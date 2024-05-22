Full Darien Lake 2024 Concert Series Lineup





Article based on reporting by Niagara Action

The Darien Lake Amphitheater offers a unique and exciting experience that sets it apart from other concert venues. Situated within the Six Flags Darien Lake Theme Park, attendees have the opportunity to enjoy a full day of fun by purchasing a theme park pass, allowing them to ride thrilling roller coasters and exhilarating water slides before the concert begins. Here is the lineup of upcoming events:

June 8: Catch the electrifying performances of Hardy, Kip Moore, and Travis Denning starting at 6:45 p.m.

June 22: Niall Horan takes the stage at 7:30 p.m., promising an unforgettable evening of music.

June 23: Get ready to laugh out loud at the Bert Kreischer Full Loaded Comedy Festival featuring Tony Hinchcliffe, Whitney Cummings, Ralph Barbosa, Big Jay Oakerson, and Dan Soder. The show starts at 7 p.m.

June 25: Enjoy the soulful tunes of James Taylor at 8 p.m.

June 27: Kenny Chesney will captivate the audience with his incredible performance at 7:30 p.m.

July 3: Third Eye Blind, along with Yellowcard and Arizona, will rock the stage starting at 6:30 p.m.

July 5: Experience a night of pure entertainment with Janet Jackson and Nelly at 8 p.m.

July 7: Bring the whole family to enjoy the Kidz Bop Kids show at 4 p.m.

July 11: Chris Stapleton, Marcus King, and Nikki Lane will deliver an unforgettable performance at 7 p.m.

July 12: Brace yourself for an epic night of music as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Wand, and Irontom take the stage at 7 p.m.

July 20: Dierks Bentley, accompanied by Mae Estes, will showcase their incredible talent at 7 p.m.

Aug. 1: Jason Aldean, along with Lauren Alaina, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver, will provide an evening of country music at 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 6: Don’t miss the Queens of R&B, Xscape, and SWV, as they deliver an outstanding performance at 7 p.m.

Aug. 14: Join in the singalong fun with “Barbie The Movie” in Concert at 8 p.m.

Aug. 20: Avril Lavigne, Simple Plan, and Girlfriends will rock the stage at 7 p.m.

Aug. 22: Get ready for a nostalgic night with New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: Pitbull will bring his energetic performance to the stage at 8 p.m.

Sept. 10: Falling in Reverse, Black Veil Brides, Dance Gavin Dance, Tech N9ne, and Jeris Johnson will deliver an electrifying show starting at 5:45 p.m.

Sept. 12: ZZ Top, along with Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Outlaws, will provide a night of legendary rock music at 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 17: Don’t miss the Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, and John Mellencamp at 5 p.m.

Sept. 27: Creed, along with 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven, will rock the stage at 7 p.m.

With such a diverse lineup of talented artists and the added bonus of enjoying the theme park, the Darien Lake Amphitheater promises an unforgettable concert experience for all attendees.