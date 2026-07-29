James Duckett Executed By The State Of Florida During Rare Double Execution Day

Florida carried out two executions in a single day Tuesday, the first time any state has done so in nearly a decade, at Florida State Prison near Starke. James Aren Duckett, 68, a former Mascotte police officer, was pronounced dead at 1:19 PM after being convicted of the 1988 rape and murder of 11-year-old Teresa McAbee.

He maintained his innocence until the end, declining to make a final statement. His attorneys had challenged the state's handling of DNA evidence, arguing a semen sample from the crime was consumed during testing without producing a conclusive profile. Courts denied all stays.

Dominick Occhicone, 80, was pronounced dead at 6:13 PM, becoming the oldest prisoner ever executed in Florida's modern era and the second-oldest in US history, for the 1986 murders of Raymond and Martha Artzner, the parents of his former girlfriend who he blamed for ending the relationship.

The double execution is the latest milestone in Governor Ron DeSantis's historic pace of executions.

Florida executed a record 19 inmates in 2025, more than any other state, and has now executed 11 in 2026. Since 2025 began, Florida has carried out nearly half of all state executions in the country.

The victims' families were present and said justice had been delayed too long. DeSantis has described his approach as ensuring families do not wait indefinitely for the courts to exhaust their appeals.