time.

It is built in Unreal Engine 5 and looks extraordinary.

Bioluminescent coral lights the seafloor. Sunlight ripples through the water’s surface in shifting patterns.

The creatures, both the enormous predators and the small ambient life, populate the ocean with the specific density and variety that makes Subnautica’s world feel genuinely alive rather than like a set with assets placed at intervals.

What Critics Are Saying

The reviews that have been published ahead of and alongside today’s launch reflect a specific divide in how the game lands depending on your relationship with the original.

ComicBook’s impressions were enthusiastic from a newcomer’s perspective. “Even in its Early Access state, Subnautica 2 has its tentacles wrapped tightly around me, pulling down into the darkest depths of a deep sea world I never realized I’d end up loving so much.”

The reviewer praised the crafting UI as “among the most accessible I’ve encountered in a survival/crafting-based game” while noting that the game uses exploration itself as its tutorial, a design philosophy consistent with what made the original compelling.

Insider Gaming’s reviewer spent 15 hours with the game and summarized the experience this way:

“After 15 hours of exploring an entirely new planet, building bases, and delving deeper into the ocean’s mysteries, I walked away with one overwhelming feeling, I just want more of Subnautica 2.”

The reviewer specifically praised the Adaptations system as “a fantastic addition that gives progression even more momentum than before” and declined to put a score on the early access version while calling it “hugely promising.”

The Gamer’s take was more measured. “It does feel a bit like a revamped version of Subnautica, with new marine life, some quality-of-life adjustments, and a few new tools rather than the ambitious sequel many might be hoping for.”

The reviewer noted the new multiplayer feature but questioned whether it fits the franchise’s identity:

“Playing with others somewhat ruins the isolation aspect that makes these games so memorable.”

The most pointed critique came from Kotaku, which praised the game’s bones while taking specific issue with the amount of dialogue, direction and guided storytelling. “Subnautica 2 is never quiet. It never bloody shuts up. There’s so much dialogue, so much capital-p Plot, that I’ve never felt like I could just swim off in a new direction just to see what’s there.”

The review invoked the original Subnautica’s defining characteristic, the blissful silence of an ocean that revealed its story only when you went looking for it, as a counterpoint to what Subnautica 2 delivers in its early access state. “If there hadn’t been a Subnautica, I likely wouldn’t be riled by this.”

Unknown Worlds design lead Anthony Gallegos addressed the current state of the game in an interview with PC Gamer before launch. “The game that we’re putting out right now is bigger and more polished than anything the studio’s ever done for a first early access release.”

Unknown Worlds estimates the early access period will last two to three years, with updates adding new biomes, creatures, expanded crafting systems and narrative content throughout.

The Legal Drama That Nearly Killed The Game

Subnautica 2 arriving today is the end of a story that spent most of the past year in a Delaware courtroom rather than a development studio.

In July 2025, Krafton, the South Korean video game publisher that acquired Unknown Worlds and funded Subnautica 2’s development, abruptly terminated Unknown Worlds CEO Ted Gill along with studio co-founders Charlie Cleveland and Max McGuire, the same team that had built Unknown Worlds from a 2003 Half-Life mod called Natural Selection into one of the most respected survival game studios in the industry.

The timing raised immediate questions.

The firings came months before Krafton was obligated to pay the Unknown Worlds founders a performance bonus of up to $250 million tied to revenue milestones, a payout that would be triggered by an on-time game release.

Court documents revealed that Krafton’s CEO had consulted an AI chatbot, specifically ChatGPT, to help plan the corporate restructuring, despite legal counsel warning that the bonus payout was contractually required regardless of leadership changes.

Delaware judge Lori Will’s ruling on the matter produced one of the more extraordinary sentences in the recent history of gaming legal disputes. “Fearing he had agreed to a ‘pushover’ contract, Krafton’s CEO consulted an artificial intelligence chatbot to contrive a corporate ‘takeover’ strategy.”

The judge ordered Krafton to reinstate Ted Gill as CEO of Unknown Worlds in March 2026 and extended the bonus earnout window by nine months.

Krafton subsequently announced a May early access launch date for Subnautica 2 before Gill had even resumed control of the studio. Gill publicly objected to the announcement, calling the release date news to him. The date stuck anyway.

Krafton’s name was quietly removed from the Subnautica 2 Steam page in the weeks before launch, though the publisher confirmed it is still “supporting the early access launch” and that Unknown Worlds remains a Krafton subsidiary.

The cosmetic change reflects what has become one of the more toxic publisher-developer relationships in recent gaming history.

What Is In The Early Access Version

The current version of Subnautica 2 is intentionally smaller in scope than the eventual 1.0 release.

Unknown Worlds has described it as a genuine foundation rather than a near-complete game, the starting point of a two-to-three year collaborative development process with the player community, consistent with how Unknown Worlds has always worked.

The roadmap includes additional biomes, new creatures, expanded crafting systems and narrative content.

The ocean world that players enter today has visible edges, areas marked with barriers indicating content still being developed.

The Kotaku review found those barriers frustrating precisely because they truncate the sense of infinite exploration that the original’s ocean delivered.

That criticism is one the studio has acknowledged as a priority to address through early access development.

Subnautica 2 is available now on Steam, Xbox Series X/S and through Game Pass Ultimate. Unknown Worlds expects to update it for the next two to three years before reaching version 1.0.

The studio that almost lost its founders, its CEO and its $250 million bonus to a corporate strategy drafted with the help of a chatbot delivered its game on schedule.