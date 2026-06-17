Floyd Mayweather Is Facing Felony Charges For A $200,000 Bad Check

Floyd "Money" Mayweather, the undefeated 49-year-old boxing legend whose entire persona has been built around conspicuous wealth, whose nickname is literally "Money," who has spent three decades broadcasting his collection of luxury watches, stacks of cash and extravagant purchases to anyone with a social media account, is facing two felony charges in Las Vegas for allegedly writing a bad check to pay for a $200,000 Audemars Piguet watch on New Year's Eve 2024.

The charges, filed by the Clark County District Attorney on April 27, 2026, are theft of property valued at $100,000 or greater and drawing or passing a check with intent to defraud.

Both are felonies under Nevada law. If convicted on both counts, Mayweather faces a maximum of 24 years in prison.

His defense team appeared on his behalf at a Las Vegas Justice Court hearing on Monday. Mayweather himself was not in the courtroom.

The man whose nickname is "Money" allegedly had insufficient money in his account to cover a check he wrote to a luxury watch store. The irony is as expensive as the watch.

What The Court Documents Say Happened

On Christmas Day 2024, Floyd Mayweather went to Gold and Beyond, a high-end resale boutique in Las Vegas that specializes in luxury goods, and purchased an Audemars Piguet watch.

Six days later, on New Year's Eve, he paid for it by writing a $200,000 check from a Wells Fargo account.

The check was presented to the bank and returned for insufficient funds. The complaint filed by Clark County prosecutors states that Mayweather wrote the check while he "had insufficient money, property, or credit" in the account to honor it, and that he did so knowing the check would not be paid.

Gold and Beyond did not immediately go to the District Attorney.

Marc Cook, an attorney representing the store, told ESPN that his client followed the proper civil procedure first, sending a certified demand letter to the name and address on the check notifying Mayweather of the returned item and demanding full payment.

The demand went unanswered. The certified letter disappeared into whatever void absorbs financial obligations addressed to Floyd Mayweather.

After exhausting that avenue, Gold and Beyond filed a complaint with the Clark County District Attorney.

The criminal complaint followed on April 27. A court summons in lieu of arrest was issued on April 30. The initial court appearance was Monday, handled by Mayweather's counsel.

The Financial Picture Behind The Watch

The watch charge is the most immediate legal problem Mayweather faces, but it is not the only indicator of financial difficulties that have accumulated around one of the highest-earning athletes in sports history.

The Internal Revenue Service has filed a notice of federal tax lien with the Clark County recorder's office against Floyd J. Mayweather for an unpaid balance of $7.27 million covering taxes from 2018 and 2023.

A Las Vegas-area gated community has filed a separate lien against him for more than $22,500 in unpaid fees.

He has been sued by plaintiffs in at least four states who allege he owes them money. Earlier in 2026, he was sued in New York for allegedly failing to pay rent at a Manhattan apartment.

The specific financial picture those numbers sketch is striking for a man whose career earnings have been estimated in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Mayweather vs Pacquiao in 2015 generated approximately $600 million in total revenue.

His fights against Conor McGregor and others in the years that followed produced nine-figure paydays. He has described himself in interviews as a billionaire.

The $7.27 million IRS lien and the $200,000 bounced check exist simultaneously with those career earnings, a pattern that has become familiar enough with high-earning athletes that financial advisors now teach it as a cautionary example.

Earning nine figures and retaining nine figures require entirely different skill sets.

Mayweather has demonstrated mastery of one and the check to Gold and Beyond raises questions about the other.

The lawsuits Mayweather himself has filed, $340 million against Showtime alleging fraud, $175 million against former business associates alleging fraud and breach of fiduciary duty, suggest he believes a significant portion of what he earned was wrongfully taken from him.

Whether those suits produce meaningful recoveries is a separate question. The Wells Fargo account on New Year's Eve 2024 did not have $200,000 in it.

The Career And The Nickname

Floyd Mayweather retired from professional boxing in 2017 with a record of 50-0, undefeated across a career that spanned five weight divisions and five world championship reigns.

He is one of the most technically accomplished defensive boxers in the sport's history, a fighter whose ability to avoid being hit while landing precise counter punches confounded opponents for two decades.

He has since participated in exhibition fights and announced multiple returns to competitive boxing that have taken various forms.

He has another exhibition fight scheduled for June 27 in Athens, Greece, against kickboxer Mike Zambidis in an event called the Battle of the Legends.

He was in Greece for promotional events in April when the criminal complaint was being filed in Las Vegas. He is scheduled to be in Athens again later this month.

The nickname "Money," which Mayweather has promoted for his entire public career, which appears on his merchandise, his training facilities and his social media, which he embraced as the central element of a personal brand built around the conspicuous display of wealth, will travel with him to Athens regardless of what the Las Vegas Justice Court determines about the $200,000 check.

The watch was an Audemars Piguet. It cost $200,000. The check bounced.

The store sent a certified letter. The letter was ignored. The District Attorney filed charges. The charges carry 24 years maximum exposure.

Floyd "Money" Mayweather's attorney appeared in court on Monday. Floyd "Money" Mayweather was not there.