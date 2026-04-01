Kid Rock’s Helicopter Video Got The Pilots Suspended And Then Cleared Within 24 Hours

On Saturday, March 28, 2026, Kid Rock posted two videos to his social media accounts showing a pair of US Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopters hovering just outside his Nashville-area home while he stood poolside, clapped, pumped his fist, and saluted.

The caption he attached read,

“This is a level of respect that shit for brains Governor of California will never know. God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her.”

By Tuesday, March 31, the videos had set off an Army investigation, a suspension of the four crew members involved, a comment from President Trump, and a reversal from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that shut down the entire inquiry in a single post on X.

The whole sequence took less than 72 hours.

“Thank you @KidRock,” Hegseth wrote on his personal X account Tuesday evening. “@USArmy pilots suspension LIFTED. No punishment. No investigation. Carry on, patriots.”

What Does The Video Show?

Kid Rock, whose legal name is Robert James Ritchie, is 55 years old and lives in Whites Creek, Tennessee, a rural area approximately eleven miles north of downtown Nashville.

His home is a 27,000-square-foot mansion built on a hill overlooking the city and designed to resemble the White House.

He calls it “The Southern White House.” The property includes a large swimming pool, a replica of the Statue of Liberty, and a sign at the pool reading “The Southern White House.”

In the first video, one Apache helicopter is seen hovering just beyond the pool while Ritchie stands on the covered deck, saluting.

https://twitter.com/KidRock/status/2037987671671292134

In the second video, filmed from a different angle, Ritchie pumps his fist as the first helicopter moves off and a second one flies past.

The helicopters are painted in the matte green and black of Army operational aircraft, identifiable as AH-64 Apaches, the Army’s primary attack helicopter, first fully integrated into the force in the 1980s and used in combat in Panama, Iraq, Afghanistan, and currently deployed in the ongoing war with Iran.

Kid Rock told Nashville ABC affiliate WKRN in an interview shortly after posting the videos that the stop was not entirely unprecedented.

He said he had visited Fort Campbell with Vice President JD Vance at Thanksgiving and had met members of the unit then.

He noted that helicopters from Fort Campbell regularly fly routes that pass over his property on their way to do flyovers at Nissan Stadium in Nashville for football games.

“And if I’m here, I usually make it a point, come out and, like, you know, give them a what’s up,” he said. “So it’s really not that new, but it was pretty cool. They stopped right there.”

He estimated the stop lasted somewhere between seconds and a few minutes. “They stopped for, I don’t know, seconds? A minute? Maybe they were here three to four minutes,” he said.

When asked about possible consequences for the crew, he said, “I think they’re going to be all right. My buddy’s the commander in chief. I mean, what are they looking into?”

The No Kings Connection

The same day, Saturday, March 28, Nashville was hosting a “No Kings” rally, part of nationwide demonstrations against President Trump that drew crowds in cities across the country.

The same two Apache helicopters flew over the No Kings protest in downtown Nashville, and publicly available flight data obtained by the Washington Post showed one of the helicopters also flew over a No Kings demonstration in Clarksville, Tennessee.

They dipped as low as 625 feet above the crowd and briefly circling an area where protesters were gathered, six passes over approximately two hours.

Fort Campbell spokesman Maj. Jonathon Bless told multiple outlets that the presence of the helicopters over the Nashville protest was “entirely coincidental” and that they were on a training mission that included Nashville airspace.

“These helicopters were flying a route in the Nashville vicinity for training purposes,” Bless said. “Any association with the No Kings Rally also happening in Nashville that day is entirely coincidental.”

Asked specifically about the Clarksville flyover, the Army said it did not know whether the proximity to the protest was incidental or deliberate. “We just don’t know if it was incidental or if it was deliberate,” Bless told NewsChannel 5.

Protesters at the Nashville rally reported that the helicopters flew noticeably low and that the presence felt deliberate, though no official determination was made.

The Short-Lived Investigation

On Monday, March 30, Fort Campbell announced an administrative review of the incident. Major Jonathon Bless, public affairs officer for the 101st Airborne Division, confirmed that Fort Campbell leadership had launched it.

“The 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell maintain strict standards for aviation safety, professionalism, and adherence to established flight regulations,” the statement read. “We take all concerns regarding aircraft operations and their impact on the surrounding community seriously.”

On Tuesday morning, the Army escalated. Spokesman Maj. Montrell Russell confirmed that the four crew members across both helicopters, each AH-64 Apache carries a pilot and a co-pilot/gunner, had been suspended from flight duties pending a formal AR 15-6 administrative investigation.

“The personnel involved have been suspended from flight duties while the Army reviews the circumstances surrounding the mission, including compliance with relevant FAA regulations, aviation safety protocol, and approval requirements,” Russell said.

The suspension was described as a discretionary but not unusual step taken during investigations of this kind, not a finding of wrongdoing.

A few hours later, President Trump was asked about it at the White House. His response was carefully hedged.

“Well, they probably shouldn’t have been doing it,” Trump said. “Yes, you’re not supposed to be playing games, right? But I take a look at it. They like Kid Rock. I like Kid Rock. Maybe they were trying to defend him. I don’t know.” The president did not call for any particular outcome.

Shortly after Trump spoke, Hegseth posted his reversal. “No punishment. No investigation. Carry on, patriots.”

The Army, which had launched the formal AR 15-6 review hours earlier and previously said “appropriate action will be taken if any violations are found,” referred all subsequent press questions to the Office of the Secretary of Defense, which provided no additional comment.

Who Is Kid Rock?

Kid Rock has been one of Trump’s most prominent celebrity supporters for years. Born Robert James Ritchie in Romeo, Michigan in 1971, he rose to fame in the late 1990s with a sound that blended hard rock, hip-hop, and country.

His most commercially successful period ran from 1998 to 2001 with albums Devil Without a Cause and Cocky. He has been a fixture at Trump events across multiple election cycles and attended the signing of Trump executive orders at the White House as recently as March 2025.

He testified before a Senate subcommittee in January 2026 on concert ticket pricing and service fees.

The Southern White House property is a documented meeting point between Ritchie and the administration.

His visit to Fort Campbell with JD Vance at Thanksgiving 2025, which he mentioned to explain the helicopter crews knowing him, was publicly reported at the time.

The AH-64 Apache helicopters involved belong to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, based at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, approximately 50 miles from Ritchie’s Whites Creek property and 60 miles from downtown Nashville.

The 101st Airborne Division is one of the Army’s most celebrated fighting units, with a history dating to World War II including the assault on D-Day and the defense of Bastogne during the Battle of the Bulge. Its aircraft are currently deployed in active combat operations in the Iran war.

Whether the stop at Kid Rock’s pool was pre-planned, spontaneous, or the result of a crew deciding to deviate from a training route on their own initiative has not been publicly established.

The Army’s investigation that would have determined exactly that was closed by Hegseth before it could produce findings.