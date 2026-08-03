Tom Holland's Net Worth Revealed Following A Summer To Remember

Tom Holland is 30 years old, newly married to Zendaya and in the biggest professional moment of his life, Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened July 30, and his net worth is estimated at approximately $25 million.

That is a meaningful number. It is also almost entirely one character.

Strip out Spider-Man and Holland's financial picture gets notably quieter. His $18.75 million in MCU earnings represent the core of his wealth.

Add brand deals, most recently his non-alcoholic beer brand BERO, which he co-founded and has called his smartest business decision, and a handful of non-Marvel films including Cherry, Uncharted and The Crowded Room, and you have the complete picture.

The interesting footnote is Zendaya. Her net worth is estimated at approximately $30 million, slightly ahead of Holland's, built from Euphoria, her Louis Vuitton and Bulgari fashion partnerships and her own film career.

They confirmed they married in May. The $5 million gap between them has generated considerable internet discussion.

Holland told GQ he plans to take 2027 off after a punishing two-year production schedule. At 30, with two summer blockbusters in theaters simultaneously and a marriage to one of the most recognizable entertainers alive, he is at the peak of what Spider-Man can deliver. What he builds next will tell the rest of the story.