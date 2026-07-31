Amal Clooney And Husband George Evacuated From French Home

George and Amal Clooney evacuated their luxury home in Brignoles, in the Var department of southern France, Thursday as wildfires spread rapidly through the region.

His publicist confirmed the evacuation to Reuters and shared an open letter George wrote to Didier Bremond, the mayor of Brignoles, as they fled.

"Dear Didier. At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment and as we evacuate Brignoles we want to emphasise two things," the actor wrote.

He praised the dedication of the firefighters battling the blazes and expressed solidarity with the residents whose lives were being upended. many of them ordinary families without the means to simply rebuild. He did not express concern about the property itself so much as about the people of the community.

The Clooneys have owned their Brignoles estate for several years and spend significant time there between their properties in Italy and the United States.

The wildfires devastating parts of southern France in late July 2026 are part of a broader pattern, France's southeastern regions have faced increasingly severe fire seasons as drought conditions and record temperatures create longer and more dangerous windows for ignition.

More than 10,000 hectares have burned across the Var and neighboring departments in recent days, with thousands of residents forced to evacuate across multiple communities.

No word yet on whether the property survived.