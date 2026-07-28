Authorities Say A Grand Haven Father Killed His Wife And Six Children In A Murder-Suicide

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday that the eight bodies discovered Friday inside a burning home on Riverside Trail in Grand Haven Township were the victims of a murder-suicide. Kristopher Karolkiewicz, 47, died by suicide.

His wife Amanda "Mandy" Karolkiewicz, 39, and their six children, a 5-year-old boy, an 11-year-old boy, two 11-year-old girls, a 12-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, were ruled homicide victims. Autopsies determined all eight died of gunshot wounds.

The children's names have not been released. The two 11-year-old girls were adopted.

Firefighters were first called to the area around 8:30 AM Friday on reports of smoke but could not locate a fire and left.

A second call around 11:40 AM sent them back, where they found smoke coming from the home and discovered the bodies inside various bedrooms.

Arson investigators are still working to determine the origin of the fire, but preliminary information indicates it was intentionally set in multiple locations inside the home after the killings.

"This is an unspeakable tragedy that we may never completely understand why it happened," Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Capt. Jacob Sparks said. "But we will do our best to find the answers and to honor the memory of those victims."

Mandy Karolkiewicz's parents described her in a statement as "a kind and devoted soul who loved her family and her students." A cousin described her as optimistic, funny and spunky.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.