Mortgage Interest Rates Are At A Nine-Month High And Here Is Why

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate has climbed to its highest level since August 2025, erasing the progress that briefly brought rates into the five-percent range for the first time in years and refueling the affordability crisis that has kept millions of American households on the sidelines of the housing market since 2022.

The Mortgage Bankers Association reported Wednesday that the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose nine basis points to 6.65 percent for the week ended May 22, a nine-month high.

Freddie Mac’s weekly survey confirmed the same trend, showing a 30-year average of 6.51 percent for the week ending May 21, up from 6.36 percent the prior week and also at its highest point since late last summer.

The driver is the same one that has been pushing up oil prices, inflation and Treasury yields since February 28, the US-Iran war that began with the coordinated American and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and military infrastructure and that has kept the global energy market in a state of uncertainty ever since.

Reuters put the cause directly. The Iran war kept oil prices elevated, fueling inflation concerns and pushing up benchmark US Treasury yields. Mortgage rates follow Treasury yields with a spread.

When yields go up, rates go up. They have been going up since the war began.

The Five-Percent Window That Closed

The specific cruelty of where mortgage rates are today is the context of where they were just a few months ago.

Rates had been falling through the second half of 2025 as the Federal Reserve cut interest rates in a series of reductions aimed at preventing labor market weakness from becoming a recession.

By early 2026, the 30-year fixed rate had briefly touched the five-percent range, the first time rates had been that low in approximately three years. The refinancing market was waking up.

Purchase applications were improving. The housing market that had been essentially frozen by the combination of high prices and high rates was showing genuine signs of movement.

Nicholas Barta, a division president at Security First Financial, described the moment as it was happening. “We were really trending towards some lower interest rates and the housing market, both on the refinance and purchase side, was really picking up,” he told Mortgage Professional America. “And the war definitely did have an effect. We saw interest rates that were as low as they had been for probably three years go right back to where we were a year ago, maybe even creep above that.”

The five-percent handle that briefly appeared is now gone. The current six-percent-plus rate environment has replaced it.

The trajectory that housing market participants were building business plans around in January has been replaced by the trajectory the Iran war produced. That replacement has happened across a span of approximately three months.

Why Oil Prices Are The Villain In A Mortgage Story

The connection between a military conflict in the Middle East and the interest rate on a home loan in Ohio or Texas or Florida runs through a chain of cause and effect that is worth tracing explicitly because it is not obvious on the surface.

Iran is a major oil producer and the Persian Gulf region through which much of the world’s maritime oil shipments pass, including through the Strait of Hormuz, has been disrupted by the conflict.

Oil prices that were already elevated by supply constraints rose further when the war began.

Higher oil prices flow through the economy in the same way that oil flows through the engine, they touch nearly every cost category.

Transportation gets more expensive. Manufacturing inputs get more expensive. Food gets more expensive because food is grown, processed and shipped using energy. The general price level rises.

Rising prices are the definition of inflation. When inflation rises, investors who hold bonds and Treasury securities demand higher yields as compensation, if the money they will receive when a bond matures is worth less in real terms because of inflation, they want more of it nominally to break even.

Higher yields mean higher borrowing costs across the economy, including higher mortgage rates, which are priced as a spread above the 10-year Treasury yield.

The Federal Reserve, which cut rates in the second half of 2025, has been on hold in 2026.

The central bank’s mandate is to maintain price stability, meaning roughly 2 percent annual inflation, and the inflation data coming in from the war-affected economy has made additional rate cuts impossible to justify.

April’s consumer price index showed 3.8 percent annual inflation, well above the Fed’s target and well above the level that would warrant the rate relief that the housing market needs.

Some market participants are now pricing in a scenario that would have seemed inconceivable at the start of 2026, Federal Reserve rate hikes rather than cuts, in response to persistently elevated inflation from the war. If that scenario materializes, mortgage rates will not fall back to the five-percent range this year. They may not fall back in 2027 either.

What It Means For The Housing Market

The nine-month high in mortgage rates arrives in the middle of the spring homebuying season, historically the most active period of the year for home purchases, when inventory rises as families try to move before school starts and when buyers are most actively searching.

A spring season running into 6.5 to 6.65 percent rates is a spring season that is materially worse than the 5-something-percent season that looked possible in January.

The lock-in effect, the dynamic in which homeowners who refinanced at 3 or 3.5 percent during the pandemic era choose not to sell because doing so would mean giving up that rate and taking on a new mortgage at 6.5 percent, continues to suppress inventory.

Families who would otherwise be logical sellers are staying put because the math of their next purchase is too painful. That inventory suppression keeps prices elevated even as demand is constrained by affordability.

The combination of constrained supply, elevated prices and rising mortgage rates produces the specific deadlock that the housing market has been unable to break since rates first rose above 6 percent in 2022.

For the buyers who need to move, job relocations, family changes, life transitions, the current environment means accepting a monthly payment that a year ago would have seemed implausibly high.

On a $400,000 30-year mortgage, the difference between the 5-percent rate that was briefly available in early 2026 and the current 6.65 percent Mortgage Bankers Association rate is approximately $435 per month.

Over 30 years, that difference totals more than $156,000 in additional interest.

The Iran war, through the oil-inflation-yield-rate transmission chain, is costing the median American homebuyer hundreds of dollars every month on a loan that has not changed except through market forces.

The One Cautiously Optimistic Signal

Money.com’s daily mortgage rate survey for Monday May 26 showed rates ticking slightly lower, to 6.66 percent for the 30-year on a daily basis, from higher levels over the prior week, with the publication noting that the modest decline coincided with “indications that an agreement to end the Iran War could be progressing.”

The Iran peace negotiations that Trump flagged as “close” on Saturday and that the Camp David Cabinet meeting on Wednesday is designed to accelerate represent the most direct path to mortgage rate relief that exists.

A ceasefire agreement that holds and a peace deal that resolves the conflict would remove the war risk premium from oil prices, reduce the inflation pressure that has been driving Treasury yields higher and create the conditions for the Federal Reserve to resume the rate cutting cycle that briefly brought mortgages within range of affordability.

That outcome is possible. It is not yet certain.

The Camp David meeting on Wednesday and the negotiations it supports will determine whether the housing market’s brief glimpse of five-percent rates was a preview of what is coming or a window that has permanently closed for this cycle.

Until the war ends or the inflation it produces recedes, mortgage rates will remain where they are, near the nine-month high that Reuters reported Wednesday, well above where they need to be for the housing market to function normally, and driven by a conflict that started on February 28 and whose resolution date remains unknown.