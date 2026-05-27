Kevin Guskiewicz Named Clemson President After Leaving Michigan State

Kevin Guskiewicz was named the 16th president of Clemson University on Wednesday May 27, 2026, following a unanimous vote by Clemson’s Board of Trustees that concluded a national search that began in December.

The announcement made official what had been reported for days, and it simultaneously made official what Guskiewicz had apparently been building toward for weeks.

A departure from Michigan State University that he described in his farewell letter to the Spartan community in unmistakably pointed terms.

“The ongoing and continuous nature of the aforementioned actions has created an unsustainable situation,” Guskiewicz wrote in the letter he sent to the Michigan State community shortly after the Clemson announcement. “So after thoughtful reflection, I have made the difficult decision to leave Michigan State University and accept an opportunity to lead Clemson University as its next president.”

He is leaving a university that had just voted to offer him a $1 million raise, raising his base salary from approximately $1 million to $2 million, and offered a contract extension to 2031.

He is taking a job at Clemson for $1.216 million. The raise did not work. The tension with Michigan State’s Board of Trustees was deeper than a salary negotiation could resolve.

Who Is Kevin Guskiewicz?

Kevin Guskiewicz is a neuroscientist by training and a higher education leader by career arc, two identities that rarely appear together at this level of academic administration, and whose combination explains much of what has made him sought after by multiple universities in the space of three years.

His academic work began with a specific and consequential question: what happens to a human brain when it is repeatedly struck, as happens to football players across a career?

The answer, which his research helped construct through decades of study, more than 200 peer-reviewed publications and the kind of sustained inquiry that earned him a MacArthur Fellowship in 2011, has shaped the way both collegiate and professional football approaches player safety.

The MacArthur Foundation, whose fellowships are awarded without application to people doing exceptional creative work across any field, described his concussion research as pioneering.

Time magazine named him one of 18 Americans whose work as innovators and problem-solvers was inspiring change, including him in that list in 2013 alongside people from medicine, technology, education and public policy.

He earned his doctorate in sports medicine from the University of Virginia. He built his research career at the University of North Carolina.

He became chancellor at Chapel Hill in 2019. He left for Michigan State in early 2024, arriving as the university’s 22nd president at an institution that had been cycling through leadership since former president Lou Anna K.

Simon resigned in 2018 in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal, a crisis that exposed institutional failures at the highest levels of Michigan State’s administration and that left the university’s credibility badly damaged.

The Michigan State Situation He Is Leaving

Michigan State has now had six different people serve as acting, interim or permanent president since Simon resigned in 2018. Guskiewicz was brought in as the latest attempt to provide the sustained, stable leadership the university needed to move past years of institutional disruption and public embarrassment.

He was, by most accounts, genuinely respected on campus. Students found him accessible. Faculty appreciated his research credentials.

The athletics department, under athletic director J Batt, was described as operating in lockstep with his administration.

The problem was the Board of Trustees. Reports of friction between Guskiewicz and specific board members surfaced repeatedly in the year before his departure.

The specific nature of the disputes was not detailed publicly, but the pattern was clear enough that when Guskiewicz left despite the board having just offered him a $1 million raise to stay, the sequence told its own story.

On May 17, ten days before his departure, the MSU Board of Trustees voted at a special meeting to negotiate a new contract with Guskiewicz, starting with a $2 million base salary plus an unvested employer award of $250,000 and a term extension to 2031.

Trustee Sandy Pierce said at that meeting:

“We do know, however, that he is being aggressively pursued, which I mentioned earlier, and we intend to ensure we retain Kevin M. Guskiewicz as the president of Michigan State University. We do not want to wait.”

The board did not wait. They offered the raise. Guskiewicz took the Clemson job anyway, at $1.216 million, hundreds of thousands of dollars less than what MSU was prepared to pay.

His departure letter was measured but unmistakable. “While I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished these past two-plus years, I have always said that your health, family and faith must come first above all else,” he wrote. “The ongoing and continuous nature of the aforementioned actions has created an unsustainable situation.”

The phrase “aforementioned actions” was a reference to internal dynamics that he declined to specify publicly but that the university community and outside observers had been following closely enough to understand what he meant.

Guskiewicz is now the third president of a major Michigan research university to depart in the past year, following the resignation of Wayne State University President Kimberly Andrews Espy in September 2025 and the departure of University of Michigan President Santa Ono in May 2025. He is the fifth since 2022.

Michigan’s research universities have had a president problem, and Guskiewicz’s departure to Clemson adds another chapter to a pattern that is becoming difficult to ignore.

The Storied History Of Clemson University

Clemson University is the land-grant institution of South Carolina, founded in 1889 and now enrolling approximately 26,000 students on its campus in the South Carolina Upstate along the shores of Lake Hartwell.

It is one of the most recognizable brands in American public higher education, known for its engineering and science programs, its business school and its nationally prominent football program that has won two College Football Playoff National Championships in the past decade under head coach Dabo Swinney.

The 16th president in 136 years. The second new president in 27 years. Those numbers communicate something important about Clemson’s leadership culture, this is not a university that cycles through presidents.

When Clemson finds the right person, they tend to stay. Jim Clements led the university for more than a decade before his abrupt December 2025 resignation, which came amid controversy after the university fired three employees for allegedly making inappropriate remarks about the death of Charlie Kirk.

Clements’ departure left Clemson searching for its next president in the middle of a moment when the university’s public identity, conservative South Carolina institution, nationally prominent athletics program, growing research profile, needed a leader who could hold all of those things together while navigating a higher education environment that is, by any measure, more turbulent than it has been in decades.

The search committee described receiving a “robust and highly qualified” pool of candidates and said Guskiewicz “rose to the top” with both his national higher education experience and his specific familiarity with Clemson and its land-grant mission.

The Research Legacy He Carries Into The Job

Guskiewicz’s concussion research may be the most practically consequential academic work of any current major university president.

The protocols that govern how collegiate athletes are evaluated for concussions after contact, the sideline assessments, the return-to-play guidelines, the mandatory rest periods, the neurological monitoring that has become standard practice in football at every level, were shaped in significant part by the research he conducted, published and advocated for over decades.

The NFL’s approach to concussion management changed in ways that directly trace to scientific work that Guskiewicz contributed to.

The college football community’s protocols changed. The culture of athletic programs, the shift from “walk it off” to “sit it down” when a player takes a hit to the head, reflects a change in understanding that his research helped produce.

He was elected to the National Athletic Trainers’ Association Hall of Fame in 2020.

The MacArthur Fellowship, which carries a five-year stipend and the specific validation of being recognized by a foundation that does not accept applications, arrived in 2011 when he was still a faculty member at UNC.

The research resume is the unusual foundation on which a higher education leadership career has been built, and it is the kind of credential that gives him a specific kind of credibility in conversations about the intersection of research, athletics and student welfare that land-grant universities are constantly navigating.

Clemson will host a reception in June to formally welcome Guskiewicz to campus. His start date is being finalized. Michigan State is looking for its next president again.