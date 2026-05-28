Fertitta Entertainment Just Bought Caesars In The Biggest Casino Deal Ever

Tilman Fertitta’s Fertitta Entertainment announced Thursday morning that it has agreed to acquire Caesars Entertainment in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $17.6 billion, including the assumption of roughly $11.9 billion of Caesars’ outstanding debt and a cash equity payment of $5.7 billion.

Caesars shareholders will receive $31 per share, a 49 percent premium over the stock’s unaffected price as of February 25, 2026, the last trading day before rumors of the deal began circulating. The Caesars Board of Directors has unanimously approved the transaction.

If completed, the deal will be the largest casino acquisition in American history, absorbing the brand that has anchored the Las Vegas Strip since Caesar’s Palace opened in 1966 into Fertitta’s sprawling Houston-based hospitality and entertainment empire, which already includes the Golden Nugget casino chain, the Landry’s restaurant group, the NBA’s Houston Rockets, Rainforest Café, Morton’s Steakhouse and more than 600 businesses across 15 countries.

“The combination of Caesars and Fertitta Entertainment brings together two iconic and highly complementary platforms to create a dynamic suite of gaming, entertainment, and restaurant brands,” Caesars said in its announcement. “The combined company will offer guests an even broader array of destinations and experiences, all connected by the Caesars Rewards loyalty network.”

Who Is Tilman Fertitta?

Tilman Fertitta is a Houston billionaire with an estimated net worth of $11 billion who built one of the most eclectic hospitality empires in the United States and then used that empire to keep building.

He is the chairman, CEO and sole owner of Fertitta Entertainment, the private holding company that controls everything from the Golden Nugget casinos to the Post Oak Hotel in Houston to Bubba Gump Shrimp.

He purchased the Houston Rockets in 2017 for approximately $2.2 billion, a record price for an NBA franchise at the time, and recently announced the revival of the Houston Comets in the WNBA. He also owns the Connecticut Sun.

He has been quietly building a position in Las Vegas beyond what the Golden Nugget represents. He is the largest individual shareholder in Wynn Resorts, holding approximately 13 percent of the company.

He controls a 6-acre site at the southeast corner of the Las Vegas Strip and Harmon Avenue where he has discussed building a 43-story, 2,420-room hotel-casino from the ground up.

The Caesars acquisition would make those ambitions unnecessary by giving him eight Strip properties simultaneously, including the palace that gave the street its identity.

Fertitta is currently serving as the United States Ambassador to Italy and San Marino, a Trump appointment, while simultaneously orchestrating what would be the largest casino deal in American history.

He is also recognizable to television audiences from his CNBC reality series “Billion Dollar Buyer,” in which he evaluated small businesses for potential Landry’s partnerships.

CNBC first reported Fertitta’s interest in Caesars in mid-March, noting at the time that he was in a bidding war for the company with billionaire Carl Icahn. Caesars shares have risen approximately 15 percent since those merger rumors first emerged.

Why Was Caesars Available?

Caesars Entertainment operates more than 50 casino properties across the United States, including 15 resorts in Nevada alone. Its Las Vegas Strip footprint is enormous, eight properties that between them anchor different segments of the market that lines both sides of Las Vegas Boulevard.

Caesars Palace is the flagship, the property that opened in 1966 and that has defined aspirational Las Vegas casino culture for six decades, through dozens of ownership changes, debt restructurings and bankruptcies.

The eight Strip properties in the Caesars portfolio are Caesars Palace, Flamingo Las Vegas, Harrah’s Las Vegas, Horseshoe Las Vegas, The LINQ, Paris Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood and the Vanderpump Hotel, the former Cromwell, recently rebranded in partnership with Lisa Vanderpump.

Together they represent a corridor of Las Vegas Strip real estate that stretches across one of the most valuable commercial mile-and-a-half sections of property in the world.

Beyond the Strip, Caesars operates regional casinos across dozens of states, a Caesars Rewards loyalty program that is one of the largest in gaming, an online gaming division that includes Caesars Sportsbook and an iCasino product, and more than 200 retail sports betting locations. It is a massive portfolio by any measure.

But Caesars has been under pressure. Fewer visitors to Las Vegas have been denting revenue at its resort properties.

The online betting arm trails both FanDuel and DraftKings, the two dominant platforms that have captured the bulk of the sports betting market that Caesars invested heavily to enter.

The company has carried a heavy debt load since merging with smaller rival Eldorado Resorts in 2020 to form one of the biggest casino companies in the country, a merger that was itself triggered by activist investor Carl Icahn building a stake in Caesars and pushing for change.

The stock has been reflecting those pressures. The $31 per share price that Fertitta is paying represents a 49 percent premium over where the stock was trading before the deal rumors began.

The Properties And The Potential Complications

The combined entity that Fertitta Entertainment and Caesars would create contains approximately 60 domestic casino resorts and gaming facilities, a number that will draw scrutiny from gaming regulators in multiple jurisdictions and from the Department of Justice’s antitrust division.

The specific concern that regulators will examine most closely is the Las Vegas market. Fertitta already owns the Golden Nugget in downtown Las Vegas. After the acquisition, he would control eight properties on the Strip and the Golden Nugget downtown, a concentration of Las Vegas gaming that has no precedent in the modern era.

The Nevada Independent noted that several properties may have to be sold to satisfy antitrust requirements before the deal can close.

The deal includes a “go-shop” period through July 11, 2026, during which Caesars and its advisors can solicit, consider and negotiate alternative acquisition proposals from third parties.

The board has approved and recommended the Fertitta offer but has not surrendered its ability to consider a better one if it arrives before the July 11 deadline.

The transaction financing comes from a combination of equity contributed by Fertitta Entertainment, the assumed Caesars debt and new committed debt financing arranged by a group of 10 banks.

The existing Caesars management team, CEO Tom Reeg, CFO Bret Yunker and President Anthony Carano, are all expected to remain in their roles after the acquisition closes.

The Largest Casino Deal In American History

The $17.6 billion enterprise value of the Fertitta-Caesars transaction would set a new record for casino acquisitions in American history.

The prior records, the 2005 acquisition of Caesars Entertainment by Harrah’s Entertainment for approximately $9 billion, and the 2020 merger of Eldorado Resorts and Caesars, would both be surpassed by a transaction that effectively takes the largest casino operator in the United States private and places it under the control of a single Houston-based billionaire who will add it to a portfolio that already spans restaurants, hotels, sports franchises, aquariums and boardwalks.

Caesars became an iconic name in American entertainment after the opening of Caesar’s Palace on the Las Vegas Strip in 1966.

Its roots stretch back to the 1930s in Reno. Nine decades of history in Nevada gaming are being sold to a man who made his fortune in seafood restaurants and roadside steakhouses and then built one of the most ambitious hospitality empires the country has seen.

The go-shop runs through July 11. Carl Icahn has not gone away.

The deal may look different by summer. What will not change is that Caesars Palace is in play, and Tilman Fertitta is the one who put it there.