Scott Eastwood Reveals He Nearly Fought This Famous Actor

Scott Eastwood appeared on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard on Monday and told the full version of a story that has been circulating in fragments since 2014, the day he nearly fought Shia LaBeouf on the set of the WWII film Fury and Brad Pitt had to step in between them.

The trigger was tobacco. Eastwood's character was scripted to chew tobacco and spit it on the tank. He did exactly that. LaBeouf, who had pulled one of his own teeth and cut his face for the role in what Eastwood called classic "psychopath" method acting, took exception to the spitting on what he considered the crew's home.

Words were exchanged. Eastwood said he finally reached his limit. "I said, 'F--- you. Stop pulling your s---. I'm gonna whoop your a--.'" At that point Brad Pitt physically got between them.

Eastwood said the incident was not isolated. "Everyone had moments with Shia that were, I think at one point, going to come to blows or not." He did not back down from the characterization either. "It's funny, the film industry, it attracts psychopaths."

The original incident has actually been corroborated multiple times. Fury director John Hillcoat confirmed to Collider in January 2026 that "there was definitely a fight" and that both actors had to be restrained.

Pitt's 2014 GQ account noted he initially sided with LaBeouf, before learning the script specifically called for Eastwood to spit on the tank.